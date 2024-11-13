Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyryder Special Editions Launched Featuring Toyota Genuine Accessories

Toyota India has rolled out new special editions of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The three models were offered with Festival Limited Editions in the country though those editions were limited to just the month of October 2024. However, the new special editions offer similar additions with buyers able to opt for a range of Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) for no additional cost.



Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025



Toyota Glanza Special Edition

Offered On: All Variants

Value: Rs 17,381



The Glanza Special Edition package is being offered across all trim levels and adds accessories worth Rs 17,381 to the car. The accessories are purely cosmetic in nature and include bits such as additional gloss and chrome garnish on the car’s exterior, window visors and 3D floormats inside the cabin. The full list of accessories offered is as follows:



3D Floormats

Premium Door Visors

Lower Grill Garnish

ORVM Garnish Chrome

Rear Lamp Garnish Chrome

Front Bumper Garnish

Fender Garnish Chrome

Bumper Corner Protector

Rear Bumper Garnish Chrome





Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Special Edition



Offered On: E, S, S+ (Petrol only)

Value: Rs 17,931

Also read: Toyota India Introduces Complimentary Extended Roadside Assistance For Vehicles Sold August 1 Onwards



Similarly, the Taisor subcompact is also offered with a host of TGA bits worth Rs 17,931. This includes bits such as a car cover, 3D floor mats, additional chrome detailing, illuminated sill guards and even a roof-mounted spoiler. The full list of accessories are as follows:



All-Weather 3D Mats

3D Boot Mat

Headlamp Garnish

Front Grille Garnish

Body Cover

Illuminated Door Sill Guard

Rear Bumper Corner Garnish (Black Gloss and Red)

Roof End Spoiler Extender (Black Gloss and Red)

Front Bumper Garnish (Black Gloss and Red)





Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Special Edition



Offered On: S, G, V (Petrol); G, V (Hybrid)

Value: Rs 50,817



The Urban Cruiser Hyryder meanwhile is being offered with a more comprehensive suite of accessories which includes bits such as a digital video recorder and footwell lighting aside from other items such as cosmetic chrome elements and floormats. Here is the full list of offered accessories:



Mudflap

Door Visor Premium

All-Weather 3D Floormats

Front Bumper Garnish

Rear Bumper Garnish

Head Lamp Garnish

Hood Emblem

Body Cladding

Fender Garnish

Tailgate Garnish

Leg Room Lamp

Digital Video Recorder

Door Chrome Handle

Also read: Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth



Aside, from the special edition, Toyota is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on the above three models as well as the Rumion. This includes exchange benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the exchange of an older Toyota car.