Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV

Tata Motors fully unveiled the Curvv ICE on August 7, alongside its all-electric iteration. While prices were only announced for the Curvv EV, the Indian carmaker confirmed that the ICE derivative will follow, with the launch set to take place on September 2. Built on Tata’s Atlas architecture, the Curvv ICE slots in between the Nexon and the Harrier in Tata’s lineup. The latest ICE SUV from the brand, here are the top ten stats about the Curvv ICE.

Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE Version To Be Launched In India On September 2

4 Personas



The Curvv ICE is offered in four Personas- Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.



6 Colour Options



The Curvv ICE is offered with six colour options in total- Gold Essence, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Opera Blue.

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained



12.3-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System



On the inside, the Curvv gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman).



Level-2 ADAS



The Curvv ICE comes with a Level-2 ADAS suite of features with almost 20 functions



6 Airbags



The Curvv gets six airbags as standard.



3 Engine Options



The entry-level variants will have a 1.2-litre petrol motor from the Nexon making 118 bhp and 170 Nm. It will be joined by a diesel which will be the 1.5-litre turbodiesel making around 115 bhp and 260 Nm. These two powertrains will be joined by a new Hyperion 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine that churns out 125 bhp and 225 Nm.

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: In Pictures



Drive Modes



The Curvv ICE is offered with three drive modes- Eco, City and Sports



6-Speed Manual



The six-speed manual gearbox is offered with all three powertrain options in the Curvv ICE.



7-Speed DCT



The seven-speed DCT can be had with all three engine options of the Curvv ICE.



September 2 Launch



The launch of the Tata Curvv is slated to take place on September 2 2024.



