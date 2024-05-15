Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Cross 50,000 Units

The company claims to achieve this booking milestone within about 60 minutes of opening the order book.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra opened bookings for the XUV 3XO earlier today.
  • The booking amount is set at Rs 21,000.
  • It is available in a total of nine variants, with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra officially opened the order books for its latest offering, the XUV 3XO compact SUV, earlier today. The automaker has now announced that it has garnered 50,000 bookings within just 60 minutes of the order books opening, with the booking amount set at Rs 21,000. Mahindra also claims to have received over 27,000 bookings within the first 10 minutes.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top

 

undefined

 

Deliveries are scheduled to begin on May 26, with the homegrown automaker mentioning that it has produced over 10,000 units of the XUV 3XO. The capacity of production is set at 9,000 units per month. Launched in late April with introductory prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XUV 3XO is available in nine variants: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 16

Mahindra opened bookings for the XUV 3XO earlier today with a token amount set at Rs 21,000. 

 

The XUV 3XO is the entry-level XUV from the automaker's stable, which was earlier branded as the XUV 300. With a complete exterior overhaul, the XUV 3XO features a redesigned front with new C-shaped DRLs, and the rear is highlighted by C-shaped LED taillights connected by a full-width LED light bar. Higher trims include larger 17-inch alloy wheels, while the compact SUV is offered in monotone and dual-tone colour options.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: In Pictures

 

Mahindra 3 XO 2

Mahindra has produced 10,000 units of the XUV 3XO until now. 

 

In terms of features, the XUV 3XO boasts several first-in-segment features, such as dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 ADAS for safety. Moreover, it comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, remote keyless entry, USB-A and rear USB-C charging ports, cruise control, and 360-degree cameras with blind-view monitoring. For safety, the SUV comes standard with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

 

Under the hood, the XUV 3XO is offered with three engine options: two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre'mStallion’ T-GDi petrol engine produces 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine generates 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All engines are paired with a manual transmission, but the turbo-petrol options can also be had with a six-speed torque converter from Aisin, whereas the diesel engine is available with a six-speed automated manual transmission.

 

Watch our review of the XUV 3XO here: 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra XUV 3XO# Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open# Mahindra XUV 3XO 50,000 Bookings# XUV 3XO# XUV 3XO bookings# Mahindra cars# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Named Vegas, Ryd Plus, One Plus Pro and Drive Pro, the e-scooters are being offered with a 5-year warranty
    GT Force Introduces Four New Electric Scooters In India; Prices Range From Rs 55,555 to Rs 84,555
  • The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
    2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
  • These chargers are available in three frame sizes, with power outputs ranging from 60 kW to 400 kW.
    Exicom Launches DC Chargers With Power Outputs Of Up To 400 kW
  • The new Syros name could be used for a future SUV from the brand with its current SUV's names all starting with 'S' in India.
    Kia Syros Name Trademarked In India
  • The BYD Shark is the first pickup truck from the brand and will be sold in the Mexican market
    All-New BYD Shark Pickup Unveiled; PHEV Truck Can Go From 0 to 100 kmph In 5.7 Seconds
  • The Hyundai Casper was revealed for South Korea in 2021 as its new entry-level SUV, and the pint-sized offering got quite a few heads turning with its quirky design and butch looks.
    Hyundai Casper Name Trademarked In India
  • The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X are now priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new prices are now in effect across India.
    Moto Morini X-Cape 650 & X-Cape 650X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 1.31 Lakh
  • The booking amount has been set at Rs 21,000.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence From May 26
  • The new fourth-gen Swift is now as closer than ever to the larger Baleno in price terms. We see how the two Maruti hatchbacks compare on paper.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Baleno: Price, Specifications and Features Compared
  • The Biden administration has quadrupled the tariff levied on China-made electric vehicles ahead of elections.
    US Hikes Tariff on Chinese Electric Vehicles To 100%
  • The booking amount has been set at Rs 21,000.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence From May 26
  • The Mahindra XUV3OO is now XUV 3XO. Along with the name the subcompact SUV also gets some big changes when it comes to design, features and drivability. Here's our review in pictures
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: In Pictures
  • Limited-run XUV700 Blaze also features red interior highlights; will be available only in 7-seat configuration.
    Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint
  • The XUV300 has finally received a facelift after being in the market for 5 years. Here’s how the newer XUV 3XO compares to the older model
    Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: What Are The Differences?
  • Mahindra cumulatively sold 70,471 units in April 2024, reflecting a 13 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year.
    Auto Sales April 2024: Mahindra Auto Sales Grow 13% Year-On-Year
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved