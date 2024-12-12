Login
Toyota Camry: Old vs New - What Has Changed?

Essentially a heavily revised version of the older model, here’s a deeper look at all the ways the new Camry is different from the older model
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The new Camry has a more contemporary design.
  • Gets a larger infotainment screen.
  • Equipped with an upgraded powertrain.

After dropping many teasers over the past few days, Toyota has finally launched the latest iteration of the Camry sedan in India. The sedan is solely offered in one variant and is priced at Rs 48 lakh in India, making it over a lakh more expensive than its predecessor. The new Camry is essentially a heavily revised version of the older model and sports an all-new design, new features and an upgraded powertrain. Here’s a deeper look into all the ways the new Camry is different from the older model.

 

Also Read2025 Toyota Camry Launched In India At Rs 48 Lakh
 

Exterior and Dimensions

Toyota Camry Old vs New What Has Changed
The new Camry's design is more contemporary than its predecessor (Right- New Camry, Left- Old Camry)

 

While both cars are built on the same platform, the new Camry’s design is vastly different from its predecessor, sporting a range of new styling cues that give it a more contemporary appearance. The Camry is now in line with global offerings from Toyota such as the Prius and Mirai. The most obvious changes are on the front end, which now gets new angular headlamps flanked by boomerang-shaped DRLs. These replace the polygonal headlamp units on the older model. 

 

The air dam of the car has also been redesigned and is now narrower than the one on the older model. The silhouettes of the older and newer models are similar, although the roofline of the new model flows down at a greater angle, resulting in an edgier rear quarter glass. The new Camry continues to ride on 18-inch alloy wheels, although the design of the rims has been changed. Towards the rear, the car gets sleeker, more minimalistic-looking taillamps.
 2025 Toyota Camry vs 2024 Toyota Camry What Are The Differences

The new Camry is 35 mm longer than its predecessor (Above- New Camry, Below- Old Camry)

 

The new Camry retains the same dimensions as the older model, save for a 35 mm increase in length, which amounts to 4920 mm. For reference, the dimensions of the outgoing model are 4885 mm (length), 1840 mm (width), 1455 mm (height) and 2825 mm (wheelbase). The new car is also 20 kg lighter than the older model, with a kerb weight of 1645 kg.

 

Also Read2025 Toyota Camry: In Pictures
 

Interior and Features

2025 Toyota Camry 4

The interior layout of the new Camry has changed significantly

 

With the comprehensive update, the interior layout of the Camry has also changed significantly. The touchscreen infotainment system is now integrated into the dashboard, instead of being a floating unit like the older model. The touchscreen system has also grown in size, now measuring 12.3 inches, up from the older 9-inch display. Other changes on the inside include the presence of a fully digital instruments cluster, which replaces the part digital, part analog instrument cluster on the older model.


Features such as the nine-speaker JBL audio system, three-zone climate control, head-up display, electric sunroof, 10-way adjustable driver and passenger seats, rear armrest with touch control switches, reclining rear seat, and wireless phone charger have been retained. 

 

vjr0gv6o 2022 toyota camry hybrid launched in india priced at rs 4170 lakh 625x300 12 January 22
The old Camry was offered with a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system

 

In terms of safety features, the Camry now gets a 360-degree camera alongside Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the company’s Level-2 ADAS suite which includes features such as lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control and a pre-collision system. Other features that have been carried over from the older car include nine airbags, ABS, electronic parking brake and vehicle stability and traction control. 

 

Also ReadToyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000
 

Powertrain

2025 Toyota Camry 8

The new Camry gets Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system (THS 5)

 

The new Camry continues to feature a strong hybrid powertrain that mates a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. The electric motor, however, is a new unit, Toyota’s fifth-generation Hybrid System (THS 5). Toyota has also swapped out the old nickel metal hydride battery for a new lithium-ion battery pack. These changes, aside from the decrease in weight, have resulted in a mild increase in power, and an increase in fuel efficiency. 

 

The Camry now produces a combined power output of around 227 bhp, around 12 bhp more than its predecessor. Peak torque is rated at 220 Nm. The sedan's ARAI-certified fuel efficiency is 25.4 kmpl. Like its predecessor, it has an eCVT gearbox and three drive modes: Eco, Sport, and Normal.




 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's

