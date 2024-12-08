Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda 2025 AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Okinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Hero Electric AE-47
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000

Price hike across variants ranges between Rs 17,000 to Rs 36,000.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices hiked by Rs 17,000 to Rs 36,000 depending on the variant
  • Offered in six variants - GX, GX(O), VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O)
  • MPV recently crossed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone

Toyota India has hiked prices for the Innova Hycross by up to Rs 36,000 depending on the variant. Prices for the MPV now range from Rs 19.94 lakh up to Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Launched in India in late 2022, the Hycross recently crossed the country's 1 lakh unit sales milestone - within eight months of having crossed the 50,000 unit sales mark.
 

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross Surges Past 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
 

TOYOTA INNOVA HYCROSS STATIC 1

Speaking of the price increase, the Hybrid variants receive the largest price hike. The revised pricing makes the VX and ZX strong hybrid variants up to Rs 36,000 more expensive. Meanwhile, the non-hybrid petrol variants see prices increase by up to Rs 17,000. The Hycross is offered in a total of six trim levels - GX, GX(O), VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O). All variants except for the ZX and ZX(O) are offered with either a seven-seat or eight-seat layout with the top trims exclusively offered as seven-seaters.
 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone

 

The Hycross has become a popular model for Toyota India with the top hybrid variants having been in short supply. The carmaker on multiple occasions stopped accepting bookings for the fully-loaded ZX and ZX(O) trims on more than one occasion to cater to existing demand. 
 

TOYOTA INNOVA HYCROSS STATIC 2

 

Also read: 2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11
 

On the powertrain front, the MPV continues to be available with the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol tuned for 170 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque paired to a CVT automatic in the lower GX and GX(O) trims. The top variants - the VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) - use the 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine with the Atkinson cycle that develops 181 bhp and is paired with a strong hybrid powertrain. Fuel efficiency figures claimed by the company stand at 16.13 km on the petrol and 23.24 kmpl on the hybrid version. 

# Toyota Innova# Toyota Hybrid# Toyota# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Innova Hycross# Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid# Toyota Innova Hycross price hike# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Toyota achieved 50,000-unit sales feat of the Hycross in February this year, and in eight months, the automaker has sold another 50,000 units of the MPV.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Surges Past 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was introduced in 2022, as a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • This will be the first time in over five years that the sedan will receive a comprehensive update in India
    2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11
  • The Glanza, Taisor and Hyryder are also being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh up till December 31, 2024.
    Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyryder Special Editions Launched Featuring Toyota Genuine Accessories
  • Car sales remained a mixed bag in October 2024, with major automakers like Tata and Maruti reporting falling sales while Hyundai, Mahindra, and more reported growth.
    Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth

Latest Reviews

  • Radical-looking speedster enters production with minimal changes from the concept and some unique kit.
    Production-Spec Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Debuts With F1-Inspired Halo, 577 bhp V8
  • Price hike across variants ranges between Rs 17,000 to Rs 36,000.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000
  • TVS is aiming to freshen up its neo-retro roadster with a model year update as competition in the 200cc and above segments continues to intensify.
    2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024: New Colours, Dual-Channel ABS For Ronin DS
  • The KTM 390 Adventure S has been showcased at the India Bike Week 2024 just ahead of the January 2025 launch. Here’s a closer look at the 390 Adventure S though some detailed images.
    KTM 390 Adventure S At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures
  • The latest electric SUV from Mahindra, which will commercially roll out in February 2025, found itself in the middle of a controversy over its name, which overlapped with the airline’s aviation call sign.
    Mahindra To Rename Electric SUV ‘BE 6’; Will ‘Strongly Contest' IndiGo Lawsuit
  • For those seeking something more hardcore than the standard 390 Adventure, KTM will bring the 390 Enduro R to India at the start of 2025.
    KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Along with refreshed looks, the 2025 Multistrada V2 comes with a more powerful engine and lighter kerb weight. It will arrive in India in 2025.
    2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now
  • Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
    New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
  • This single-cylinder engine is a new, in-house developed unit by TVS; the company is yet to confirm which motorcycle this powertrain will be rolled out with.
    New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024

Research More on Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross
8.7

Toyota Innova Hycross

Starts at ₹ 18.92 - 30.68 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Innova Hycross Specifications
View Innova Hycross Features

Popular Toyota Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved