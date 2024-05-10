Login
Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: In Pictures

The Mahindra XUV3OO is now XUV 3XO. Along with the name the subcompact SUV also gets some big changes when it comes to design, features and drivability. Here's our review in pictures
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra XUV3OO has been launched starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh, ex-showroom
  • A longer feature list includes a panoramic sunroof & ADAS
  • Like earlier it gets both Petrol & Diesel Engine options

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the latest entrant in the crowded compact SUV segment and it comes loaded with features not seen on the car before. The design has also changed quite a bit and the SUV also gets a new automatic transmission. Does it suit your lifestyle? Let's find out.
 

 

Design

Mahindra 3 XO 29

The SUV gets a completely redesigned face with new C-shaped DRLs which make it look more attractive.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top

Mahindra 3 XO 22

Higher trims now get bigger 17-inch alloys that have improved the SUV stance.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 20

New Infinity tail lamps are a highlight on the rear.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison

Mahindra 3 XO 23

In all there 8 colour options including this new Citrine Yellow. The SUV is available on both monotone and dual tone colour options.

 

Tech & Interior

Mahindra 3 XO 2

The cabin is more feature-loaded than before and also feels quite premium when compared to other SUVs in the segment.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint

Mahindra 3 XO 37

A highlight is the new panoramic sunroof, which according to Mahindra is biggest in the segment.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 36

A new and bigger 10-inch touchscreen system is easier to use and comes with a lot of connectivity options.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 31

Front row gets a wireless charger along with a 65-watt fast c-type charging point. This can also be used to charge laptops.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 41

Dual-zone auto climate control continues to be a highlight in the new Mahindra XUV 3XO.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 39

Depending on the trims, you can choose between light and dark upholstery options.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 11

Boot space has gone up and now stands at 364 litres up to roof. You also get 60:40 split rear seats that add to practicality.

 

Dynamics

Mahindra 3 XO 34

The SUV continues to get two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine options giving the buyers a lot of choice.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 16

While the 1.2 L M Stallion Petrol is most powerful, Diesel provides maximum torque.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 14

1.5 Diesel promises the maximum fuel efficiency of more than 21 kmpl.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 32

A new 6-speed torque convertor is mated to the more powerful petrol engine. Diesel is offered with manual and AMT.

 

Mahindra 3 XO 18

The drivetrains offer decent performance and dynamics also are good for a subcompact SUV.

 

Safety

Mahindra 3 XO 15

The SUV gets Level ADAS features while 6 airbags and all four disc brakes are standard.

 

Prices

Mahindra 3 XO 25

The 3XO is priced between Rs. 7.49 and Rs. 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom which is in line with other cars in the segment.

 

Verdict

Mahindra 3 XO 26

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO has what it takes to take on the bestsellers in the segment. It ticks most boxes and impresses when it comes to features and new automatic gearbox. The polarising design may continue to be a talking point. 

# mahindra xuv 3xo# review# subcompact suv# Cars# Car Reviews# Cover Story
