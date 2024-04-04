Mahindra XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Previewed Ahead Of April 29 Launch

Mahindra is all set to launch the heavily updated XUV300, renamed the XUV 3XO, on April 29. The automaker has previewed the revamped SUV in a video. The 3XO will essentially succeed the current XUV300, which has never received a major facelift since its launch in 2018. The 3XO is expected to look quite different from the 300, and be available with a fresh crop of features. The vehicle has been spotted testing multiple times in India, giving us an idea of what to expect.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design

The vehicle will get a connected tail-light setup and all-new LED headlamps

Visually, the teaser reveals the tail section of the vehicle, which gets a connected tail-light setup. Also visible are the all-new LED headlights flanked by daytime running lights, along with the new alloy design. Also expect the vehicle to be offered in new vibrant colour schemes, as the vehicle in the teaser video wears bright yellow paint.

The XUV 3XO's interior has been spied previously, revealing new features.

The teaser also hints the 3XO will come with ventilated seats. Spy shots have previously revealed the vehicle will have a dual-tone interior with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. It is expected to get the same interior layout as the recently launched XUV400 Pro. The vehicle is also equipped with a single-pane sunroof. Other features that might make their way to the 3XO will include a wireless charger, dual-zone climate controls and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal Updated Interior

The vehicle is expected to retain its current set of engines

On the powertrain front, the vehicle is expected to retain its current crop of engines which include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol GDi petrol motor churning out 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre turbo-charged diesel engine is also expected to be on offer, making 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

Image Source 1

Image Source 2