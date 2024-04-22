Login
All-Electric Mahindra XUV.e9 Spied On Test In India

Mahindra has previously confirmed the XUV.e9 will be positioned above the XUV.e8, and both models will likely debut in production form next year.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Showcases new design for alloy wheels.
  • Design cues remain largely unchanged.
  • The XUV.e9 is one of the five electric vehicles that have been confirmed for production.

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce its range of born-electric SUVs, which were showcased in concept form for the first time on August 15, 2022. Among these, the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 are set to lead the charge, with latest spy shots revealing the latter in closer-to-production form. The XUV.e9, although heavily disguised, offers a glimpse of its silhouette in the latest spy shots, resembling the concept showcased in 2022. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs

 

 

The fresh spy shots reveal familiar design cues, including two vertical LED DRLs connected by a full-width light bar and headlamps featuring a twin-pod layout. While the XUV.e9 retains most of the design elements from its concept, an alteration is observed in the alloy wheel design. At the rear, sleek connected LED taillights adorn the boot, a shark-fin antenna, an extended roof spoiler, and an integrated high-mounted stop lamp.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO To Have AdrenoX-Enabled Remote Climate Control

 

 

On the inside, previous spy shots have revealed key details, such as a three-screen setup, a two-spoke steering wheel, a revamped centre console, and a drive mode selector lever. Expect features such as a panoramic sunroof, level 2 ADAS functions, and more. 

 

Built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform (Indian Global) skateboard architecture, the XUV.e9's powertrain specifications remain under wraps for now. However, it could get an 80 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 450 km on a single charge. Expect Mahindra to launch the Mahindra XUV.e9 next year. 

 

Image source

