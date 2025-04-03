Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
All-New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled; Has Up To 700 km Range Hyundai Ioniq 6 Facelift Debuts At Seoul Mobility Show 2025; Gains New N-Line VariantVolkswagen Virtus Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To AvoidMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Special Feature: Journey To The Horizon – Witnessing The Winterline With Kia SyrosSpecial Feature: Journey To The Horizon – Witnessing The Winterline With Kia Syros2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Best 7-Seater Luxury SUV?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

All-New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled; Has Up To 700 km Range

The second-generation Nexo is based on Hyundai’s Initium concept that was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Sports Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language.
  • It has a range of up to 700 km.
  • Can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds.

Hyundai has unveiled the latest generation of its Nexo SUV fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show. The second-generation Nexo is based on Hyundai’s Initium concept that was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show and sports Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language. The powertrain of the new Nexo has been heavily upgraded and now makes higher power figures, while also delivering greater range. Hyundai has stated that the Nexo will initially go on sale in Korea, and will be introduced in other global markets later this year.

 

Also ReadHyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled; Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range
 All New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled Has Up To 700 km Range 1

The new Nexo sports Hyundai's 'Art of Steel’ design language

 

Visually, the all-new Nexo is largely identical to the Initium concept, sporting a range of futuristic, boxy design characteristics. The fascia of the SUV gets many squarish styling elements, such as the upper clusters, air dam, and block-pattern lamps on the bumper. The upper clusters house slit-like lamps and are separated by a contrasting black panel with four block-pattern lights. The bonnet of the new Nexo sports two prominent lines running the entire length, while the front bumper has D-shaped openings on either end. Hyundai has stated that it has employed a three-coat painting process for the vehicle, resulting in an effect where the body color shifts depending on the angle of the light.

 

Also ReadHyundai Alcazar Now Comes With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto
 All New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled Has Up To 700 km Range 2

The rear end of the SUV gets block-pattern tail lamps 

 

In profile, the SUV has an unconventional silhouette, with its roofline running flat till the C-Pillar and then coming to a rather abrupt slope. The SUV uses heavy cladding around the wheel arches and towards the lower end of the profile, and has a few horizontal creases. Another interesting design detail is the prominent lines on both ends of the C-pillar that extend towards the lower end of the SUV. The rear end of the SUV gets block-pattern tail lamps that are similar to the units on the Initium concept.

 

Also ReadNew Hyundai Insteroid Teased: One-Off Concept Is An Inster EV-Based Race Car
 All New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled Has Up To 700 km Range 3

The Nexo's interior gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and a similarly-sized digital instrument cluster

 

The new Nexo’s interior design is very similar to that of other Hyundai cars, featuring a minimalistic layout. The cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a similarly-sized digital instruments cluster. The system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The car also has a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen Sound System. At either end of the dashboard are displays for the digital ORVMs. Other features offered in the vehicle include ventilated seats, fold-out leg rests for the front seats, ambient lighting, dual wireless charging system, voice assistant with AI capabilities, a digital centre mirror, front and rear dash cams, and an in-vehicle fingerprint authentication system. 

 

Also ReadHyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV Revealed: 3 Rows Of Seats, 620 Km Range
 

In terms of safety, the new Nexo features nine airbags, in addition to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot viewer monitor, emergency stop, navigation based smart cruise control, rear view monitor, surround view monitor, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist.
 All New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled Has Up To 700 km Range 4

The Nexo can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds

 

On the powertrain front, the hydrogen fuel cell stack now delivers maximum gross power of 110 kW, while an electric motor provides an additional 150 kW. The total power output of the Nexo amounts to 190 kW. The vehicle can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds, higher than the previous generation model, which could do the sprint in 9.2 seconds. Hyundai states that the new Nexo will be able to achieve a total range of 700 km with just 5 minutes of charging based on its internal testing results.

 

# Hyundai Nexo# All-new Hyundai Nexo# Hyundai Hydrogen car# Hyundai FCEV# Hyundai Nexo images# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Initium concept will spawn a production-spec model which will make its global debut in the first half of 2025
    Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled; Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range
  • The Hyundai Nexo fuel cell electric SUV has received a 5-star rating from Green NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme). Green NCAP, which is governed by the European NCAP, is an independent organisation that rates cars based on energy efficiency and emissions.
    Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Electric SUV Gets 5-Star Rating From Green NCAP
  • Hyundai Motor Co is planning to recall a total of 50,864 Kona electric cars and Nexo fuel cell vehicles in South Korea due to faulty electronic braking systems, the transport ministry said.
    Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea
  • Both the companies will jointly seek to facilitate public and private sector projects focused on the development of a hydrogen value chain in Europe.
    Hyundai And INEOS Sign MoU To Accelerate Global Hydrogen Economy
  • Using Hyundai's fuel cell system, the company plans to produce a stationary power supply system to be used for building electricity at peak times. The fuel cell system is based on the one used in Hyundai NEXO.
    Hyundai Motor To Export Fuel Cell Systems To Europe

Latest News

  • The second-generation Nexo is based on Hyundai’s Initium concept that was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show
    All-New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled; Has Up To 700 km Range
  • The electric sedan gets a sleeker and sharper look while the cabin gains minor updates to make it more user-friendly.
    Hyundai Ioniq 6 Facelift Debuts At Seoul Mobility Show 2025; Gains New N-Line Variant
  • Maruti Suzuki will hike prices of seven models in its line-up, with the updated prices to come into effect from April 8.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000
  • The Skoda Kylaq is offered in four trims with prices currently ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30
  • Over 3.3 lakh units sold in the last fiscal year, the Toyota line-up in India recorded a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.
    Auto Sales FY25: Toyota Records Best-Ever Sales in FY24-25 With 28 Per Cent Growth
  • Apart from the alloys, the patent image also shows a box located on the spine which could be for additional storage or a detachable battery pack to extend the range.
    Kinetic Files Patent For Updated E-Luna
  • KTM India has already launched the KTM 390 Adventure, manufactured by Bajaj Auto, and is gearing up to launch the 390 Enduro and 390 SMC soon.
    KTM Restarts Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen
  • With a three-car line-up, Honda managed positive sales growth while the exports of the Elevate to the Japanese market have helped record the best-ever export in the financial calendar.
    Auto Sales FY2025: Honda Marks Positive Growth With Best-Ever Export Figures
  • The Alcazar was previously offered with a wired connectivity option even in the range-topping variants.
    Hyundai Alcazar Now Comes With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto
  • All-Electric Carens features a charging socket in the nose and is expected to share much of the upcoming Carens facelift’s design.
    Kia Carens EV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Debut

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • All-New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled; Has Up To 700 km Range