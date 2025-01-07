Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three 79 kWh Priced At Rs 30.50 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Auto Park Tech & More

Mahindra has revealed new details on the top Pack Three trim of the XEV 9e. The XEV 9e Pack Three will be offered with both 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack options with the latter priced at Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra says that bookings of the Pack Three 79 kWh will open on February 14 with deliveries to start in early March 2025. The price of the Pack Three 59 kWh variant has not been revealed. Booking details for the remaining variants will be announced in March.



As with the BE 6, the XEV 9e also carries over almost all of the design previewed by the XUV.e9 concept. This includes the full-width lightbar that brackets the SUV’s fascia, triangular headlamps, closed-off grille, and the coupe-SUV design with the roofline with sharply raked D-pillar and rear windshield. At the rear, the slim tail lamp follows a similar design as the DRLs upfront.

Inside, the cabin too borrows much from the 2022 concept with three displays spanning the width of the dashboard including a dedicated co-driver display. The two-spoke steering features the new illuminated infinity-derived Mahindra logo. The cabin offers seating for up to 5 individuals.



In terms of features, the entry Pack One trim is daily well loaded with tech such as drive modes, a one-pedal driving function, semi-active suspension, cruise control, disc brakes all around, 6 airbags, a widescreen display with three screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, auto headlamps and wipers and auto climate control.



The top Pack Three trim adds tech such as intelligent adaptive suspension, Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems, 19-inch alloy wheels (20-inchers optional), panoramic glass roof with edge lighting, configurable ambient lighting, DRLs with start-up graphics, auto park function via key or smartphone, dual-zone climate control with a pet mode, powered driver seat, front seat ventilation, a 360-degree camera with a recorder function, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos and augmented reality head-up display among other features.



As mentioned previously, the XEV 9e Pack Three is offered with both, the 59 kWh and the larger 79 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 542 km and 656 km respectively. Coming to the power outputs the electric motor is good for 170 kW and 380 Nm of peak torque when paired with the 59 kWh battery pack. Peak power is bumped up to 210 kW with the larger battery though torque stays unchanged.