Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison

With the launch of the XUV 3X0, the facelifted subcompact SUV gets more features than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its rivals in the Indian market? Let's find out.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO stands out with segment-first offerings such as panoramic sunroof.
  • It also gets a Level-2 ADAS suite.
  • The XUV 3XO is available in a total of 9 trim levels.

Mahindra recently launched the XUV 3XO, effectively a heavily updated XUV300, in India. Prices for the subcompact SUV start at Rs 7.49 lakh and go up to Rs 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). With its launch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO renews its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and other compact SUVs in its segment. So how does the XUV 3X0 stack up against its rivals on features? Let's take a look.

 

The Kia Sonet is one of the two cars in this comparison to get ventilated seats for front passengers. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

 

Exterior Features

 

FeaturesMahindra XUV 3XOTata Nexon Kia SonetHyundai VenueMaruti Brezza
Bi-LED projector HeadlampsYes Yes NA NANA
LED DRLs with turn indicatorsYes Yes Yes YesYes
Connected LED tail lampsYes Yes YesYesNA
17-inch diamond-cut alloysYes NANANANA

 

The Mahindra XUV 3XO features 16-inch steel wheels as standard. 

 

While most of the cars in this comparison get the same set of exterior features, the Tata Nexon gets LED headlights as standard. The Nexon also offers sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps. Moreover, the connected LED tail lamps are only available from the mid-spec MX3 Pro variant of the XUV 3X0, whereas its rivals, such as the Nexon, Sonet, and Venue get it from lower variants. 

 

The 16-inch steel wheels are offered as standard in the XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, while the Sonet and Venue get 15-inch steel wheels in the base variants. The XUV 3XO gets 17-inch alloy wheels from the second range-topping grade, whereas other cars only get 16-inch alloys in the higher variants. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed: Diesel-AMT The Most Frugal Option

 

The Brezza is the only subcompact SUV in this comparison to feature a head-up display. 

 

Interior Features

 

FeaturesMahindra XUV 3XOTata Nexon Kia SonetHyundai VenueMaruti Brezza
Soft-touch leatherette on dashboard & door trimsYesNANANANA
Dual-zone auto climate control Yes NANANANA
Panoramic sunroof  YesNANANANA
Ventilated front seatsNAYesYesNANA
Push button start YesYesYesYesYes
Tyre pressure monitoring systemYesYesYesYesNA

 

The Kia Sonet is the only car to incorporate a smart air purifier here. 

 

Coming to the interior features, the XUV 3XO gets power windows for the front and rear from the base variant, whereas the Nexon gets it only for the front doors. The XUV 3XO also incorporates first-in-segment features such as dual-zone auto climate control and a panoramic sunroof (higher variants). On the other hand, its competitors only get a regular electric sunroof. The Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, however, shine through by offering ventilated front seats, which the XUV 3XO misses out on. On the other hand, the Sonet and Nexon also get an air purifier. Other features, such as keyless entry and cruise control, are offered in the mid-spec trim of the XUV 3XO.  

 

Standard interior features from the mid-spec variant onwards on all cars include push-button start, a tyre pressure monitoring system, 60:40 seat back split-fold seats, adjustable headrests for rear passengers, a height-adjustable driver seat, 360-degree cameras with a blind view monitor in the cluster, and more. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC

 

The Hyundai Venue features a dual-camera dashcam which is missing in its competitors

 

Tech Features

 

FeaturesMahindra XUV 3XOTata Nexon Kia SonetHyundai VenueMaruti Brezza
Touchscreen infotainment systemYesYesYesYesYes
Head-up displayNANANANAYes
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlayYesYesYesYesYes
Keyless entryYesYesYesYes 
Wireless charging  YesYesYesYesYes
USB charging YesYesYesYes 
65-watt USB-C fast charging YesNANANANA

 

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only car to be equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

 

On the tech front, the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets front USB-A and rear USB-C charging slots, as well as 12V sockets from the base trim onwards, whereas its rivals feature it from the mid-spec trim. Moreover, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, steering audio controls, and remote keyless entry from the second base variant. However, It is worth mentioning that the Brezza is the only car to feature a head-up display. 

 

Standard tech features on the mid-spec trims on all cars include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a tyre pressure monitoring system, electrically foldable ORVMs, a rear defogger, and more. 

 

Safety Features

 

FeaturesMahindra XUV 3XOTata Nexon Kia SonetHyundai VenueMaruti Brezza
Level 2 ADAS YesNANANANA
360-degree camerasYesYesYesYesYes
Blind-view monitorYesYesYesYesNA
Dual-camera dashcamNANANAYesNA
Electronic parking brake with auto-holdYesNANANANA
ISOFIX child seat mountsYesYesYesYesYes

 

All the cars barring Brezza get 6 airbags as standard.

 

As for safety features, the Mahindra XUV 3XO stands out with Level 2 ADAS, while its contenders – save for the Maruti Brezza – feature a Level-1 ADAS suite. Apart from this, all cars come with six airbags as standard across all variants, barring the Brezza, which only gets it in the top-spec variant. Other common features include reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and more. 

 

Watch our first look video from its launch here:

 

