Tata Curvv Features, Powertrain Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

As Tata Motors prepares to introduce its first compact SUV, the Curvv, details about its features and powertrain have surfaced ahead of its official launch on August 7. The Curvv coupe-SUV has garnered significant attention on the internet, with the electric version, the Curvv EV, set to launch on August 7, 2024. Following this, Tata Motors will launch an internal combustion engine (ICE) version soon after.

Top trim levels to get level 2 ADAS and ventilated seats for the front row.

Tata Motors recently revealed the production version of the Tata Curvv, focusing solely on the exterior design. New leaks have provided insights into the powertrain options and features of the Curvv coupe-SUV. According to the leaked information, the Curvv ICE will be offered in three engine choices: a 1.2-litre petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) across these engines.

The power output for these motors is expected to range from 113 bhp to 123 bhp, with torque output between 170 Nm and 260 Nm. Additionally, like many other Tata vehicles, the Curvv ICE will feature three driving modes: Eco, City, and Sport.

Both ICE and EV will incorporate identical features.

In terms of features, both Curvv ICE and Curvv EV will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL music system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, automatic temperature control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system.

The Tata Curvv EV will launch on August 7 while its ICE counterpart will launch later.

On the safety front, the higher trim levels will feature 14 level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) functions. Other safety features include an electronic parking brake, six airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX mounts, an auto-hold function, and a blind spot monitoring system. Additionally, the Curvv EV will be offered with a vehicle-to-vehicle charging function and come with a 7.2 kW charger as standard. More details about the battery specifications and output of the Curvv EV will unfold upon its launch on August 7.

The Curvv EV will be offered with a vehicle-to-vehicle charging function.

The information is derived from leaked data, as Tata Motors has not officially disclosed these details. Further information about its variants and prices will be revealed upon its launch next month.

Catch our first look video of the Tata Curvv coupe-SUV here:



