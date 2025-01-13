Login
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spied At Charging Station; Set To Replace XUV400

The 3XO EV will replace the current XUV400 in Mahindra’s line-up.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 3XO EV to replace the XUV 400
  • 3XO EV to share much of its tech with its internal combustion sibling
  • Will take on the Tata Nexon EV

An all-electric derivative of the Mahindra XUV 3XO has been spied testing in India. The electric SUV, spied at a charging station, was wearing minimal camouflage suggesting that it will receive minimal design changes over its combustion engine sibling.
 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Details Revealed; 79 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 26.90 Lakh
 

The images reveal that the design has changed little from the internal combustion SUV with changes looking to come in the form of a revised grille and new badging on the tailgate. The charging port also looks to have been moved to the front fender from the rear quarter panel on the XUV 400. Unlike the 400, the 3XO EV is likely to measure under 4 metres in length - the same as its internal combustion sibling.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV First Drive: Driver’s Delight
 Mahindra XUV 3 XO EV

 

In terms of tech, the 3XO EV could benefit from all the bells and whistles offered on its internal combustion sibling, including Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, a Harman Kardon sound system, and more.
 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh Priced At Rs 30.50 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Auto Park Tech & More
 

Details on powertrains are scarce at this point though it remains to be seen if Mahindra will carry forward the existing powertrains from the 400 or look to introduce newer options on the 3XO EV.
 

Also read: Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Subcompact SUV Showdown
 

The 3XO EV will take over from the 400 by taking on the Tata Nexon EV in the market.

 

