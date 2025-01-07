Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMercedes-Benz G 580 EVMaruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh Priced At Rs 30.50 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Auto Park Tech & More

Mahindra’s large coupe-SUV is based on the same platform as the BE 6 and is also offered with two battery packs and in three trim levels.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh bookings to open on February 14
  • Deliveries of the Pack Three 79 kWh to start in early March
  • Booking details for other variants to be announced in March

Mahindra has revealed new details on the top Pack Three trim of the XEV 9e. The XEV 9e Pack Three will be offered with both 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options with the latter priced at Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra says that bookings of the Pack Three 79 kWh will open on February 14 with deliveries to start in early March 2025. The price of the Pack Three 59 kWh variant has not been revealed. Booking details for the remaining variants will be announced in March.
 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Details Revealed; 79 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 26.90 Lakh
 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 10

As with the BE 6, the XEV 9e also carries over almost all of the design previewed by the XUV.e9 concept. This includes the full-width lightbar that brackets the SUV’s fascia, triangular headlamps, closed-off grille, and the coupe-SUV design with the roofline with sharply raked D-pillar and rear windshield. At the rear, the slim tail lamp follows a similar design as the DRLs upfront.

 

Also read: All-Electric Mahindra XUV700 Images Leaked; Likely To Be Named XEV 7e
 

Mahindra XEV 9e 2

Inside, the cabin too borrows much from the 2022 concept with three displays spanning the width of the dashboard including a dedicated co-driver display. The two-spoke steering features the new illuminated infinity-derived Mahindra logo. The cabin offers seating for up to 5 individuals.
 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!
 

In terms of features, the entry Pack One trim is daily well loaded with tech such as drive modes, a one-pedal driving function, semi-active suspension, cruise control, disc brakes all around, 6 airbags, a widescreen display with three screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, auto headlamps and wipers and auto climate control. 
 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 45

The top Pack Three trim adds tech such as intelligent adaptive suspension, Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems, 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inchers optional), panoramic glass roof with edge lighting, configurable ambient lighting, DRLs with start-up graphics, auto park function via key or smartphone, dual-zone climate control with a pet mode, powered driver seat, front seat ventilation, a 360-degree camera with a recorder function, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and augmented reality head-up display among other features.
 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh
 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 24

Also read: Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: How Different Are They?

 

As mentioned previously, the XEV 9e Pack Three is offered with both, the 59 kWh and the larger 79 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 542 km and 656 km respectively. Coming to the power outputs the electric motor is good for 170 kW and 380 Nm of peak torque when paired with the 59 kWh battery pack. Peak power is bumped up to 210 kW with the larger battery though torque stays unchanged.

# Mahindra# Mahindra XEV 9e# Mahindra XEV 9E# Mahindra XEV# Mahindra XEV 9e Prices# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Bookings for the BE 6 Pack Three will open from February 14 with deliveries to start in early March.
    Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Details Revealed; 79 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 26.90 Lakh
  • With 2024 nearly over, we take a look back at all the biggest happenings of the automotive industry in India and overseas that stole the headlines.
    12 Auto Newsmakers Of 2024: Affordable Coupe-SUVs, Honda-Nissan Merger, First CNG Motorcycle, Jaguar Rebranding And More
  • The latest electric SUV from Mahindra, which will commercially roll out in February 2025, found itself in the middle of a controversy over its name, which overlapped with the airline’s aviation call sign.
    Mahindra To Rename Electric SUV ‘BE 6’; Will ‘Strongly Contest' IndiGo Lawsuit
  • The Mahindra BE 6e, which is set to go on sale in India in February 2025, has landed in hot water over its name, which overlaps with the airline’s aviation call sign.
    IndiGo vs Mahindra: Airline Files Lawsuit Against BE 6e Name Of New E-SUV; M&M Responds
  • Previewed by the near-production XUV.e8 concept back in 2022, the electric alternative to the XUV 700 is expected to be Mahindra’s next EV to hit Indian markets.
    All-Electric Mahindra XUV700 Images Leaked; Likely To Be Named XEV 7e

Latest Reviews

  • Bookings for the BE 6 Pack Three will open from February 14 with deliveries to start in early March.
    Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Details Revealed; 79 kWh Variant Priced At Rs 26.90 Lakh
  • With prices starting at 89,900 USD, the Afeela 1 will finally go into production. Initially to be sold in California global sales will commence only next year.
    Honda And Sony Co-Developed Afeela 1 EV Will Go On Sale; Reservations Open At CES 2025
  • Updated Enyaq to feature Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language and will continue to be offered in SUV and SUV-coupe body styles.
    Skoda Enyaq Facelift Debut On January 8
  • FADA reported the highest-ever sales in the passenger vehicle, three-wheeler and tractor segments in CY 2024 though the sector ended 2024 with a slump in sales in December
    FADA Sales 2024: Auto Sales Grow 9 Per Cent In Calendar Year; Slide 12.49 Per Cent In December
  • The Sealion 7 will be the fourth vehicle to be sold by BYD in the Indian market, after the Atto 3, Seal and the eMax7
    BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For Q1 2025; Showcase At 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo
  • The biggest change on the SUV is the return of the 5.0-litre V8 engine to the lineup, which now churns out 98 bhp less than before
    2025 Land Rover Defender Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
  • All-electric Creta will get two power outputs, Level 2 ADAS tech, an in-car payment feature enabling payments via the touchscreen, 6 airbags, dual-zone climate control and more.
    Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS
  • Royal Enfield’s best-selling 650, the Interceptor, has been spotted likely sporting a larger 750cc engine, which has been in the works for a while now.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Spotted Testing In India
  • Bajaj Auto has confirmed it will be launching the new Pulsar RS200 motorcycle in India this week.
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 To Be Launched In India This Week
  • Following a quiet 2024, Renault India is lining up two big launches for 2025 in the form of the next-generation Triber MPV and the new Kiger subcompact SUV, with the launch of the all-new Duster scheduled for 2026.
    New Renault Triber And Kiger India Launch In 2025; Duster Set To Return In 2026

Research More on Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

Starts at ₹ 21.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XEV 9e Specifications
View XEV 9e Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Car Reviews
  • Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh Priced At Rs 30.50 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Auto Park Tech & More
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved