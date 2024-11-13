Login
Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyryder Special Editions Launched Featuring Toyota Genuine Accessories

The Glanza, Taisor and Hyryder are also being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh up till December 31, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Special editions get complimentary accessories worth up to Rs 51,000
  • Special Edition packages available only on select variants of the Taisor and Hyryder
  • Toyota offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on Glanza, Taisor & Hyryder

Toyota India has rolled out new special editions of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The three models were offered with Festival Limited Editions in the country though those editions were limited to just the month of October 2024. However, the new special editions offer similar additions with buyers able to opt for a range of Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) for no additional cost.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025
 

Toyota Glanza Special Edition

 

Offered On: All Variants

Value: Rs 17,381
 

Toyota Glanza

The Glanza Special Edition package is being offered across all trim levels and adds accessories worth Rs 17,381 to the car. The accessories are purely cosmetic in nature and include bits such as additional gloss and chrome garnish on the car’s exterior, window visors and 3D floormats inside the cabin. The full list of accessories offered is as follows:
 

  • 3D Floormats
  • Premium Door Visors
  • Lower Grill Garnish
  • ORVM Garnish Chrome
  • Rear Lamp Garnish Chrome
  • Front Bumper Garnish
  • Fender Garnish Chrome
  • Bumper Corner Protector
  • Rear Bumper Garnish Chrome

     

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Special Edition
 

Offered On: E, S, S+ (Petrol only)

Value: Rs 17,931

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

 

Also read: Toyota India Introduces Complimentary Extended Roadside Assistance For Vehicles Sold August 1 Onwards
 

Similarly, the Taisor subcompact is also offered with a host of TGA bits worth Rs 17,931. This includes bits such as a car cover, 3D floor mats, additional chrome detailing, illuminated sill guards and even a roof-mounted spoiler. The full list of accessories are as follows:
 

  • All-Weather 3D Mats
  • 3D Boot Mat
  • Headlamp Garnish
  • Front Grille Garnish
  • Body Cover
  • Illuminated Door Sill Guard
  • Rear Bumper Corner Garnish (Black Gloss and Red)
  • Roof End Spoiler Extender (Black Gloss and Red)
  • Front Bumper Garnish (Black Gloss and Red)

     

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Special Edition
 

Offered On: S, G, V (Petrol); G, V (Hybrid)

Value: Rs 50,817
 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hyryder

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder meanwhile is being offered with a more comprehensive suite of accessories which includes bits such as a digital video recorder and footwell lighting aside from other items such as cosmetic chrome elements and floormats. Here is the full list of offered accessories:
 

  • Mudflap
  • Door Visor Premium
  • All-Weather 3D Floormats
  • Front Bumper Garnish
  • Rear Bumper Garnish
  • Head Lamp Garnish
  • Hood Emblem
  • Body Cladding
  • Fender Garnish
  • Tailgate Garnish
  • Leg Room Lamp
  • Digital Video Recorder
  • Door Chrome Handle

 

Also read: Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth

Aside, from the special edition, Toyota is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on the above three models as well as the Rumion. This includes exchange benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the exchange of an older Toyota car. 

