Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

Mahindra has given the erstwhile XUV 300 a comprehensive lifecycle update, renaming the SUV the XUV 3XO. Aside from the new name, the SUV has received a comprehensive cosmetic makeover, upgrades to the interior, updated powertrains and new features. With introductory prices ranging from Rs 7.49 lakh up to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the upgraded subcompact SUV from Mahindra goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet. We see how the SUVs stack up on paper.

Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC



The heavily updated Mahindra XUV 3XO was recently launched in India with prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Rivals: Dimensions

Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Length 3990 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1821 mm 1804 mm 1790 mm 1770 mm 1790 mm Height 1647 mm 1620 mm 1685 mm 1617 mm 1642 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2498 mm 2500 mm 2500 mm 2500 mm

While all SUVs in the segment sit under the 4 metre mark, the XUV 3XO is the shortest in length by 5 mm. The SUV however boasts the greatest width and the longest wheelbase, which should translate into a roomier cabin and being able to seat three abreast in the back in greater comfort. The Brezza is the tallest subcompact SUV here, while the Nexon has the shortest wheelbase by a mere 2 mm.

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests





The XUV 3XO offers the longest wheelbase in the segment and is also the widest car here.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Rivals: Powertrains

Moving to the powertrains, all models here save for the Maruti Brezza come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The Brezza is a petrol-only SUV, and for now, the only model in this comparison to offer a CNG option. Tata showcased the Nexon CNG at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 though the model is yet to be formally launched in the market. The Venue is also offered in a sportier N Line spec that packs in some additional features and gets some tweaks to the suspension and steering for sharper handling. It however uses the same turbo-petrol powertrain as the standard subcompact SUV.

The Brezza is a petrol-only SUV and is the only one here to offer a factory CNG option.

Petrol Engines

Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 3 cyls / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol GDI, 3 cyls 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 3 cyls 1.5-litre petrol, 4 cyls 1.2-litre petrol, 4 cyls / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol GDI, 3 cyls 1.2-litre petrol, 4 cyls / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol GDI, 3 cyls Power 110 bhp at 5000 rpm / 129 bhp at 3750 rpm 118 bhp at 5500 rpm 102 bhp at 6000 rpm 82 bhp at 6000 rpm / 118 bhp at 6000 rpm 82 bhp at 6000 rpm / 118 bhp at 6000 rpm Torque 200 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm / 230 Nm at 1500-3750 rpm 170 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm 137 Nm at 4400 rpm 114 Nm at 4000 rpm / 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm 114 Nm at 4000 rpm / 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT / 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT (1.2P) / 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT (1.2P) / 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

Mahindra and Tata both offer only turbocharged petrol engine options for its subcompact SUVs while Maruti is solely available with a naturally aspirated unit. The Brezza has the largest unit here in terms of displacement though its one of the least powerful here making 102 bhp and 137 Nm. Interestingly, Maruti offers two variants of the engine in the Brezza - one without mild-hybrid technology in the lower-spec LXi and VXi manual variants while the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ manual and all automatic variants get the tech.

Venue and Sonet both offer a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine though only the former gets a 6-speed manual gearbox; Sonet turbo-petrol is offered with an iMT.

The Venue and Sonet’s 1.2-litre petrol engines sit at the bottom of the pile in terms of power and torque developing an identical 82 bhp and 114 Nm.

Also read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Launched In India At Rs 11.39 Lakh



The XUV 3XO is the only model here to offer two turbo-petrol engine options one featuring multi-point fuel injection and the other featuring gasoline direct injection technology. While both displace similar 1.2-litres, the latter is the most powerful unit in the segment developing 129 bhp and 230 Nm. The Nexon’s turbo-petrol and the Venue and Sonet’s 1.0-litre turbo mills develop similar levels of power and torque with the Korean siblings developing just 2 Nm more of peak torque.

Venue turbo-petrol is offered with as many as 4 gearbox options; Entry variant offered solely with a 5-speed manual.

The Sonet is the only model here to offer an iMT gearbox option paired with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine while the Nexon offers both AMT and DCT gearbox options with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Diesel Engines

Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Kia Sonet Engine 1.5-litre, 4 cyls 1.5-litre, 4 cyls 1.5-litre, 4 cyls 1.5-litre, 4 cyls Power 115 bhp at 3750 rpm 113 bhp at 3750 rpm 114 bhp at 4000 rpm 114 bhp at 4000 rpm Torque 300 Nm at 1500-2500 rpm 250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm 250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm 250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed AT

Moving to the diesel engine options, it’s the XUV 3XO that has a notable torque advantage over its rivals. The Mahindra’s 1.5-litre unit pushes out 300 Nm of torque – 50 Nm more than its rivals which develop more-or-less identical figures. The Venue is the only model here to miss out on an automatic gearbox option while the Sonet is the only diesel SUV in the segment to get a torque converter automatic instead of an AMT. The Sonet also offers buyers a choice between a manual and an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) which eliminates the clutch pedal.

The Sonet is the only diesel car in the segment to be offered with a torque converter automatic.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Rivals: Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue* Kia Sonet Petrol Rs 7.49 lakh – 15.49 lakh Rs 8.15 lakh – Rs 15.00 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh – Rs 14.14 lakh Rs 7.94 lakh – Rs 13.90 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh – Rs 14.75 lakh Diesel Rs 9.99 lakh – Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 11.10 lakh – Rs 15.80 lakh --- Rs 10.71 lakh – Rs 13.44 lakh Rs 9.80 lakh – Rs 15.75 lakh

In terms of pricing, Mahindra’s introductory pricing for the XUV 3XO makes it the most affordable model here in terms of entry-level prices though it's also the most expensive petrol SUV of the lot in fully-loaded spec. Diesel prices are more par for the course, with the XUV 3XO currently positioned in a similar field as its rivals.