All-New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled; Has Up To 700 km Range

Hyundai has unveiled the latest generation of its Nexo SUV fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show. The second-generation Nexo is based on Hyundai’s Initium concept that was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show and sports Hyundai’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language. The powertrain of the new Nexo has been heavily upgraded and now makes higher power figures, while also delivering greater range. Hyundai has stated that the Nexo will initially go on sale in Korea, and will be introduced in other global markets later this year.

The new Nexo sports Hyundai's 'Art of Steel’ design language

Visually, the all-new Nexo is largely identical to the Initium concept, sporting a range of futuristic, boxy design characteristics. The fascia of the SUV gets many squarish styling elements, such as the upper clusters, air dam, and block-pattern lamps on the bumper. The upper clusters house slit-like lamps and are separated by a contrasting black panel with four block-pattern lights. The bonnet of the new Nexo sports two prominent lines running the entire length, while the front bumper has D-shaped openings on either end. Hyundai has stated that it has employed a three-coat painting process for the vehicle, resulting in an effect where the body color shifts depending on the angle of the light.

The rear end of the SUV gets block-pattern tail lamps

In profile, the SUV has an unconventional silhouette, with its roofline running flat till the C-Pillar and then coming to a rather abrupt slope. The SUV uses heavy cladding around the wheel arches and towards the lower end of the profile, and has a few horizontal creases. Another interesting design detail is the prominent lines on both ends of the C-pillar that extend towards the lower end of the SUV. The rear end of the SUV gets block-pattern tail lamps that are similar to the units on the Initium concept.

The Nexo's interior gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and a similarly-sized digital instrument cluster

The new Nexo’s interior design is very similar to that of other Hyundai cars, featuring a minimalistic layout. The cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a similarly-sized digital instruments cluster. The system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The car also has a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen Sound System. At either end of the dashboard are displays for the digital ORVMs. Other features offered in the vehicle include ventilated seats, fold-out leg rests for the front seats, ambient lighting, dual wireless charging system, voice assistant with AI capabilities, a digital centre mirror, front and rear dash cams, and an in-vehicle fingerprint authentication system.

In terms of safety, the new Nexo features nine airbags, in addition to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot viewer monitor, emergency stop, navigation based smart cruise control, rear view monitor, surround view monitor, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist.



The Nexo can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds

On the powertrain front, the hydrogen fuel cell stack now delivers maximum gross power of 110 kW, while an electric motor provides an additional 150 kW. The total power output of the Nexo amounts to 190 kW. The vehicle can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.8 seconds, higher than the previous generation model, which could do the sprint in 9.2 seconds. Hyundai states that the new Nexo will be able to achieve a total range of 700 km with just 5 minutes of charging based on its internal testing results.