Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Cross 50,000 Units

Mahindra officially opened the order books for its latest offering, the XUV 3XO compact SUV, earlier today. The automaker has now announced that it has garnered 50,000 bookings within just 60 minutes of the order books opening, with the booking amount set at Rs 21,000. Mahindra also claims to have received over 27,000 bookings within the first 10 minutes.

Crossing milestones even before it hits the roads.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin on May 26, with the homegrown automaker mentioning that it has produced over 10,000 units of the XUV 3XO. The capacity of production is set at 9,000 units per month. Launched in late April with introductory prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XUV 3XO is available in nine variants: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L.

The XUV 3XO is the entry-level XUV from the automaker's stable, which was earlier branded as the XUV 300. With a complete exterior overhaul, the XUV 3XO features a redesigned front with new C-shaped DRLs, and the rear is highlighted by C-shaped LED taillights connected by a full-width LED light bar. Higher trims include larger 17-inch alloy wheels, while the compact SUV is offered in monotone and dual-tone colour options.

In terms of features, the XUV 3XO boasts several first-in-segment features, such as dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 ADAS for safety. Moreover, it comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, remote keyless entry, USB-A and rear USB-C charging ports, cruise control, and 360-degree cameras with blind-view monitoring. For safety, the SUV comes standard with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Under the hood, the XUV 3XO is offered with three engine options: two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre'mStallion’ T-GDi petrol engine produces 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine generates 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All engines are paired with a manual transmission, but the turbo-petrol options can also be had with a six-speed torque converter from Aisin, whereas the diesel engine is available with a six-speed automated manual transmission.

