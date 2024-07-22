Login
Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price, Features, Specifications, Mileage Compared

Hyundai has become the second carmaker in India to adopt the dual-cylinder layout for the CNG tank with the new Exter Hy-CNG Duo. We see how it compares with its main rival, the Tata Punch iCNG.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Punch iCNG prices start at Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo prices start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Both CNG micro SUVs use dual-cylinder technology

For the longest time, CNG car owners had to make do with a large CNG take eating up most of, if not, all of the boot space of the car. Tata, which entered the CNG market in 2022 came around with a solution to this with its dual-cylinder technology in 2023 which saw the carmaker replace the single large 60 litre water capacity CNG cylinder with two smaller units sitting under the boot floor. Currently, the carmaker’s entire CNG range is offered with the layout as standard. Now Hyundai has joined the bandwagon with the launch of the new Exter Hy-CNG Duo its first dual-cylinder CNG model.
 

Also read: Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Launched With Dual-Cylinder Option; Priced From Rs 8.50 Lakh
 

Tata Punch CNG 2023 01 12 T03 28 21 381 Z

The Punch iCNG was the second Tata car to get the dual-cylinder technology after the Altroz.

 

So with the Exter now also offering the convenience of a useable boot, how does it stack up against its main rival, the Punch iCNG on paper. Let’s find out.
 

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Dimensions

 Hyundai Exter Hy-CNGTata Punch iCNG
Length3815 mm3827 mm
Width1710 mm1742 mm
Height1631 mm1615 mm
Wheelbase2450 mm2445 mm
Boot SpaceNA210 litres
Fuel Tank Size37 litres37 litres
CNG Tank size (water capacity)60 litres60 litres
hyundai exter duo cng

The Exter is Hyundai's first model to use the new dual-cylinder system; Hyundai has not revealed the boot space for the Exter Hy-CNG Duo.

 

Starting with the dimensions, it's a case of neither here nor there. The Punch is marginally longer (12 mm) and 32 mm wider than the Exter though the latter is 16 mm taller and sits on a 5 mm longer wheelbase. The petrol tank size for both cars too is identical while the CNG tanks in both cars hold a combined water capacity of 60 litres.
 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.38 Lakh

 

Tata does provide a boot space for the iCNG Punch which at 210 litres - down from 366 litres of the petrol model. Hyundai has not provided this metric as yet for the Exter Hy-CNG Duo which in petrol guise offers 391 litres of boot space. The Exter interestingly can be bought with both, the original single-cylinder or the new twin-cylinder layout.
 

Punch i CNG Bootspace Lid Open

Tata says Punch iCNG offers 210 litres of boot space. 

 

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Powertrains
 

 Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG DuoTata Punch iCNG
Engine1.2-litre, 4-cyls, bi-fuel, CNG1.2-litre, 3-cyls, bi-fuel, CNG
Power (CNG Mode)68 bhp at 6000 rpm72 bhp at 6000 rpm
Torque (CNG Mode)95.2 Nm at 4000 rpm103 Nm at 3250 rpm
Mileage27.1 km/kg26.99 km/kg
cr86q6dg tata punch 625x300 04 October 21 2022 09 22 T12 42 43 144 Z

Punch iCNG has power and torque advantage; Tata also offers start-up on CNG

 

On paper, the Punch has the advantage in power and torque in CNG model developing 72 bhp and 103 Nm to the Exter’s 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm. The Punch is also a cylinder down on the Exter with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill comprising of three cylinders to the Hyundai’s traditional four-cylinder unit.
 

Also read: Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch
 

Hyundai Exter 43 0f9b3cad49

Punch Hy-CNG down on power but offers better mileage on paper.

 

The Hyundai though has a marginal leg up in terms of efficiency though we cannot say how these numbers will translate into the real world at this time. Do note that real-world mileage figures depend on a myriad of factors ranging from the climate and terrain to the road conditions, traffic and driving styles of individuals.
 

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Features Compared

 

Coming to the Variants and Features, the Punch iCNG is offered in a total of five trim levels though unlike some smaller Tata’s its not offered in fully-loaded guise. You do however get the Punch iCNG in a stripped-down base variant as well. The Hyundai in comparison is offered in three variants - S, SX and SX Knight - with the latter being a cosmetic package more than anything else.
 

Also read: Upcoming CNG Car Launches In India: Swift S-CNG, Nexon-iCNG And More
 

For the sake of simplicity, we will compare the features on the top variants of the two micro-SUVs.
 Punch i CNG features

Punch iCNG packs in a sunroof with voice commands, 16-inch alloys, 7-inch touchscreen and auto headlamps and wipers in top model.

 

On the safety front, the Exter CNG offers six airbags as standard across all models though the lower variants miss out on other bits such as electronic stability control. The Punch meanwhile gets two airbags as standard though you do get ESC as standard across the range. The Punch CNG also gets a full fat spare wheel mounted in the underbody while the Exter Hy CNG Duo only offers a tyre repair kit. The standard Exter Hy-CNG however does get a spare wheel.
 

Moving to comfort and convenience features, the top-spec Punch iCNG Accomplished Dazzle S packs in quite a few feel-good features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen, LED tail lights, fog lamps, projector headlamps, auto headlamps and wipers, a sunroof with voice commands, a front centre armrest, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless go, driver seat height adjust and a rearview camera to name a few.

 

Also read: Electric Vehicles vs CNG Cars: Driving Tata’s Tiago EV And iCNG To Analyse Pros, Cons And Running Costs
 

Hyundai Exter CNG

top-spec Exter CNG gets larger 8.0-inch touchscreen, 6 airbags and auto climate control; Exter CNG sunroof lacks a voice command function.

 

The Exter Hy-CNG Duo, in top SX Knight Edition guise, does miss out on some bits such as auto headlamps and wipers, keyless go and voice commands for the sunroof though it makes up for it with tech such as a larger 8-inch touchscreen, auto climate control, power folding wing mirrors and hill start assist. The Exter however get smaller 15-inch alloy wheels in the top model.

 

Also read: Tata Tiago iCNG AMT Review: Two-Pedal Convenience Meets Frugality
 

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Prices

 

 Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG DuoTata Punch iCNG
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 8.50 - 9.38 lakhRs 7.23 - 9.85 lakh

The Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo’s lack of a bare-bones entry-level CNG variant hurts it in terms of entry prices with the Punch iCNG over Rs 1 lakh more affordable than the former. The Punch however has the higher price for the fully-loaded model at Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom) though it does get you some features not offered in the Hyundai.

Research More on Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Starts at ₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Exter Specifications
View Exter Features

Popular Hyundai Models

