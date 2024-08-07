Login
Tata Curvv ICE Version To Be Launched In India On September 2

Following the launch of the all-electric Tata Curvv EV, the ICE derivative of the coupe-SUV will go on sale on September 2.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Will debut Hyperion 1.2-litre direct-injection petrol engine
  • Five colour options across eight variants
  • Expected to be priced between Rs 12-18 lakh

Tata Motors has officially launched the Curvv EV in India with a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). At the launch of the electric coupe-SUV, the Indian carmaker confirmed that the ICE derivative will follow, with the launch set to take place on September 2. The Curvv ICE is expected to be priced between Rs 12-18 lakh and will be available with three engine options, across eight variants with five colour options. 

 

Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh

Tata Curvv 1

 

We have seen the production-ready version of the conventionally-powered Curvv which doesn’t stray too far from its Curvv Concept which was showcased almost two years ago. In terms of powertrain, we know that the Curvv ICE will get three powertrain choices. The entry-level variants will have a 1.2-litre petrol motor from the Nexon making 118bhp and 170Nm. It will be joined by a diesel which will be the 1.5-litre turbodiesel making around 115bhp and 260Nm. These two powertrains will be joined by a new Hyperion 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine. We first saw it at the Auto Expo and it will debut in the Curvv producing 125bhp and 225Nm. The gearbox choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) across these engines.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv Confirmed To Get 1.2-Litre Direct Injection 'Hyperion' Turbo-Petrol Engine

Tata Curvv 2 1

 

When it comes to features, we have seen many segment-first features in the Curvv EV and it will be a similar story with the Curvv ICE. The long feature list will include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL music system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 4-spoke steering wheel we saw in the new crop of Tata models sporting an illuminated logo, climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an in-built air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system. While six-airbags will be standard, expect safety hardware like all-four disc brakes, TPMS, ISOFIX, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 ADAS as well. 

 

Also Read: Design Journey Of Tata Curvv: Visit To Brand's Design Centre in UK

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 8

 

At launch, the Curvv is expected to be offered in five variants – Smart, Smart Plus, Pure, Creative, and Creative+. It will enter the C-SUV segment currently populated by the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Also its closest contemporary will be the recently-revealed and soon-to-be-launched Citroen Basalt, which is the only other coupe SUV in the segment.

 

