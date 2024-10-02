Mahindra Dethrones Tata in September 2024 Sales, Secures Third Spot

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has surpassed its competitor Tata Motors in car sales for September 2024. For the first time in several months, Mahindra outpaced Tata Motors, securing the third spot in India's highly competitive passenger vehicle market.

Mahindra posted its highest-ever monthly sales last month.

Mahindra reported domestic sales of 51,062 vehicles in September 2024, surpassing Tata Motors, which recorded 41,063 units during the same period. This places Mahindra just behind Hyundai, which sold 51,101 vehicles, missing the second position by a margin of just 39 units. Meanwhile, Tata Motors witnessed a decline in year-on-year sales, dropping 8 per cent as compared to September 2023.

A deeper look into the overall performance reveals that Mahindra's lead extended to both domestic and export markets. Mahindra's total passenger vehicle sales accounted for 52,590 units, of which 1,528 were exports. Tata Motors, on the other hand, exported just 250 units, bringing its cumulative passenger vehicle sales for September 2024 to 41,313 units. This gave Mahindra a clear edge, transcending Tata Motors by a significant 9,999 units when total volumes are considered.

In terms of market positioning, Maruti Suzuki maintained its prevalent lead in September 2024, with 1,44,962 units sold. Hyundai retained the second spot with 51,101 units, while Mahindra claimed the third spot, edging Tata Motors out of the top three in India's passenger vehicle market.

The revamped XUV 3XO has garnered good attention from buyers looking for a compact SUV.

Mahindra’s lead can be attributed to its successful SUV lineup, such as the XUV700, Scorpio Classic and N models, and Bolero, all of which have garnered a loyal customer base. Mahindra's Thar 3-door SUV has also been performing well, and the brand is expected to capitalise on this momentum with the 5-door Thar, a.k.a. Thar Roxx. Bookings for the Roxx SUV will begin on October 3, 2024.

Another driver of Mahindra’s success is attributed to the strong demand for the revamped XUV 3XO compact SUV, which was launched in May 2024. The vehicle has quickly gained traction in the market, contributing to Mahindra’s sales figures.

The Nexon is the only passenger vehicle in India with a diverse powertrain option.

Despite Tata Motors' extensive portfolio and recent product launches, the company experienced a year-on-year decline in September 2024. However, the automaker continues to introduce new models, aiming to strengthen its position in the market. In September, Tata entered the mid-size SUV segment with the Curvv SUV coupe, followed by the launch of the electric version of the same model in early August.

Moreover, the introduction of the iCNG in the Nexon makes it the only vehicle in the Indian market with such a diverse range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, EV, and now iCNG.