Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarnivalKia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Dethrones Tata in September 2024 Sales, Secures Third Spot

Mahindra reported domestic sales of 51,062 vehicles in September 2024, surpassing Tata Motors, which recorded 41,063 units during the same period.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra was just 39 units short of Hyundai to grab the second spot
  • Mahindra sold 9,999 units more than Tata last month
  • Mahindra registered cumulative sales of 52,590 in September 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has surpassed its competitor Tata Motors in car sales for September 2024. For the first time in several months, Mahindra outpaced Tata Motors, securing the third spot in India's highly competitive passenger vehicle market.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales September 2024: Mahindra, Toyota Sales Grow, MG Motor, Tata, Hyundai Slide

 

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 400 38

Mahindra posted its highest-ever monthly sales last month.  

 

Mahindra reported domestic sales of 51,062 vehicles in September 2024, surpassing Tata Motors, which recorded 41,063 units during the same period. This places Mahindra just behind Hyundai, which sold 51,101 vehicles, missing the second position by a margin of just 39 units. Meanwhile, Tata Motors witnessed a decline in year-on-year sales, dropping 8 per cent as compared to September 2023.

 

A deeper look into the overall performance reveals that Mahindra's lead extended to both domestic and export markets. Mahindra's total passenger vehicle sales accounted for 52,590 units, of which 1,528 were exports. Tata Motors, on the other hand, exported just 250 units, bringing its cumulative passenger vehicle sales for September 2024 to 41,313 units. This gave Mahindra a clear edge, transcending Tata Motors by a significant 9,999 units when total volumes are considered.

 

In terms of market positioning, Maruti Suzuki maintained its prevalent lead in September 2024, with 1,44,962 units sold. Hyundai retained the second spot with 51,101 units, while Mahindra claimed the third spot, edging Tata Motors out of the top three in India's passenger vehicle market.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

 

Mahindra 3 XO 28

The revamped XUV 3XO has garnered good attention from buyers looking for a compact SUV. 

 

Mahindra’s lead can be attributed to its successful SUV lineup, such as the XUV700, Scorpio Classic and N models, and Bolero, all of which have garnered a loyal customer base. Mahindra's Thar 3-door SUV has also been performing well, and the brand is expected to capitalise on this momentum with the 5-door Thar, a.k.a. Thar Roxx. Bookings for the Roxx SUV will begin on October 3, 2024. 

 

Another driver of Mahindra’s success is attributed to the strong demand for the revamped XUV 3XO compact SUV, which was launched in May 2024. The vehicle has quickly gained traction in the market, contributing to Mahindra’s sales figures.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Prices Start From Rs 18.79 Lakh

 

Tata Nexon Diesel MT 26

The Nexon is the only passenger vehicle in India with a diverse powertrain option. 

 

Despite Tata Motors' extensive portfolio and recent product launches, the company experienced a year-on-year decline in September 2024. However, the automaker continues to introduce new models, aiming to strengthen its position in the market. In September, Tata entered the mid-size SUV segment with the Curvv SUV coupe, followed by the launch of the electric version of the same model in early August. 

 

Moreover, the introduction of the iCNG in the Nexon makes it the only vehicle in the Indian market with such a diverse range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, EV, and now iCNG.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra sales# Tata Motors# Tata Motors Sales# Hyundai India# Hyundai India sales# Mahindra Cars# Mahindra SUVs# Mahindra SUVs India# Tata Cars# Cars# Sales Figures# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • In addition to the Ivory-black interiors, Mahindra has introduced a new interior theme for the range-topping variants of the Thar Roxx.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Variants To Get New Mocha Brown Interiors; Bookings Begin Tomorrow
  • Car sales remained a mixed bag in September 2024 with major players like Tata and Hyundai reporting falling sales while Kia, Mahindra and more reported gains.
    Auto Sales September 2024: Mahindra, Toyota Sales Grow, MG Motor, Tata, Hyundai Slide
  • The facility will manufacture cars and SUVs for both Tata Motors and JLR, which will be sold here, along with being exported
    Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu
  • Here’s how the recently launched Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh compares to the LR and MR models on paper
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared
  • With the launch of the CNG-powered version, which Nexon now offers better running costs? The diesel may be more fuel efficient (than the equivalent petrol version) but it’s also more expensive
    Tata Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel Compared: Pricing, Variants, Features and Mileage

Latest News

  • The images reveal an updated fascia complemented by a slightly tweaked grille and headlamps.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked Ahead Of October 4 Launch
  • In addition to the Ivory-black interiors, Mahindra has introduced a new interior theme for the range-topping variants of the Thar Roxx.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Variants To Get New Mocha Brown Interiors; Bookings Begin Tomorrow
  • Mahindra reported domestic sales of 51,062 vehicles in September 2024, surpassing Tata Motors, which recorded 41,063 units during the same period.
    Mahindra Dethrones Tata in September 2024 Sales, Secures Third Spot
  • The new Elroq is the first model to adopt the brand’s “Modern Solid” design language.
    Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Makes Global Debut: 3 Battery Pack Options, Up To 560km Of Range
  • A panel of over 100 journalists from across the world will evaluate nearly 50 new passenger vehicles from across global markets.
    Road To World Car Awards 2025 Commences; Timeline Revealed
  • The new feature inclusion will come at a price hike of Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 over the current sticker price
    Soon-To-Be-Launched KTM 200 Duke To Get A 5-Inch TFT Display
  • So far, all brands have reported year-on-year growth in their sales, respectively.
    Two-Wheeler Sales September 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda See Double-Digit Growth
  • Car sales remained a mixed bag in September 2024 with major players like Tata and Hyundai reporting falling sales while Kia, Mahindra and more reported gains.
    Auto Sales September 2024: Mahindra, Toyota Sales Grow, MG Motor, Tata, Hyundai Slide
  • Yamaha has shared the first set of teasers of the upcoming R9 motorcycle.
    Yamaha YZF-R9 To Be Revealed On October 9
  • The BMW CE 02 is now one of the most expensive two-wheelers on sale in the Indian market
    BMW CE 02 Electric Two-Wheeler Launched In India At Rs 4.50 Lakh

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Dethrones Tata in September 2024 Sales, Secures Third Spot
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved