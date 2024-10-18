Login
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition Introduced

This edition essentially adds an accessory kit to the exterior and interior of the SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gets darkened accessories for the exterior
  • Features black seat upholstery
  • Remains unchanged mechanically

Mahindra has unveiled a ‘Boss Edition’ of its popular Scorpio Classic SUV for this festive season. This special edition features a range of cosmetic changes and essentially adds accessories, particularly in dark chrome, for both the exterior and interior of the SUV. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 7.79 Lakh

 

Scorpio accessories 1

Gets a dark accessory kit for the exterior. 

 

On the exterior, the usual chrome accents of the Scorpio Classic have been darkened. The front grille and fog lamp housing now feature black chrome finishes, while the bonnet scoop, headlamps, tail lamps, fender indicators, and rear quarter glass also receive dark chrome treatments. Additional exterior upgrades include rain visors, a front skid plate, and a rear guard with black powder coating, while feature additions include a reverse camera.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Prices Start From Rs 18.79 Lakh

 

Scorpio accessories 2

Feature additions include a rear-view parking camera. 

 

As for the interior, the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition comes with black seat upholstery and a comfort kit that comprises neck pillows and back cushions. 

 

It is expected that this accessory kit will be available on the higher trims of the Scorpio Classic. Current pricing for the Scorpio Classic ranges from Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 17.42 lakh (ex-showroom), and this edition is likely to carry a premium over the ex-showroom prices.

 

Mechanically, there are no changes in the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition. It retains the 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Dethrones Tata in September 2024 Sales, Secures Third Spot

 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition# Mahindra Scorpio Classic# Scorpio Classic Boss Edition# Scorpio Classic# Scorpio# Mahindra Cars# Festive season# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

