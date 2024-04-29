Login

Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC

Having ditched the XUV300 name, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV continues with two petrol engine options, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine; available in a total of nine trims.
By car&bike Team

4 mins read

Published on April 29, 2024

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs. 7.49 lakh to 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Facelift brings segment-first features such as dual-zone automatic climate control and an electronic parking brake.
  • Mahindra’s smallest XUV now also features Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

A little over five years since the launch of the XUV300, Mahindra has given its Nexon fighter its most significant upgrade yet, and relaunched it as the XUV 3XO, with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh. This is a substantial midlife update for the subcompact SUV (the first since the XUV300's launch in 2019), with Mahindra giving the XUV 3XO a new front-end as well as a redesigned tail section, to visually distinguish it from the outgoing model. Powertrain options have been carried over unchanged, but most importantly, the XUV 3XO has an all-new interior, and a lot more equipment. A total of nine trim levels are on offer – MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7 L. Prices for the top-spec XUV 3XO AX7 L start at Rs 13.99 lakh and top out at Rs 15.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings will open on May 15, and deliveries will begin on May 26.

 Fuel TypeDieselPetrol
Engine1.5 L Turbo Diesel with CRDe1.2 L Turbo Petrol engine1.2 L mStallion – TGDi engine
TransmissionMTAMTMTATMTAT
MX1  Rs 7.49 lakh   
MX2Rs 9.99 lakh     
MX2 ProRs 10.39 lakh Rs 8.99 lakhRs 9.99 lakh  
MX3Rs 10.89 lakhRs 11.69 lakhRs 9.49 lakhRs 10.99 lakh  
MX3 ProRs 11.39 lakh Rs 9.99 lakhRs 11.49 lakh  
AX5Rs 12.09 lakhRs 12.89 lakhRs 10.69 lakhRs 12.19 lakh  
AX5 L-  Rs 11.99 lakhRs 13.49 lakh
AX7Rs 13.69 lakhRs 14.49 lakh  Rs 12.49 lakhRs 13.99 lakh
AX7 LRs 14.99 lakh   Rs 13.99 lakhRs 15.49 lakh

(All prices, ex-showroom)

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 

C-shaped tail-lights are connected by a full-width light bar.

 

The face of the XUV 3XO has almost nothing in common with the XUV300, as the LED projector headlights have been fully redesigned, and are outlined by reshaped LED daytime running lights. There’s a new grille, along with a reshaped front bumper, and it’s only in profile that the XUV 3XO’s roots can be traced back to the XUV 300. At the back, the XUV 3XO features C-shaped LED tail-lights that are linked by a full-width LED light bar.

 

Twin 10.25-inch screens included on the XUV 3XO; dash layout similar to the XUV400 Pro.

 

Inside is where the XUV 3XO is a complete departure from the XUV300. With the outgoing model, the interior was considered to be one of its weakest points, and Mahindra has addressed that by giving the 3XO an interior that’s quite similar in design and layout to that of the all-electric XUV400 Pro. Taking pride of place on the new dashboard is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and next to it is another 10.25-inch digital instruments display. Boot space has notably increased from 257 litres to 295 litres. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Receives 1 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

While the XUV300’s features list was a long one, the XUV 3XO’s features set is even more exhaustive. In top-spec guise, the XUV 3XO gets segment-firsts in the form of dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and an electronic parking brake (EPB), along with goodies including leatherette seats, wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, Alexa integration, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat and AdrenoX-enabled connected car features.

 

The top-spec XUV 3XO now features a panoramic sunroof.

 

On the safety front, the range-topping XUV 3XO now comes with 360-degree cameras, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring. Six airbags are standard on the XUV 3XO, along with disc brakes for all four wheels, three-point seat belts and belt reminders for all passengers, a front passenger airbag deactivation switch and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Other safety features include hill descent control and hill hold control, vehicle dynamics control and traction control.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied On Test In India

 

Boot space has risen from 257 litres to 295 litres.

 

Powertrain options have been carried over unchanged, so the XUV 3XO is available with two petrol engine options and one diesel. The base 1.2-litre turbo-petrol produces a peak 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. 

 

The more potent 1.2-litre ‘mStallion’ T-GDi petrol continues to produce close to 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, blessing the XUV 3XO manual with a 0-60 kmph sprint time of 4.5 seconds (4.4 seconds for the automatic). 

 

The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, meanwhile, puts out a peak 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The XUV 3XO also has three drive modes – Zip, Zap and Zoom. All three engine options are available with a manual transmission, but when it comes to automatic options, it is the two turbo-petrols that are available with a six-speed torque converter from Aisin, while the diesel can only be had with the six-speed automated manual transmission.

 

The XUV 3XO renews its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

 

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.

