Second-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut

The second-generation Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing overseas ahead of its expected launch in the coming months. The new spy shots provide a clearer look at the upcoming model and confirm that the all-new Venue will be a notable departure from its predecessor on the styling front. Long overdue, the generation change is likely to help boost the sales of the Venue, which in recent times has seen a downturn in demand.

The front end of the new Venue gets styling cues such as quad headlamps and a smaller grille

Visually, the new Venue appears to feature a cleaner design than its predecessor. Up front, the daytime-running lamp units appear to be more angular, longer units that extend towards the sides of the vehicle. The new Venue will come with a split-headlight setup. The grille of the SUV appears to have shrunken and now sports rectangular overlays.

The new Venue appears to feature a softer, more rounded appearance than the current model

The spy shots suggest that the new Venue will sport a softer, more rounded appearance than the current model. The prominent shoulder line of the current Venue appears to have been softened, while the SUV now gets cladding around the wheel arches and alloy wheels with aero inserts. The taillamps of the SUV appear to be all-new units, although the camouflage on the vehicle didn't give away their design.

Expected to retain the same crop of engines

The new Venue is likely to retain its existing powertrain lineup, which includes a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines are expected to be paired with the current transmission options.

Upon its launch, the Venue will reignite its rivalry with the likes of the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, and the recently launched Skoda Kylaq.

