Mahindra XUV 3XO To Have AdrenoX-Enabled Remote Climate Control

Mahindra is set to launch the facelifted XUV300, now named the XUV 3XO, in India on April 29, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has been drip-feeding details about the SUV across its social media channels ranging from confirming features to providing glimpses of the SUV’s exterior and interior.

Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Interior Teased Ahead Of April 29 Launch



In the brand’s latest teaser, it has confirmed that the XUV 3XO will come with AdrenoX connectivity suite, replete with phone-based remote functionalities. For now the carmaker has confirmed that users will be able to operate the climate control system to remotely cool the cabin via a smartphone app. The short video also shows that owners will be able to select the duration of cooling as well as activate the front and rear defog functions. As with the current model, dual-zone climate control will continue to be offered.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Previewed Ahead Of April 29 Launch

Previous teasers have provided a glimpse of the SUV’s design and interior with the XUV 3XO. The SUV is essentially the facelift to the current XUV300 and will feature design updates such as a revised front fascia with new C-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned headlamps and grille and a full width lightbar element at the rear.

The cabin meanwhile mirrors that of the upgraded XUV400 Pro replete with the large free-standing touchscreen at the top of a revised centre console and new control surfaces. Also confirmed is a panoramic sunroof, lighter colour upholstery and the return of a three-point seatbelt for the rear centre passenger.

Also read: Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Launched In India At Rs 11.39 Lakh



On the engine front, the XUV3XO is set to carry over the units from the current XUV300. These include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a more powerful 1.2-litre gasoline direct injection turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. All three engines will be offered with a manual gearbox as standard with the standard turbo-petrol and diesel also expected to come with AMT gearbox options.

The XUV 3XO will go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.