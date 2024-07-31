Login
Tata Curvv Confirmed To Get 1.2-Litre Direct Injection 'Hyperion' Turbo-Petrol Engine

Christened 'Hyperion', the 1.2-litre T-GDI engine was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo; Curvv will be the first Tata to feature this engine and we expect it to also make its way to other Tata models.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Produces 125bhp and 225Nm
  • Will be paired with a six-speed manual and the 7-speed DCT automatic
  • Tata Curvv will be launched in India on August 7

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors showcased its all-new 1.2-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine. Now it is confirmed that this engine is named ‘Hyperion’ and will debut in the much-awaited and soon-to-be-launched Curvv coupe-SUV. With a capacity of 1.2-litre, the Hyperion is a three-cylinder direct injection turbo petrol engine which makes 125 bhp at 5000rpm and 225 Nm between 1700-3500rpm. 

 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 9

Also Read: Tata Curvv Spotted Ahead Of Launch: First Pictures Of Coupe-SUV In Red
 

Compared to the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo-petrol, the Hyperion makes 5bhp and 55 Nm more. It is BS6 and E20 compliant and will be paired with a six-speed manual or the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that Tata calls DCA. Comparatively, the Hyperion has an all-aluminium construction making it lighter. It also sports a variable valve timing technology, along with a variable oil pump and an integrated exhaust manifold positioned on the cylinder head. Tata claims that combined with the variable geometry turbo (which also gets a separate water cooling), the low-end torque is improved for better acceleration. The aluminium construction should also make it more refined while also improving on fuel efficiency, but that’s all on the paper and we will have to wait until we have driven the new Curvv to judge how well the Hyperion powertrain fares in real-world conditions. 

 

Tata Design Studio UK 11

Also Read: Tata Curvv Features, Powertrain Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

 

When it goes on sale on August 7, the Tata Curvv will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains along with its EV derivative. While the diesel engine will be the familiar 1.5-litre from the Nexon, the Curvv EV will get two battery pack options – a new 55kWh unit for the higher-spec trim and the familiar 40.5kWh pack (from the Nexon LR) for the entry-level variants. While the specifics aren’t available at the moment, the latter might have the same claimed range of 456 kms while the newer and bigger battery pack is likely to have a claimed range of over 550kms. 

 

Tata Design Studio UK 15

Also Read: Design Journey Of Tata Curvv: Visit To Brand's Design Centre In UK

 

Upon launch, the Curvv will be Tata’s take in the lucrative C-SUV segment albeit with a stylish coupe-SUV bodystyle and many segment-first features. We expect the pricing for the ICE version to range between Rs. 11 to 18 lakhs and it will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Meanwhile, the EV could carry a price tag between Rs.16 to 25 lakh and it will lock horns with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming road-going version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX.

