2025 Toyota Camry Review: It's Simply Sublime!

Toyota says that in almost every regard, the new Camry is better than ever. However, at an asking price of Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom) the bigger question is, is the new Camry really worth the premium?
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

1 mins read

Published on December 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The new Toyota Camry is officially the ninth-generation of the car
  • The new Camry comes with major styling and feature updates
  • The new Camry gets Toyota's fifth-gen hybrid system

Despite countless arguments proving that hybrids make the best sense for the Indian market, they are still treated as a stepchild, as the policies heavily favour electric vehicles. However, among car buyers, there is still a strong niche for hybrid cars and one of the more popular options has been the Toyota Camry. The 9th-generation avatar of the popular executive sedan went on sale in India, and I recently got a chance to drive it. 

 

 

Now, Toyota says that in almost every regard, the new Camry is better than ever. However, at an asking price of Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom) the bigger question is, is the new Camry really worth the premium? Has it elevated itself to now go up against entry-level luxury cars in India? Well, let’s find out. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Toyota Camry Launched In India At Rs 48 Lakh

 

The Looks!

 

Toyota Camry 2024 6

 

Now, Toyota does call it the ninth-generation Camry, however, technically it’s just a heavily updated version of the car as it’s still built on the same TNGA platform as before. However, in terms of looks it does look new-gen. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 7

 

The new facia is in line with Toyota’s global design language, including the sharp headlamp cluster, which the company call Hammerhead design. There are also the new boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights and a new front bumper section with tastefully done chrome detailing. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Camry: Old vs New - What Has Changed?

 

Toyota Camry 2024 32

 

Now the car still runs on a set of 18-inch alloys, but here you get a set of new dual-tone wheels. Also, while the car has slightly grown in length, the wheelbase remains unchanged. The rear section too has been tweaked with new LED taillights with a C-shaped lighting signature that matches the front DRLs, and a redesigned bumper. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 26

 

Cabin & Features

 

Toyota Camry 2024 24

 

Step inside, and you’ll find that the cabin too has gone through a major makeover. There is a new dashboard with horizontal lines and a clean design, which is way nicer than the dated, Y-shaped design theme we saw on the old Camry. You also get new upholstery now, and yes both the driver and front passenger get to enjoy powered adjustability and ventilation functions, which work perfectly. Toyota also offers a memory function for ORVMs and driver’s seats, and the steering can be adjusted for height and reach electrically, so yes, driver comfort is well taken care of. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 23

 

All that said, the main attraction are the new displays, and both are 12-3-inches in size. The touchscreen unit looks crisp and clean and has a nice interface, furthermore, Toyota says it also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Neither of the two apps worked for me in my test car. The instrument cluster, however, while fully digital, looks quite dated. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 19

 

Now, as opposed to the current trend, the new Camry continues to feature a single-pane sunroof instead of a panoramic unit. But that’s certainly not a deal-breaker for me. But what you now get is a head-up display, a 9-speaker sound system from JBL, and an air purifier. And yes, you also get three-zone automatic climate control. 

 

Rear Seat Experience

Toyota Camry 2024 16

The biggest highlight of the cabin is the improved rear seat experience. The new seats are well-cushioned, more comfortable and come with an electric recline function. The foldable central armrest houses a touchscreen display with control for the rear AC, the reclining seats, and the rear windshield sunshade. Of course, the sunblinds on the rear windows are manually adjustable. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 15

Safety

 

With only one fully-specced variant on offer, the new Camry is loaded with safety features like – 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree view cameras, ISOFIX, vehicle stability management and traction control. You also get an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, hill start and downhill assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system among others. However, more importantly, the new Camry now gets Toyota Safety Sense, the company's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 15

 

It's level 2 ADAS we are talking about here, but they are limited to 5 key features, and I feel all of them are very useful. The functions include – Lane Tracing/Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collison System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Auto High-Beam function for the headlamps. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 11

 

Powertrain & Performance

 

The 2025 Toyota Camry is powered by the same 2.5-litre petrol engine as before, however, what’s changed is that the Camry now gets Toyota’s 5th-gen hybrid system that uses a high-capacity Lithium-Ion battery. The result – slightly improved performance with a bump of 12 bhp, which takes the total combined output of the engine and the electric motor to 227 bhp. Separately the petrol engine generates 184 bhp @6000 rpm, while the electric motor offers 134 bhp. The total torque output stands at 221 Nm. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 9

 

Now these are pretty good numbers, and they show. Yes, the powertrains build up power and speed in a smooth and gradual manner, but by no means does it feel sluggish. It will not blow your mind with brute power but rather offer performance with precision and control. While that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, I quite like it. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 22

 

The transmission duties are handled by an electronic Continuous Variable Transmission (eCVT) and it does a fine job of sending power to the front wheels. Yes, this being a CVT you can’t escape the rubber band effect, but it’s very minimal. Interestingly, Toyota is also offering paddle shifters with a 10-step function, which allows you to get the feel of manual shifting. However, it’s not something I’ll use too often.

 

Ride & Handling

 

Toyota Camry 2024 8

 

The biggest highlight of the Camry is its ride quality. The suspension can take on all the undulation on the road with great ease, offering you a smooth and plush ride. And yes, I have come to love it. The feeling is the same even when you are sitting in the back seat, which makes it an ideal chauffeur-driven car. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 13

 

The Camry also handles quite well. Being a sedan, it has good straight-line stability and feels in control even around a corner. What could have been better though is the steering wheel which, doesn’t feel very responsive. 

 

Verdict

 

Toyota Camry 2024 34

 

Now, at Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom) the new Toyota Camry might feel a bit steep, and it might be so considering strong hybrids attract 48 per cent Goods and Service Tax (GST) in India, compared to 5 per cent GST on EVs. However, when you compare it to the outgoing model, the difference is less than Rs. 2 lakh. Furthermore, the Camry now offer more features, more tech, and better creature comforts, in addition to an amazing rear seat experience, which is at par with models from luxury brands in the Rs. 50-75 lakh price segment. And there are certainly buyers who see the value the Toyota Camry offers. 

 

Toyota Camry 2024 30

 

To conclude, if you remember the movie The Dark Knight, speaking about Batman Commissioner Gordon says – “He's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now." But I feel it’s slightly different in the case of strong hybrids and the Indian auto industry. Because I feel Hybrids are something we need, but the current policies will probably make them something we don’t deserve.

 

Photos: Pawan Dagia

