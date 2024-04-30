Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

The XUV 3XO goes up against other subcompact SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The XUV 3XO is the most powerful petrol SUV in the segment
  • The Venue and Sonet share their engines though get different gearboxes for select units
  • Sonet is the only diesel subcompact SUV to offer a torque converter automatic

Mahindra has given the erstwhile XUV 300 a comprehensive lifecycle update, renaming the SUV the XUV 3XO. Aside from the new name, the SUV has received a comprehensive cosmetic makeover, upgrades to the interior, updated powertrains and new features. With introductory prices ranging from Rs 7.49 lakh up to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the upgraded subcompact SUV from Mahindra goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet. We see how the SUVs stack up on paper.

 

Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
 

The heavily updated Mahindra XUV 3XO was recently launched in India with prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Rivals: Dimensions

 Mahindra XUV 3XOTata NexonMaruti Suzuki BrezzaHyundai VenueKia Sonet
Length3990 mm3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm
Width1821 mm1804 mm1790 mm1770 mm1790 mm
Height1647 mm1620 mm1685 mm1617 mm1642 mm
Wheelbase2600 mm2498 mm2500 mm2500 mm2500 mm

 

While all SUVs in the segment sit under the 4 metre mark, the XUV 3XO is the shortest in length by 5 mm. The SUV however boasts the greatest width and the longest wheelbase, which should translate into a roomier cabin and being able to seat three abreast in the back in greater comfort. The Brezza is the tallest subcompact SUV here, while the Nexon has the shortest wheelbase by a mere 2 mm.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests


 

The XUV 3XO offers the longest wheelbase in the segment and is also the widest car here.

 

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Rivals: Powertrains

 

Moving to the powertrains, all models here save for the Maruti Brezza come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The Brezza is a petrol-only SUV, and for now, the only model in this comparison to offer a CNG option. Tata showcased the Nexon CNG at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 though the model is yet to be formally launched in the market. The Venue is also offered in a sportier N Line spec that packs in some additional features and gets some tweaks to the suspension and steering for sharper handling. It however uses the same turbo-petrol powertrain as the standard subcompact SUV.

 

The Brezza is a petrol-only SUV and is the only one here to offer a factory CNG option.

 

Petrol Engines

 Mahindra XUV 3XOTata NexonMaruti Suzuki BrezzaHyundai VenueKia Sonet
Engine1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 3 cyls / 1.2-litre turbo-petrol GDI, 3 cyls1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 3 cyls1.5-litre petrol, 4 cyls1.2-litre petrol, 4 cyls / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol GDI, 3 cyls1.2-litre petrol, 4 cyls / 1.0-litre turbo-petrol GDI, 3 cyls
Power110 bhp at 5000 rpm / 129 bhp at 3750 rpm118 bhp at 5500 rpm102 bhp at 6000 rpm82 bhp at 6000 rpm / 118 bhp at 6000 rpm82 bhp at 6000 rpm / 118 bhp at 6000 rpm
Torque200 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm / 230 Nm at 1500-3750 rpm170 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm137 Nm at 4400 rpm114 Nm at 4000 rpm / 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm114 Nm at 4000 rpm / 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed MT / 6-speed AT5-speed MT / 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT / 7-speed DCT5-speed MT / 6-speed AT5-speed MT (1.2P) / 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT5-speed MT (1.2P) / 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

 

Mahindra and Tata both offer only turbocharged petrol engine options for its subcompact SUVs while Maruti is solely available with a naturally aspirated unit. The Brezza has the largest unit here in terms of displacement though its one of the least powerful here making 102 bhp and 137 Nm. Interestingly, Maruti offers two variants of the engine in the Brezza - one without mild-hybrid technology in the lower-spec LXi and VXi manual variants while the top-spec ZXi and ZXi+ manual and all automatic variants get the tech.

 

Venue and Sonet both offer a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine though only the former gets a 6-speed manual gearbox; Sonet turbo-petrol is offered with an iMT.

 

The Venue and Sonet’s 1.2-litre petrol engines sit at the bottom of the pile in terms of power and torque developing an identical 82 bhp and 114 Nm.

 

Also read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Launched In India At Rs 11.39 Lakh
 

The XUV 3XO is the only model here to offer two turbo-petrol engine options one featuring multi-point fuel injection and the other featuring gasoline direct injection technology. While both displace similar 1.2-litres, the latter is the most powerful unit in the segment developing 129 bhp and 230 Nm. The Nexon’s turbo-petrol and the Venue and Sonet’s 1.0-litre turbo mills develop similar levels of power and torque with the Korean siblings developing just 2 Nm more of peak torque.

 

Venue turbo-petrol is offered with as many as 4 gearbox options; Entry variant offered solely with a 5-speed manual.

