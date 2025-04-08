Second-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional FeaturesHonda PCX160 Design Patented In IndiaKTM 390 Enduro R To Be Launched In India On April 11Bajaj Pulsar NS200 New Base Variant Spotted At DealershipSecond-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look- Kia EV5 | All-electric SUV to join Kia’s India line-up spotted at the Bangkok Motor Show2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XMahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Second-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut

Expected to be unveiled later this year, the new spy shots provide a clearer look at the upcoming iteration of Hyundai's subcompact SUV.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Venue likely to have a split-headlight setup.
  • Appears to have a softer, more rounded appearance than the outgoing model.
  • The all-new Hyundai Venue is likely to retain its existing lineup of engines.

The second-generation Hyundai Venue has been spotted testing overseas ahead of its expected launch in the coming months. The new spy shots provide a clearer look at the upcoming model and confirm that the all-new Venue will be a notable departure from its predecessor on the styling front. Long overdue, the generation change is likely to help boost the sales of the Venue, which in recent times has seen a downturn in demand.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo Launched At Rs 7.51 Lakh
 Screenshot 20250408 123423 Instagram

The front end of the new Venue gets styling cues such as quad headlamps and a smaller grille

 

Visually, the new Venue appears to feature a cleaner design than its predecessor. Up front, the daytime-running lamp units appear to be more angular, longer units that extend towards the sides of the vehicle. The new Venue will come with a split-headlight setup. The grille of the SUV appears to have shrunken and now sports rectangular overlays.

 

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled; Has Up To 700 km Range
 Screenshot 20250408 123456 Instagram

The new Venue appears to feature a softer, more rounded appearance than the current model

 

The spy shots suggest that the new Venue will sport a softer, more rounded appearance than the current model. The prominent shoulder line of the current Venue appears to have been softened, while the SUV now gets cladding around the wheel arches and alloy wheels with aero inserts. The taillamps of the SUV appear to be all-new units, although the camouflage on the vehicle didn't give away their design. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Facelift Debuts At Seoul Mobility Show 2025; Gains New N-Line Variant
 Second Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch 2

Expected to retain the same crop of engines

 

The new Venue is likely to retain its existing powertrain lineup, which includes a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines are expected to be paired with the current transmission options.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Now Comes With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto 
 

Upon its launch, the Venue will reignite its rivalry with the likes of the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, and the recently launched Skoda Kylaq.

 

Source

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Venue SUV# All-new Hyundai Venue# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Hyundai is now offering the Exter Hy-CNG Duo from the base EX variant onwards.
    Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo Launched At Rs 7.51 Lakh
  • The Alcazar was previously offered with a wired connectivity option even in the range-topping variants.
    Hyundai Alcazar Now Comes With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto
  • Hyundai saw domestic sales slide 5 per cent year-on-year while Mahindra reported a 19 per cent sales growth in February 2025.
    Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025
  • Hyundai says that models like the Hyundai i20, Creta and Grand i10 accounted for 55 per cent of the total certified pre-owned car sales.
    Hyundai’s Pre-Owned Car Business Sells Over 1.57 Lakh Used Cars In 2024
  • The new Corporate trim slots in between the S and SX trims of the Aura, can be had with both petrol and CNG powertrains
    Hyundai Aura Corporate Launched In India At Rs 7.48 Lakh

Latest News

  • Updates to the SUV include the addition of new features, a new all-wheel drive automatic powertrain and a more affordable strong hybrid variant.
    2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features
  • Is Honda planning to launch the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 rival in India?
    Honda PCX160 Design Patented In India
  • The 390 Enduro R is based on the new 390 Adventure and gets the same 399cc engine.
    KTM 390 Enduro R To Be Launched In India On April 11
  • A lower-spec variant of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 with a conventional telescopic front fork and single-channel ABS has been spotted at a dealership.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 New Base Variant Spotted At Dealership
  • Expected to be unveiled later this year, the new spy shots provide a clearer look at the upcoming iteration of Hyundai's subcompact SUV.
    Second-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut
  • BMW+Mini combined sold 3,914 cars between January and March 2025. Meanwhile, EVs recorded 646 units (combined) in Q1.
    BMW Group India Registers 7 Per Cent Growth In Q1; EV Sales Up By 200 Per Cent
  • Based on the MQB EVO platform, the second-generation of Skoda’s flagship SUV has more interior room and luggage space; to continue as a petrol-only model.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17; To Be Available In L&K And Sportline Trims
  • The Ministry of Petroleum has clarified public sector oil marketing companies will not hike retail prices when the excise duty change comes into effect from April 8.
    Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel Hiked By Rs 2; Retail Prices Remain Unchanged
  • Toyota has added new features to its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, along with replacing the top-spec AWD variants' 5-speed MT with a 6-speed AT.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Features, AWD AT Variant Introduced
  • The updated Karizma XMR 210 is now offered in three variants and gets an upside-down front fork as well as TFT instrument console.
    2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched With USD Fork, TFT Display

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Second-Generation Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut