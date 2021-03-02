Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Electric SUV Gets 5-Star Rating From Green NCAP

The Nexo Fuel Cell EV is the third green vehicle from Hyundai to get this score from Green NCAP

The Hyundai Nexo fuel cell electric SUV has received a 5-star rating from Green NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme). Green NCAP, which is governed by the European NCAP, is an independent organisation that rates cars based on energy efficiency and emissions. Powered by hydrogen fuel cells, the Nexo is the third green vehicle from Hyundai to receive the maximum 5-star rating from the green vehicle watchdog. Earlier in 2019, Green NCAP gave a 5-star rating to the battery-electric version of Hyundai Ioniq, and later, in 2020 the organisation awarded the Kona Electric SUV the maximum score.

Commenting on the result, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe said, "We're proud to announce that Nexo is the latest Hyundai model to have been awarded a five-star Green NCAP rating, joining the ranks of Ioniq and Kona Electric. This is further proof that we are achieving our goal of making high-quality, eco-friendly mobility solutions available to all. Our flagship fuel cell electric vehicle has been recognised not just for being an environmentally-friendly zero-emission vehicle, but also a strong product with very high energy efficiency."

Also Read: Exclusive: Hyundai Nexo Review

Green NCAP, which is governed by the European NCAP, is an independent organisation that rates cars based on energy efficiency and emissions

The Green NCAP rating was based on three different criteria - clean air index, energy efficiency index and greenhouse gases index, each of which contained several metrics. In clean air tests, the Hyundai Nexo scored 10/10, rated as good in all three parameters of laboratory tests, road tests and robustness. In energy efficiency tests, which is a laboratory test, the SUV scored 7.3/10 and was rated mostly as adequate in all parameters like the cold test, warm test and cold ambient test, except for the highway test in which it was rated as marginal. On average the Nexo's energy consumption was 1.3 kg/100 km with a range of 495 km, whereas, in the worst-case scenario, it was 1.7 kg/100 km with a range of 378 km. The Nexo also scored full points on the Greenhouse Gas index, receiving 10/10. It was rated as good on all 4 parameters - cold test, warm test, cold ambient test, and highway test.

The Hyundai Nexo scored 10/10 in clean air index and greenhouse gas index and 7.8 in energy efficiency index

In its report, Green NCAP wrote: "(With Hyundai Nexo) there are no tailpipe emissions other than water. As a result, the NEXO scores full points for both the Clean Air and Greenhouse Gas indexes. Energy efficiency is also very high and the NEXO emerges with an average index just high enough to earn the car a maximum 5-star rating."

Like with all FCEVs the hydrogen is not used directly as a source of power. Rather, the fuel cells use hydrogen to generate electricity, which is then used to propel the vehicle, as in a conventional pure electric vehicle. The hydrogen fuel-cell-powered Hyundai Nexo comes with a 120 kW motor that puts out 161 bhp and 395 Nm of torque, and it manages to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 9.2 seconds.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.