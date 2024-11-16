2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11

A year since its global debut, Toyota India will launch the new Camry sedan in India on December 11. The new model, called the ninth-generation Camry by Toyota is essentially a heavily updated version of the outgoing sedan and is built on the same platform. The changes on the 2025 Camry will include new design cues along with a range of new features. This will be the first time in over five years that the sedan will receive a comprehensive update in India. The Camry’s sales, which have been lukewarm in recent times due to the market’s inclination towards SUVs, should take a turn for the better after this update.

The new Camry gets a vastly different design from the outgoing model

The styling cues on the new Camry include C-shaped DRLs that outline the new headlamps, merged with a black element that runs the full width of the vehicle’s front end. Other new styling cues include a new honeycomb-patterned grille that is painted in the same shade as the sedan’s body and extends towards the lower end of the car. The silhouette of the new car is similar to its predecessor, although it appears to have a more sloping roofline and a larger, more sharply angled rear quarter glass. It gets new tail lamp units and a redesigned bumper.

The new Camry has similar dimensions as the outgoing model, measuring 2915 mm long, 1839 mm wide, with a height of 1445 mm, and a wheelbase of 2825 mm. For reference, the dimensions of the outgoing model are 4885 mm (length), 1840 mm (width), 1455 mm (height) and 2825 mm (wheelbase).

The car features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen integrated into the dashboard

The interior layout of the new car is also quite different from the previous model and features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen integrated into the dashboard, above the AC vents. The new model also offers a fully digital instrument cluster in its top-spec variants. Other features offered in the global-spec model include a nine-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and Toyota Sense 3.0.

The new Camry will continue to be powered by a 2.5-litre engine paired with an electric motor

On the powertrain front, the new model will be equipped with a 2.5 litre engine paired with an electric motor. The whole strong hybrid setup churns out around 222 bhp, around 8 bhp more than its predecessor. It should also be noted that the Camry is also offered in a dual-motor format in the foreign market, although that model is unlikely to make it to the Indian market.



The new Toyota Camry’s main rival in the Indian market will include the Skoda Superb, which is due for a generational update in 2025.







