Mahindra XEV 9e Lineup To Expand With Launch Of Pack Three 59 kWh, Pack Three Select 79 kWh Variants

Currently, the Pack Three trim is solely offered with the 79 kWh battery while the Pack Three Select is limited to the 59 kWh unit.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Pack Three Select to get option of larger 79 kWh battery
  • Top Pack Three trim to get option of smaller 59 kWh battery
  • Could open up the top trims to new set of buyers

Mahindra is set to expand the XEV 9e variant line-up, with buyers likely to be offered a choice of battery packs on top variants. The XEV 9e is currently offered in four trim levels – Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. All but the top Pack Three trim get the 59 kWh battery pack as standard, with the 79 kWh battery limited to the fully loaded trim. Now, as per a recent type approval filing, the carmaker has included two additional top variants – Pack Three Select with the larger 79 kWh battery and the top Pack Three with the smaller 59 kWh pack.

 

Also read: New-Gen Mahindra Bolero Spied For First Time
 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 14

Also read: Auto Sales May 2025: Mahindra Retains Second Place In Domestic Market; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Slide
 

This upgrade should go some way in making the XEV 9e more appealing to buyers, with the smaller battery for the fully-loaded model helping to drop the asking price for the Pack Three trim, thus opening it up to a new set of buyers. Similarly, the larger battery pack for the Pack Three Select would also offer buyers the option of a long-range EV without having to shell out over Rs 30 lakh for the fully loaded model. The new variants would also go some way in plugging the current near Rs 3 lakh price difference between the Pack Three Select and Pack Three. The former is currently priced at Rs 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding charger) while the latter is priced at Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding charger).

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark 
 

Mahindra XEV 9e 2

Interestingly, type approval documents dating back to the time of the SUV’s India debut late last year show that the variants had been considered for both the XEV 9e and BE 6. Filings from December 2024 show the two models M110 (codename for the BE 6) and M310 (codename for the XEV 9e) offered with four trim levels – Pack A, Pack B, Pack C and Pack C+, with the latter two listed with both 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs. This could mean that going forward, Mahindra could consider adding the new variants to the BE6 SUV as well.

 

Also read: Mahindra To Unveil New SUV Platform On August 15, 2025
 

Mahindra has witnessed strong demand for its new ‘Born Electric’ SUVs, with over 10,000 units delivered since deliveries started in March 2025. What makes it more impressive is that Mahindra has yet to commence deliveries of all variants of the SUV in India. Deliveries of the two SUVs have been undertaken in a phased manner, with Pack Three deliveries having started in March and Pack Three Select, Pack Two and Pack One variant deliveries slated to start in June, July and August 2025, respectively. 

