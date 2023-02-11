Delhi To Mumbai in 12 Hours: Here’s What’s Lined-Up For You On India’s Longest Expressway

The 1,386 km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the most talked about infrastructure projects in India for a while. India’s longest expressway, once operational, aims to reduce the travel time between country’s two biggest cities by almost half i.e., 12 hours. Now, the first section of the expressway between Sohna in Haryana and Dausa near Jaipur is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12. It will have an extensive list amenities to ensure a more comfortable journeys for its users.

There will be 94 wayside amenities that are being developed along the entire route of the expressway.

https://twitter.com/nitin_gadkari/status/1623594439326433280?s=20&t=ntV9lSpDktOuVZzzJ8Cvow

On his social media handle, Union Road, Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has shared that in all there will be 94 wayside amenities that are being developed along the entire route of the expressway. These will include facilities such as restaurants, dormitories, hospitals, food court and fuel stations. In addition to this work is also on to provide trucker facilities including parking, garages, commercial spaces and logistic parks.

According to Government, the expressway will also have an automated traffic management system and will also facilitate Rainwater Harvesting. A 3-meter-wide dedicated corridor is also being prepared for laying Utility lines including Optical Fiber Cables, Pipelines and solar power generation. The expressway also aims to provide connectivity to cities like Kota, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Vadodara and Surat.