Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition Introduced

Mahindra has unveiled a ‘Boss Edition’ of its popular Scorpio Classic SUV for this festive season. This special edition features a range of cosmetic changes and essentially adds accessories, particularly in dark chrome, for both the exterior and interior of the SUV.

Gets a dark accessory kit for the exterior.

On the exterior, the usual chrome accents of the Scorpio Classic have been darkened. The front grille and fog lamp housing now feature black chrome finishes, while the bonnet scoop, headlamps, tail lamps, fender indicators, and rear quarter glass also receive dark chrome treatments. Additional exterior upgrades include rain visors, a front skid plate, and a rear guard with black powder coating, while feature additions include a reverse camera.

Feature additions include a rear-view parking camera.

As for the interior, the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition comes with black seat upholstery and a comfort kit that comprises neck pillows and back cushions.

It is expected that this accessory kit will be available on the higher trims of the Scorpio Classic. Current pricing for the Scorpio Classic ranges from Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 17.42 lakh (ex-showroom), and this edition is likely to carry a premium over the ex-showroom prices.

Mechanically, there are no changes in the Scorpio Classic Boss Edition. It retains the 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels.