 

The Sonet is the only model here to offer an iMT gearbox option paired with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine while the Nexon offers both AMT and DCT gearbox options with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

 

Diesel Engines

 

 Mahindra XUV 3XOTata NexonHyundai VenueKia Sonet
Engine1.5-litre, 4 cyls1.5-litre, 4 cyls1.5-litre, 4 cyls1.5-litre, 4 cyls
Power115 bhp at 3750 rpm113 bhp at 3750 rpm114 bhp at 4000 rpm114 bhp at 4000 rpm
Torque300 Nm at 1500-2500 rpm250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm250 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm
Gearbox6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT6-speed MT6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed AT

 

Moving to the diesel engine options, it’s the XUV 3XO that has a notable torque advantage over its rivals. The Mahindra’s 1.5-litre unit pushes out 300 Nm of torque – 50 Nm more than its rivals which develop more-or-less identical figures. The Venue is the only model here to miss out on an automatic gearbox option while the Sonet is the only diesel SUV in the segment to get a torque converter automatic instead of an AMT. The Sonet also offers buyers a choice between a manual and an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) which eliminates the clutch pedal.

 

The Sonet is the only diesel car in the segment to be offered with a torque converter automatic.

 

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Rivals: Price

 Mahindra XUV 3XOTata NexonMaruti Suzuki BrezzaHyundai Venue*Kia Sonet
PetrolRs 7.49 lakh – 15.49 lakhRs 8.15 lakh – Rs 15.00 lakhRs 8.34 lakh – Rs 14.14 lakhRs 7.94 lakh – Rs 13.90 lakhRs 7.99 lakh – Rs 14.75 lakh
DieselRs 9.99 lakh – Rs 14.99 lakhRs 11.10 lakh – Rs 15.80 lakh---Rs 10.71 lakh – Rs 13.44 lakhRs 9.80 lakh – Rs 15.75 lakh

 

In terms of pricing, Mahindra’s introductory pricing for the XUV 3XO makes it the most affordable model here in terms of entry-level prices though it's also the most expensive petrol SUV of the lot in fully-loaded spec. Diesel prices are more par for the course, with the XUV 3XO currently positioned in a similar field as its rivals.

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra XUV 3XO# Mahindra XUV 3XO powertrains# Maruti Suzuki Brezza# Maruti Brezza# Tata Nexon# Tata Nexon SUV# Hyundai Venue# Hyundai Venue SUV# Kia Sonet# Kia Sonet Facelift# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 9,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.25 Lakh
₹ 16,237/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Nexon, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Tata Nexon
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.9
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8 Lakh
₹ 17,917/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.9 Lakh
₹ 19,933/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.15 Lakh
₹ 27,212/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.0
2014 Honda City
  • 78,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.25 Lakh
₹ 11,758/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford EcoSport, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2017 Ford EcoSport
  • 73,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Starts at ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XUV 3XO Specifications
View XUV 3XO Features

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The interior takes after the refreshed GV80, with a wider 27-inch OLED display that combines the instrument cluster and infotainment system.
2024 Genesis GV70 SUV Debuts With Design Tweaks, Updated Tech
Ducati DesertX Rally now goes on sale in India, making it one of the most off-road worthy motorcycles in the country. Deliveries of the ADV will begin in May 2024.
Ducati DesertX Rally Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.71 Lakh
The XUV 3XO is offered in nine trim levels in total and is offered with the same set of engines as the XUV300.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Variants Explained
The new Graffiti Evo livery costs a Rs 40,500 premium over the standard Graffiti livery offered on the Hypermotard 950 RVE
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Gets New Graffiti Evo Livery; Prices Start From Rs 16.01 Lakh
Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will now offer six airbags as standard. The models have also become dearer by up to Rs. 35,000.
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Now Get 6 Airbags Across All Variants As Standard
The Nexus, which recently completed the journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is the first premium electric scooter from Greaves Electric Mobility, and will reach customers starting the second half of May.
Ampere Nexus Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Gets 3 kWh Battery, 136 KM Range
The brand had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the CNG variant of the MPV back in September 2023.
Toyota Rumion CNG Bookings Reopen After 7-Month Pause
The XUV 3XO – which is available with three engine options – is effectively a heavily updated XUV300 with a new face and tail section, as well as a fully overhauled interior.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed: Diesel-AMT The Most Frugal Option
Having ditched the XUV300 name, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV continues with two petrol engine options, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine; available in a total of nine trims.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
The new automatic variant slots between the base and range-topping automatic variants.
Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh
The XUV 3XO – which is available with three engine options – is effectively a heavily updated XUV300 with a new face and tail section, as well as a fully overhauled interior.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed: Diesel-AMT The Most Frugal Option
Having ditched the XUV300 name, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV continues with two petrol engine options, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine; available in a total of nine trims.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra is all set to launch the refreshed XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Facelifted Subcompact SUV
Kia revealed that 3,17,754 units were sold in the domestic market, while 85,814 units were dispatched to overseas markets
Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved