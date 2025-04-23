Hyundai Motor Group Partners With IIT Delhi To Establish EV Battery Research Centre In India

Hyundai Motor Group has teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to open a new research centre focused on electric vehicle (EV) technology. The centre, named the Hyundai Center of Excellence (Hyundai CoE), will support research on EV battery systems, cells, safety, and performance improvements. This collaboration is aimed at developing new technologies that meet the growing demand for EVs in India. The research will mainly focus on improving battery life, safety, energy storage and testing methods.

At the moment, nine projects have been selected for joint research, focusing on key areas such as battery cell design and performance, battery management systems (BMS), and improving energy density. The research also aims to enhance safety and durability, while exploring new materials to achieve better results in EV battery technology.



The centre will be led by Hyundai’s Executive Vice President Chang Hwan Kim and IIT Delhi’s Professor Bijaya Ketan Panigrahi. Both sides believe this initiative will help speed up innovation in India’s fast-growing EV space.

Top officials from Hyundai and IITs took part in the launch event in New Delhi. This included Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, and directors and deans from IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras.

Hyundai has also announced that this project is just the beginning. The group plans to expand this model across India and partner with 10 universities by the end of 2025. So far, around 30 professors from three IITs are involved. The goal is to have around 100 professors working on similar projects by next year.

Apart from research, Hyundai also plans to hold technology exchange events and conferences. These will bring together Indian and Korean experts to discuss new ideas, policies, and challenges in the electric vehicle sector.



Hyundai’s larger research initiative, called the Future Technology Research Program, is also being expanded to include Indian professors for the first time. Unlike regular academic partnerships, this program lets professors submit their own research ideas. If selected, Hyundai helps support their work. This collaboration marks Hyundai’s first large-scale academic partnership in India.