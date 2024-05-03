Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint

Mahindra has rolled out a special edition of one of its most popular SUVs, the XUV700, named the XUV700 Blaze Edition. Following in the tyre tracks of the Thar Earth edition launched earlier this year, the XUV700 Blaze Edition appears to be inspired by yet another key element of the universe, which is fire. And to that effect, the XUV700 Blaze Edition will wear a matte red paint job, which appears to have more than a hint of orange to it as well. Prices for the Blaze Edition start at Rs 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about Rs 25,000 more expensive than the standard AX7 L variant, and will only be produced in limited numbers.

To provide some contrast, the roof, wing mirror casings and grille are all painted black, as are the XUV700’s alloys. On the inside, Mahindra says the Blaze Edition features red highlights for the AC vents and centre console, along with contrast red stitching for the seats. Other than that, there are no changes or additions to the equipment list.

The XUV700 Blaze Edition will only be available in front-wheel drive form, and only in 7-seat configuration. Based on the AX7 L, the Blaze Edition will be offered with the 2.0-litre, 197 bhp petrol engine, as well as the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. However, the petrol version will only be available with the automatic transmission, while the diesel version of the Blaze will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Each variant commands a premium of roughly Rs 25,000 over the equivalent standard AX7 L variants. With this, the XUV700 becomes one of only a handful of SUVs available with a matte paint job straight out of the factory, joining the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.

In recent news, Mahindra announced its monthly sales figures for April 2024. During this period, the brand managed to sell 41,008 passenger vehicles in the domestic market. This marks an 18 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year as it sold 34,698 units. The company also recently launched its revamped subcompact SUV, the XUV 3XO, which is priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).