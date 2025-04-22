Toyota Camry Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Now Priced At Rs 48.50 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revised the prices of the ninth-generation Camry in India. The Camry sedan becomes dearer by Rs 50,000 and is now priced at Rs 48.50 lakh. Launched in December 2024, the updated Camry continues to be available in a single, petrol-hybrid 'Elegant' variant. Buyers opting for the platinum white pearl exterior colour will have to shell out an additional Rs 15,000, making it Rs 48.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Also Read: New Toyota Camry: 3 Reasons To Buy It, 3 Reasons You Might Want To Avoid

The latest iteration of the Camry gets an all-new design along with a bunch of feature additions. It has a sportier look than before, highlighted by angular headlights and boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. The rear has also been refreshed with sleeker, minimalist tail lamps.

Also Read: 2025 Toyota Camry Review: It’s Simply Sublime!

On the feature front, the Camry gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Other features include a nine-speaker JBL audio setup, three-zone automatic climate control, a head-up display, electric sunroof, and 10-way power-adjustable front seats for both the driver and passenger and more. Its safety kit includes Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 suite (Level 2 ADAS features), nine airbags and a 360-degree camera system, among others.

Powering the Camry is a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 227 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an e-CVT gearbox. The sedan is offered with three driving modes: Eco, Sport, and Normal.