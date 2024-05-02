Login
Auto Sales April 2024: Mahindra Auto Sales Grow 13% Year-On-Year

Mahindra cumulatively sold 70,471 units in April 2024, reflecting a 13 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra sold 41,008 passenger vehicles in the domestic market.
  • Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 22,102 units.
  • The brand has witnessed a mere m-o-m 0.92 per cent growth in sales in April 2024.

Mahindra has announced its monthly sales figures for April 2024. During this period, the brand managed to sell 41,008 passenger vehicles in the domestic market. This marks an 18 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year as it sold  34,698 units. On the export front, the homegrown automaker exported 534 SUVs to international markets. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22,102, marking a growth of 5.60 per cent as compared to the preceding month. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top

 

Mahindra sold 41,008 passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

 

The brand’s cumulative sales for April 2024, including exports, stood at 70,471 units, reflecting a 13 per cent growth as compared to the same period last year. Compared to March 2024, passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market have witnessed a mere growth of 0.92 per cent. Moreover, cumulative export sales also saw a marginal year-over-year increase of about 2 per cent in April 2024, with 1,857 units sold. 

 

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 41,008 SUVs in April, a growth of 18% and 70,471 total vehicles, a 13% growth over last year. In April, we launched the XUV 3XO, tailored to a broad spectrum of customers across categories. With a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, performance, and price starting at INR 7.49 lakhs, the XUV3XO is set to be the new disrupter in the compact SUV space.”

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison

 

Mahindra recently launched the XUV 3XO  in the Indian market. 

 

In other news, Mahindra recently launched the XUV 3XO in the Indian market. Prices for the model start at Rs 7.49 lakh and go up to Rs 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The subcompact SUV has received a comprehensive cosmetic makeover, upgrades to the interior, updated powertrains, and new features from its predecessors. 

 

Watch our review of the Mahindra XUV 3XO here: 

 

 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Auto sales April 2024# Mahindra car sales# Mahindra cars# Car sales in April 2024# Cars# Sales Figures
  • Latest News

  Related Articles

