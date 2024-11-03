Login
Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth

Car sales remained a mixed bag in October 2024, with major automakers like Tata and Maruti reporting falling sales while Hyundai, Mahindra, and more reported growth.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra sales in the domestic market were up by 25 per cent y-o-y
  • Hyundai registered 55,568 units sold in India in October 2024
  • MG witnessed a 31 per cent y-o-y growth last month

Automakers in India have announced their individual sales report for the month of October 2024. In the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki witnessed a decline in sales as compared to the same period last year, while Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, and MG reported growth in their sales, respectively. Here is a look at how the brands performed.

 

Also Read: New Car Launches, Unveils In November 2024
 

Hyundai India

2024 Hyundai Creta 49

Hyundai sold 55,568 vehicles in the domestic market last month. 

 

Hyundai reported cumulative sales of 70,078 units in October 2024, marking a 2 per cent growth over the same period last year. Domestic sales marked a mere 0.8 per cent growth as sales stood at 55,568 units in the month, up from 55,128 units last year. Exports for October 2024 meanwhile stood at 14,510 units, reflecting a 6.7 per cent growth over the same month last year. Hyundai states that its SUV range accounted for 68.2 per cent of the brand’s total sales in the month, while CNG contributed to 14.9 per cent of the total sales.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

 

Tata Motors 

Tata Nexon Diesel MT 22

Tata managed to sell 48,131 cars in India in October 2024. 

 

Tata Motors reported cumulative passenger vehicle sales of 48,423 units in October 2024. In the domestic market, total PV sales stood at 48,131 units, while exports accounted for 292 units (3 per cent y-o-y decline). Electric vehicle sales for the brand stood at 5,355 units (including exports), which is a 2 per cent decline as compared to the corresponding period last year. Cumulative sales for the brand (including commercial business) accounted for 82,682 units compared to 82,954 units during October 2023.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Petrol, Diesel Now Gets A Panoramic Sunroof On Top Variants

 

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mhindra Scorpio Travelogue 1

Mahindra marked a 25 per cent year-over-year growth with 54,504 units sold.  

 

Mahindra & Mahindra registered total sales of 96,648 units, including exports and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 54,504 units - a growth of 25 per cent over the corresponding period last year. Cumulative SUV sales for the brand were 55,571 including overseas business. YTD figures for passenger vehicles also showcased a 22 per cent growth with 3,14,714 sold as compared to 2,58,622 sold in the same period last year. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition Introduced

 

Maruti Suzuki 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx long term 22

Sales for Maruti were down by 5% as compared to the same month last year.

 

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, reported cumulative sales of 2,06,434 units, which according to the brand is its highest-ever monthly sales volume. Total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market accounted for 1,59,591 units - down by 5 per cent as sales in the same month last year stood at 1,68,047 units. As for cumulative export figures, the automaker shipped 33,168 units last month - up from 21,951 units in the same month last year. In the financial year (April-October), cumulative passenger vehicle sales in the country were 1,004,205 units - down by 3 per cent compared to the same period last year. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Net Profit Grows 8.3 Per Cent To Rs 6,719.1 Crore In H1 FY2024-25

 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor 

2tbjr5g toyota fortuner 625x300 08 April 19

Toyota reported cumulative sales of 30,845 units (including exports). 

 

Toyota reported a year-on-year sales growth of 41 per cent with 30,845 units (including exports) sold in October 2024. Domestic sales stood at 28,138 units, with exports amounting to 2,707 units. The company said that its total sales in the first seven months of the financial year stood at 1,93,468 units - up by 33 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Supply Its First Electric Vehicle To Toyota; Launch In 2025

 

MG Motor India 

MG windsor image 12

MG sold 3,116 units of the Windsor EV in the first month of its sales.  

 

MG Motor India reported a year-on-year growth in sales with 7,045 units sold in October 2024. Sales were up by 31 per cent compared to the same month last year. Sales for the automaker's latest electric vehicle, the Windsor EV, contributed a significant 3,116 units to the cumulative sales. The company also reported that 70 per cent of its sales came from its range of electric cars.

 

Also Read: JSW MG Motor India Delivered Over 100 EVs In Delhi-NCR On Dhanteras

 

