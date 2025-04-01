Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025

Skoda Auto India has revealed that all existing bookings for its most affordable offering in the market, the Kylaq will be cleared by the end of May 2025. The brand has announced that it is having its ‘fastest ramp-up in production’ so that more than 15,000 customers with active bookings can get their cars before the end of next month. Bookings for the Kylaq first began in December 2024 and 10,000 bookings mark was crossed in ten days.

Kylaq has a premium cabin with many segment-first features.

The Kylaq has also pushed Skoda to its best ever monthly sales in India in its 25 year long journey. The brand sold 7,422 cars last month with the subcompact SUV leading the way. Deliveries for the Kylaq began in January this year and this is the second ramp-up in production the brand has undertaken after a similar exercise was initiated in December when the Kylaq prices were first announced.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Skoda Kylaq Crowned Car Of The Year

SUV received the big Car of the year award at 2025 c&b awards.

The Kylaq received a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP making it one of the safest cars on indian roads. It runs on a 1.0 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that comes with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. Features include electric front seats with ventilation, wireless charger, 360-view camera and a single pane sunroof. The SUV won the prestigious car of the year awards at the recently held 2025 car&bike awards.