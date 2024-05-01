Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison

Mahindra recently launched the XUV 3XO, effectively a heavily updated XUV300, in India. Prices for the subcompact SUV start at Rs 7.49 lakh and go up to Rs 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). With its launch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO renews its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and other compact SUVs in its segment. So how does the XUV 3X0 stack up against its rivals on features? Let's take a look.

The Kia Sonet is one of the two cars in this comparison to get ventilated seats for front passengers.

Exterior Features

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Maruti Brezza Bi-LED projector Headlamps Yes Yes NA NA NA LED DRLs with turn indicators Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Connected LED tail lamps Yes Yes Yes Yes NA 17-inch diamond-cut alloys Yes NA NA NA NA

The Mahindra XUV 3XO features 16-inch steel wheels as standard.

While most of the cars in this comparison get the same set of exterior features, the Tata Nexon gets LED headlights as standard. The Nexon also offers sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps. Moreover, the connected LED tail lamps are only available from the mid-spec MX3 Pro variant of the XUV 3X0, whereas its rivals, such as the Nexon, Sonet, and Venue get it from lower variants.

The 16-inch steel wheels are offered as standard in the XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, while the Sonet and Venue get 15-inch steel wheels in the base variants. The XUV 3XO gets 17-inch alloy wheels from the second range-topping grade, whereas other cars only get 16-inch alloys in the higher variants.

The Brezza is the only subcompact SUV in this comparison to feature a head-up display.

Interior Features

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Maruti Brezza Soft-touch leatherette on dashboard & door trims Yes NA NA NA NA Dual-zone auto climate control Yes NA NA NA NA Panoramic sunroof Yes NA NA NA NA Ventilated front seats NA Yes Yes NA NA Push button start Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Tyre pressure monitoring system Yes Yes Yes Yes NA

The Kia Sonet is the only car to incorporate a smart air purifier here.

Coming to the interior features, the XUV 3XO gets power windows for the front and rear from the base variant, whereas the Nexon gets it only for the front doors. The XUV 3XO also incorporates first-in-segment features such as dual-zone auto climate control and a panoramic sunroof (higher variants). On the other hand, its competitors only get a regular electric sunroof. The Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, however, shine through by offering ventilated front seats, which the XUV 3XO misses out on. On the other hand, the Sonet and Nexon also get an air purifier. Other features, such as keyless entry and cruise control, are offered in the mid-spec trim of the XUV 3XO.

Standard interior features from the mid-spec variant onwards on all cars include push-button start, a tyre pressure monitoring system, 60:40 seat back split-fold seats, adjustable headrests for rear passengers, a height-adjustable driver seat, 360-degree cameras with a blind view monitor in the cluster, and more.

The Hyundai Venue features a dual-camera dashcam which is missing in its competitors.

Tech Features

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Maruti Brezza Touchscreen infotainment system Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Head-up display NA NA NA NA Yes Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Keyless entry Yes Yes Yes Yes Wireless charging Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes USB charging Yes Yes Yes Yes 65-watt USB-C fast charging Yes NA NA NA NA

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only car to be equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

On the tech front, the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets front USB-A and rear USB-C charging slots, as well as 12V sockets from the base trim onwards, whereas its rivals feature it from the mid-spec trim. Moreover, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, steering audio controls, and remote keyless entry from the second base variant. However, It is worth mentioning that the Brezza is the only car to feature a head-up display.

Standard tech features on the mid-spec trims on all cars include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electrically foldable ORVMs, a rear defogger, and more.

Safety Features

Features Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Maruti Brezza Level 2 ADAS Yes NA NA NA NA 360-degree cameras Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Blind-view monitor Yes Yes Yes Yes NA Dual-camera dashcam NA NA NA Yes NA Electronic parking brake with auto-hold Yes NA NA NA NA ISOFIX child seat mounts Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

All the cars barring Brezza get 6 airbags as standard.

As for safety features, the Mahindra XUV 3XO stands out with Level 2 ADAS, while its contenders – save for the Maruti Brezza – feature a Level-1 ADAS suite. Apart from this, all cars come with six airbags as standard across all variants, barring the Brezza, which only gets it in the top-spec variant. Other common features include reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and more.

