Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High Highest Ever Sales For Mahindra In FY25, More Than 5.50 Lakh SUVs SoldSkoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025Auto Sales 2025: Audi Reports 17 % Growth In Q1 2025, Driven By Q7 And Q8Bajaj Reduces Prices Of Pulsar Models
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Best 7-Seater Luxury SUV?ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 650 FIRST RIDE REVIEWKawasaki KLX 230 Review: A Must-Have Bike But At What Cost! | Road Test | Mileage | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025

Skoda Auto India is ramping up production to clear more than 15,000 Kylaq bookings by the end of next month
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kylaq helped Skoda India achieve best ever monthly sales in March
  • SUV has a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP
  • Kylaq won the car of the year award at 2025 car&bike awards

Skoda Auto India has revealed that all existing bookings for its most affordable offering in the market, the Kylaq will be cleared by the end of May 2025. The brand has announced that it is having its ‘fastest ramp-up in production’ so that more than 15,000 customers with active bookings can get their cars before the end of next month. Bookings for the Kylaq first began in December 2024 and 10,000 bookings mark was crossed in ten days.

 

Skoda Kylaq 5

Kylaq has a premium cabin with many segment-first features.

 

The Kylaq has also pushed Skoda to its best ever monthly sales in India in its 25 year long journey. The brand sold 7,422 cars last month with the subcompact SUV leading the way. Deliveries for the Kylaq began in January this year and this is the second ramp-up in production the brand has undertaken after a similar exercise was initiated in December when the Kylaq prices were first announced.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Skoda Kylaq Crowned Car Of The Year

 

Skoda Kylaq Car Of The Year

SUV received the big Car of the year award at 2025 c&b awards. 

 

The Kylaq received a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP making it one of the safest cars on indian roads. It runs on a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that comes with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. Features include electric front seats with ventilation, wireless charger, 360-view camera and a single pane sunroof. The SUV won the prestigious car of the year awards at the recently held 2025 car&bike awards.

 

# skoda india# skoda kylaq# subcompact suv# sales milestone# Cars# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Skoda’s recent entry into the subcompact SUV segment beat the likes of Mahindra Thar Roxx, MG Windsor, Citroen Basalt and BYD Seal to win the title.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Skoda Kylaq Crowned Car Of The Year
  • The Skoda Kylaq had to compete with the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the subcompact SUV of the year category.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Skoda Kylaq Wins Subcompact SUV Of The Year
  • The Magnite is currently being exported in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) formats to markets such as the Middle East, North Africa
    Nissan Magnite Exports Cross 50,000 Units
  • The Kushaq and Slavia now offer kit such as a sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers and more in lower variants.
    2025 Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Get More Features In Lower Trims, Longer Warranty
  • Skoda Auto India has teamed up with Zepto, the quick-commerce company, to deliver its Kylaq in 10 minutes for test drives to potential customers.
    Skoda Kylaq On Zepto: Now, Get A Test Drive As Quick As Your Groceries

Latest News

  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High
  • Mahindra sold 5,51,487 SUVs in the just concluded financial year, resulting in a growth of over 20%
    Highest Ever Sales For Mahindra In FY25, More Than 5.50 Lakh SUVs Sold
  • Skoda Auto India is ramping up production to clear more than 15,000 Kylaq bookings by the end of next month
    Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025
  • Audi says that the key contributors to this growth were the Audi Q7 and Q8, both of which received an update toward the end of 2024.
    Auto Sales 2025: Audi Reports 17 % Growth In Q1 2025, Driven By Q7 And Q8
  • Bajaj Auto Limited has announced the sales milestone for 2 crore Bajaj Pulsar models since 2001, and to celebrate the milestone has announced special prices for Pulsar models.
    Bajaj Reduces Prices Of Pulsar Models
  • Accessories on the motorcycle include a sump guard, touring mirrors, luggage options and more
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Accessories List Detailed
  • A statement from the Renault Group has confirmed that the new agreement will not affect the launch of its upcoming models in India
    Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan
  • Hakan Samuelsson will serve a two-year term at Volvo while the company searches for a permanent replacement
    Jim Rowan Resigns As Volvo CEO; To Be Replaced By Former CEO Samuelsson
  • The Indian Army and Air Force sectors will use the Force Gurkha.
    Force Motors To Provide Over 2,900 Gurkha SUVs To Indian Defence Forces
  • Tata Motors has partnered with Allied Motors to introduce three EV models to the Mauritian market.
    Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius

Research More on Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Starts at ₹ 7.89 - 14.4 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Kylaq Specifications
View Kylaq Features

Popular Skoda Models