Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price, Features, Specifications, Mileage Compared

For the longest time, CNG car owners had to make do with a large CNG take eating up most of, if not, all of the boot space of the car. Tata, which entered the CNG market in 2022 came around with a solution to this with its dual-cylinder technology in 2023 which saw the carmaker replace the single large 60 litre water capacity CNG cylinder with two smaller units sitting under the boot floor. Currently, the carmaker’s entire CNG range is offered with the layout as standard. Now Hyundai has joined the bandwagon with the launch of the new Exter Hy-CNG Duo its first dual-cylinder CNG model.



The Punch iCNG was the second Tata car to get the dual-cylinder technology after the Altroz.

So with the Exter now also offering the convenience of a useable boot, how does it stack up against its main rival, the Punch iCNG on paper. Let’s find out.



Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Dimensions

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Tata Punch iCNG Length 3815 mm 3827 mm Width 1710 mm 1742 mm Height 1631 mm 1615 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2445 mm Boot Space NA 210 litres Fuel Tank Size 37 litres 37 litres CNG Tank size (water capacity) 60 litres 60 litres

The Exter is Hyundai's first model to use the new dual-cylinder system; Hyundai has not revealed the boot space for the Exter Hy-CNG Duo.

Starting with the dimensions, it's a case of neither here nor there. The Punch is marginally longer (12 mm) and 32 mm wider than the Exter though the latter is 16 mm taller and sits on a 5 mm longer wheelbase. The petrol tank size for both cars too is identical while the CNG tanks in both cars hold a combined water capacity of 60 litres.



Tata does provide a boot space for the iCNG Punch which at 210 litres - down from 366 litres of the petrol model. Hyundai has not provided this metric as yet for the Exter Hy-CNG Duo which in petrol guise offers 391 litres of boot space. The Exter interestingly can be bought with both, the original single-cylinder or the new twin-cylinder layout.



Tata says Punch iCNG offers 210 litres of boot space.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Powertrains



Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Tata Punch iCNG Engine 1.2-litre, 4-cyls, bi-fuel, CNG 1.2-litre, 3-cyls, bi-fuel, CNG Power (CNG Mode) 68 bhp at 6000 rpm 72 bhp at 6000 rpm Torque (CNG Mode) 95.2 Nm at 4000 rpm 103 Nm at 3250 rpm Mileage 27.1 km/kg 26.99 km/kg

Punch iCNG has power and torque advantage; Tata also offers start-up on CNG

On paper, the Punch has the advantage in power and torque in CNG model developing 72 bhp and 103 Nm to the Exter’s 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The Punch is also a cylinder down on the Exter with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill comprising of three cylinders to the Hyundai’s traditional four-cylinder unit.



Punch Hy-CNG down on power but offers better mileage on paper.

The Hyundai though has a marginal leg up in terms of efficiency though we cannot say how these numbers will translate into the real world at this time. Do note that real-world mileage figures depend on a myriad of factors ranging from the climate and terrain to the road conditions, traffic and driving styles of individuals.



Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Features Compared

Coming to the Variants and Features, the Punch iCNG is offered in a total of five trim levels though unlike some smaller Tata’s its not offered in fully-loaded guise. You do however get the Punch iCNG in a stripped-down base variant as well. The Hyundai in comparison is offered in three variants - S, SX and SX Knight - with the latter being a cosmetic package more than anything else.



For the sake of simplicity, we will compare the features on the top variants of the two micro-SUVs.



Punch iCNG packs in a sunroof with voice commands, 16-inch alloys, 7-inch touchscreen and auto headlamps and wipers in top model.

On the safety front, the Exter CNG offers six airbags as standard across all models though the lower variants miss out on other bits such as electronic stability control. The Punch meanwhile gets two airbags as standard though you do get ESC as standard across the range. The Punch CNG also gets a full fat spare wheel mounted in the underbody while the Exter Hy CNG Duo only offers a tyre repair kit. The standard Exter Hy-CNG however does get a spare wheel.



Moving to comfort and convenience features, the top-spec Punch iCNG Accomplished Dazzle S packs in quite a few feel-good features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen, LED tail lights, fog lamps, projector headlamps, auto headlamps and wipers, a sunroof with voice commands, a front centre armrest, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless go, driver seat height adjust and a rearview camera to name a few.

top-spec Exter CNG gets larger 8.0-inch touchscreen, 6 airbags and auto climate control; Exter CNG sunroof lacks a voice command function.

The Exter Hy-CNG Duo, in top SX Knight Edition guise, does miss out on some bits such as auto headlamps and wipers, keyless go and voice commands for the sunroof though it makes up for it with tech such as a larger 8-inch touchscreen, auto climate control, power folding wing mirrors and hill start assist. The Exter however get smaller 15-inch alloy wheels in the top model.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Prices

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Tata Punch iCNG Price (ex-showroom) Rs 8.50 - 9.38 lakh Rs 7.23 - 9.85 lakh

The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo’s lack of a bare-bones entry-level CNG variant hurts it in terms of entry prices with the Punch iCNG over Rs 1 lakh more affordable than the former. The Punch however has the higher price for the fully-loaded model at Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom) though it does get you some features not offered in the Hyundai.