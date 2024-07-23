Tata Curvv EV: How Different Is The Production Coupe-SUV From The Concept?

Tata Motors recently revealed the production bodyshell of the highly anticipated Curvv SUV-coupe in all-electric and internal combustion spec. While we had previously seen the internal combustion model in near production-spec at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show, the Curvv EV was previously seen in purely concept form back in 2022. The production model does carry over some substantial elements from the concept though there are a few notable styling updates as well to make the model more production ready. Let’s take a look at what’s changed between 2022 and now.



Also read: Tata Curvv Coupe SUV Spotted Without Camouflage Ahead Of Launch

Tata Curvv EV Concept vs Tata Curvv EV: Fascia



The production Curvv EV carries over the same basic design of the concept but it gets a different and light clusters.

Starting with the fascia the production-spec Curvv EV gets some notable updates in design including new bumpers, light clusters and bonnet. The LED DRL lightbar is more in line with the Nexon EV while the bumper design too is similar to the smaller Tata.

The production Curvv EV's fascia shares some similarities with the smaller Nexon EV.

The triangular side vents are larger and house production-spec lights while the design for the central air-vent has been revamped and there’s a secondary vent positioned above it. The production car also gets a charging flap on the nose, vis-a-vis the Punch EV.

Also Read: Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch



Tata Curvv EV Concept vs Tata Curvv EV: Profile





Changes to the profile are less noticeable with only eagle eye viewers able to spot the differences.

It’s in the side profile where the production Curvv EV is almost identical to the concept except for a few small details. The swooping SUV-coupe profile is unchanged as is the shoulder line though the glass house appears to be larger than in the concept. Even the wheels of the concept are seen on the production model.

The window line gets some alterations and the flush-sitting door handles are clearly visible.

The differences come down to smaller details such as the inclusion of a shark-fin antenna on the production car, flush sitting door handles compared to no noticeable door handles and standard wing mirrors. Look closer and you will notice a tweak in the bonnet line as well which has moved. The cladding on the lower door too looks to have been tweaked.



The concept looked sleeker thanks to the lack of door handles and floating C-pillar.

The concept also had a floating C-pillar which too has been dropped for the production model.



Also read: Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price, Features, Specifications, Mileage Compared



Tata Curvv EV Concept vs Tata Curvv EV: Rear





It's only the details that have changed with the basic design carried over straight from the concept.

Even at the rear the design changes come down to the details. The tail-lamp design is the same as the concept though the production units look to have a smoked finish. The bumper design too is very similar with the side vents now housing the reflectors and secondary lights while the lower bumper gets a plastic skid-plate element. The concept’s secondary stop lamp that wrapped around the sides and base of the windshield has been dropped.

Reflectors and secondary lighting on the bumper and smoked out tail lamps the notable differences at the rear.

Tata is yet to reveal the production-spec interior of the Curvv EV or the internal combustion model though we expect both to share elements with the interior of the 2022 Curvv EV concept. Expect Tata to share more details on the car’s interiors as well as powertrains in the coming days as the launch date nears.



The Tata Curvv EV will be launched in the Indian market on August 7. The model is expected to be joined by the Curvv petrol and diesel at a later date.