Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata's Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV

Unveiled alongside its all-electric counterpart, the Tata Curvv will be launched on September 2
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Curvv is offered in four ‘personas’.
  • It slots in between the Nexon and the Harrier in Tata Motors’ lineup.
  • Launch On September 2.

Tata Motors fully unveiled the Curvv ICE on August 7, alongside its all-electric iteration. While prices were only announced for the Curvv EV, the Indian carmaker confirmed that the ICE derivative will follow, with the launch set to take place on September 2. Built on Tata’s Atlas architecture, the Curvv ICE slots in between the Nexon and the Harrier in Tata’s lineup. The latest ICE SUV from the brand, here are the top ten stats about the Curvv ICE.

 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE Version To Be Launched In India On September 2

 

4 Personas

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 3
The Curvv ICE is offered in four Personas- Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.


6 Colour Options

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV
The Curvv ICE is offered with six colour options in total- Gold Essence, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Opera Blue.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained
 

12.3-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 1
On the inside, the Curvv gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman).


Level-2 ADAS

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 4
The Curvv ICE comes with a Level-2 ADAS suite of features with almost 20 functions
 

6 Airbags

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 2
The Curvv gets six airbags as standard.
 

3 Engine Options


The entry-level variants will have a 1.2-litre petrol motor from the Nexon making 118 bhp and 170 Nm. It will be joined by a diesel which will be the 1.5-litre turbodiesel making around 115 bhp and 260 Nm. These two powertrains will be joined by a new Hyperion 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine that churns out 125 bhp and 225 Nm.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: In Pictures
 

Drive Modes

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 5
The Curvv ICE is offered with three drive modes- Eco, City and Sports
 

6-Speed Manual


The six-speed manual gearbox is offered with all three powertrain options in the Curvv ICE.
 

7-Speed DCT

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 6
The seven-speed DCT can be had with all three engine options of the Curvv ICE. 
 

September 2 Launch


The launch of the Tata Curvv is slated to take place on September 2 2024. 

 

 


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

