  • Home
  • News
  • Hydrogen And Green Fuel Will Be India’s Future: Gadkari

Hydrogen And Green Fuel Will Be India’s Future: Gadkari

He also stated that India will become a major exporter of Lithium in the near-future
By Sidharth Nambiar
26-Feb-23 02:31 PM IST
Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said today that he believes Hydrogen is the fuel of the future and that Indian vehicles in the future will run on hydrogen and green fuels. “We import Rs. 16 lakh crore worth of fossil fuel every year but soon our farmers will produce green fuel and green hydrogen,” he said. He also stated that India will become a major exporter of Lithium in the near-future which will lead to a decrease in prices of Lithium Ion batteries.

He also seemed pleased with the development of new highways and said “In the coming years, public transport will be revolutionised in the country and the new highways will bring down travel time between key cities drastically.” He stated that his target was to build 60 km of roads every day. He also added that new facilities like helipads and drone pads will be built on the new roads for quick and emergency transport.

The minister however expressed dissatisfaction at the rate of accidents on Indian roads stating that “We wanted to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent by 2024 but we are not going to achieve it,”. He also stated that for accident rates to go down, people should take care and follow rules, wear seatbelts and wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. He also urged people to introduce road safety education at the primary level to make Indians aware about this at a young age.

Related Articles
Delhi To Mumbai in 12 Hours: Here’s What’s Lined-Up For You On India’s Longest Expressway
Delhi To Mumbai in 12 Hours: Here’s What’s Lined-Up For You On India’s Longest Expressway
16 days ago
Auto Expo 2023: MG Euniq 7 Fuel Cell EV Makes India Debut
Auto Expo 2023: MG Euniq 7 Fuel Cell EV Makes India Debut
2 months ago
India Asks Amazon To Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In Road Safety Push
India Asks Amazon To Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In Road Safety Push
2 months ago
India Asks Amazon To Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In Road Safety Push
India Asks Amazon To Remove Seatbelt Alarm Blockers In Road Safety Push
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2012 Honda City 1.5 V AT
2012 Honda
City 1.5 V AT
  • 54,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
4.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2022 Toyota Fortuner 2.7 4X2 MT
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2022 Toyota
Fortuner 2.7 4X2 MT
  • 7,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.3
10
35.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹78,388
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line