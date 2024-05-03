Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint

Limited-run XUV700 Blaze also features red interior highlights; will be available only in 7-seat configuration.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition sports a matte red paint job.
  • Available only with the front-wheel drive versions of the SUV.
  • Priced Rs 25,000 higher than the AX7 L variant it is based on.

Mahindra has rolled out a special edition of one of its most popular SUVs, the XUV700, named the XUV700 Blaze Edition. Following in the tyre tracks of the Thar Earth edition launched earlier this year, the XUV700 Blaze Edition appears to be inspired by yet another key element of the universe, which is fire. And to that effect, the XUV700 Blaze Edition will wear a matte red paint job, which appears to have more than a hint of orange to it as well. Prices for the Blaze Edition start at Rs 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about Rs 25,000 more expensive than the standard AX7 L variant, and will only be produced in limited numbers.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2024: Mahindra Auto Sales Grow 13% Year-On-Year

 

To provide some contrast, the roof, wing mirror casings and grille are all painted black, as are the XUV700’s alloys. On the inside, Mahindra says the Blaze Edition features red highlights for the AC vents and centre console, along with contrast red stitching for the seats. Other than that, there are no changes or additions to the equipment list.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top

 

The XUV700 Blaze Edition will only be available in front-wheel drive form, and only in 7-seat configuration. Based on the AX7 L, the Blaze Edition will be offered with the 2.0-litre, 197 bhp petrol engine, as well as the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. However, the petrol version will only be available with the automatic transmission, while the diesel version of the Blaze will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions. Each variant commands a premium of roughly Rs 25,000 over the equivalent standard AX7 L variants. With this, the XUV700 becomes one of only a handful of SUVs available with a matte paint job straight out of the factory, joining the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.

 

In recent news, Mahindra announced its monthly sales figures for April 2024. During this period, the brand managed to sell 41,008 passenger vehicles in the domestic market. This marks an 18 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year as it sold  34,698 units. The company also recently launched its revamped subcompact SUV, the XUV 3XO, which is priced from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra XUV700# Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition# XUV700# petrol# diesel# automatic cars# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Research More on Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700
8.3

Mahindra XUV700

Starts at ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XUV700 Specifications
View XUV700 Features

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

With the 2024 model year, the Force Gurkha has again received a bunch of updates. So, let’s take a look at how the 2024 Gurkha is different from the old Gurkha.
Force Gurkha 3-Door: Old vs New – What’s Different?
The Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z has effectively become the flagship motorcycle for the brand in India. It is also the biggest displacement the Pulsar moniker has ever borne.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Everything You Need To Know
Fourth-gen Swift features an evolutionary design and will pack in more features.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch
While Nissan's domestic sales went down by 8 per cent at 2,404 units, the exports saw a marginal 1 per cent growth at 639 units.
Auto Sales April 2024: Nissan Sees 8% Decline In Domestic Sales; Sold 2,404 Units Of The Magnite
This special livery not only celebrates Ferrari's storied past but also welcomes HP's partnership with the team.
Ferrari Unveils New Blue Livery For Miami Grand Prix 2024
The D-Max V-Cross Prestige gains darkened exterior styling elements, more safety equipment and a new rear seat.
2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.20 Lakh
The all-new Bajaj CNG bike will be launched on June 18, 2024.
Bajaj Bruzer 125 CNG Bike Launch Date Revealed
The all-new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z now goes on sale in India and is the most powerful Pulsar yet.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
The XUV300 has finally received a facelift after being in the market for 5 years. Here’s how the newer XUV 3XO compares to the older model
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: What Are The Differences?
New V12 GT develops similar power compared to the outgoing 812 Competizione; borrows design elements from iconic models from the past.
Ferrari 12Cilindri Revealed As Brand’s New V12 Flagship
The XUV300 has finally received a facelift after being in the market for 5 years. Here’s how the newer XUV 3XO compares to the older model
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: What Are The Differences?
Mahindra cumulatively sold 70,471 units in April 2024, reflecting a 13 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Auto Sales April 2024: Mahindra Auto Sales Grow 13% Year-On-Year
Five years on from the launch of the XUV300, Mahindra has given its subcompact SUV a new lease of life, along with a fresh name. Does it have the ingredients to make it one of the top names in the sub-4m SUV segment?
Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top
With the launch of the XUV 3XO, the facelifted subcompact SUV gets more features than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its rivals in the Indian market? Let's find out.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison
The XUV 3XO goes up against other subcompact SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.
Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved