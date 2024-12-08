Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000

Toyota India has hiked prices for the Innova Hycross by up to Rs 36,000 depending on the variant. Prices for the MPV now range from Rs 19.94 lakh up to Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Launched in India in late 2022, the Hycross recently crossed the country's 1 lakh unit sales milestone - within eight months of having crossed the 50,000 unit sales mark.



Speaking of the price increase, the Hybrid variants receive the largest price hike. The revised pricing makes the VX and ZX strong hybrid variants up to Rs 36,000 more expensive. Meanwhile, the non-hybrid petrol variants see prices increase by up to Rs 17,000. The Hycross is offered in a total of six trim levels - GX, GX(O), VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O). All variants except for the ZX and ZX(O) are offered with either a seven-seat or eight-seat layout with the top trims exclusively offered as seven-seaters.



The Hycross has become a popular model for Toyota India with the top hybrid variants having been in short supply. The carmaker on multiple occasions stopped accepting bookings for the fully-loaded ZX and ZX(O) trims on more than one occasion to cater to existing demand.



On the powertrain front, the MPV continues to be available with the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol tuned for 170 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque paired to a CVT automatic in the lower GX and GX(O) trims. The top variants - the VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) - use the 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine with the Atkinson cycle that develops 181 bhp and is paired with a strong hybrid powertrain. Fuel efficiency figures claimed by the company stand at 16.13 km on the petrol and 23.24 kmpl on the hybrid version.