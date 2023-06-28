  • Home
Will Bring New Vehicles That Run On Ethanol: Nitin Gadkari

The Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announces plans to introduce vehicles running exclusively on ethanol, including Toyota's Camry car, which will generate 40 per cent electricity and offer cost benefits compared to petrol
28-Jun-23 06:26 PM IST
Highlights
  • Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announces exclusive introduction of ethanol-powered vehicles
  • Bajaj, TVS, and Hero scooters to run entirely on 100% ethanol, as stated by Mr. Gadkari
  • Toyota's Camry car to be launched in August, running entirely on ethanol and generating 40% electricity

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, has announced plans to introduce new vehicles that will run exclusively on ethanol. During an event in Nagpur on June 26, the Minister shared his recent meeting with the chairman of Mercedes Benz, who expressed the company's commitment to producing electric vehicles going forward. 

Mr. Gadkari stated, "We are bringing new vehicles that will run entirely on ethanol. Bajaj, TVS, and Hero scooters will operate on 100% ethanol."

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Makes ESC Standard On Most Models In Light Of Bharat NCAP Rollout

 

Furthermore, the Minister revealed his intention to launch Toyota's Camry car in August, which will also run entirely on ethanol and generate 40% electricity. Explaining the cost benefits, he stated, "If you compare it with petrol, it will be Rs. 15 per litre of petrol because ethanol's rate is Rs. 60, while the rate of petrol is Rs. 120 per litre. Plus, it would generate 40 per cent electricity. The average would be Rs. 15 per litre."

 

Also Read: Hydrogen And Green Fuel Will Be India’s Future: Gadkari

 

The move towards ethanol-powered vehicles aligns with the government's efforts to promote alternative and environmentally friendly fuels in the transportation sector. By embracing ethanol as a fuel source, the industry aims to reduce dependence on traditional petroleum-based fuels and contribute to a greener future.

 

