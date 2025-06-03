Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 LakhTata Harrier EV: In Pictures Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & MoreMahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark New Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed; Goodbye W12, Hello Twin-Turbo V8
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark

The brand had crossed the 3,000 sales mark for eSUVs in April 2025, while deliveries had started a month earlier.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra’s electric SUVs were introduced in November 2024
  • Prices for the BE 6 start at Rs 19.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The XEV 9e is priced from Rs 22.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Just over two months after crossing 3,000 deliveries in April, Mahindra has announced that it has delivered 10,000 units of its electric SUVs – the BE 6 and XEV 9e – since deliveries began on March 20, 2025. Both the BE 6 and XEV 9e are part of Mahindra’s Electric Origin lineup and are the first set of born electric models from the brand. Launched in November 2024, bookings for the two models began on February 14, 2025, with the automaker racking up 30,179 bookings on the very first day. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Waiting Period Rises To 6 Months

Mahindra BE 6e 51

The BE 6 serves as Mahindra's entry-level electric SUV under its BE sub-brand and is available in five variants, with prices ranging from Rs 19.40 lakh to Rs 27.40 lakh (ex-showroom, including a 7.2 kW charger). The 59 kWh battery in the BE 6 offers a claimed range of up to 535 km, while the 79 kWh version extends this to 682 km, as per IDC standards. Both battery pack variants are paired with a single motor belting out 228 bhp and 380 Nm in the 59 kWh model, and 282 bhp with the same torque output in the 79 kWh version. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 14

The XEV 9e, meanwhile, is positioned as a more premium offering and is available in four trims with prices ranging between Rs 22.40 lakh and Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom, including the same charger). Its 59 kWh battery provides a certified range of 542 km, while the 79 kWh version offers up to 656 km, based on ARAI testing. Power outputs for the XEV 9e mirror those of the BE 6, with the 59 kWh variant punching out 228 bhp and 380 Nm, and the 79 kWh version offering 282 bhp with the same torque. 

 

Mahindra previously stated that between the two SUVs, demand for the XEV 9e accounted for 59 per cent of sales while the BE 6 registered the remaining 41 per cent. The brand is now expected to ramp up production of both electric SUVs, while sources in the know have told us that the minimum waiting period now stands at four months, down from six months in April 2025. 

# Mahindra Automotive# Mahindra Cars# Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV# Mahindra BE 6# Mahindra BE 6 Sales# Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUV# Mahindra XEV 9e# Mahindra XEV 9e sales# Mahindra Electric# Mahindra Electric Sales# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The AX7L trim of the Thar Roxx now gets an updated sound system; Mahindra has also increased production of the SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant
  • The XUV700 can now be only had with a three-row layout in 6- or 7-seat configurations.
    Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India
  • Here is a look at the sales performance of carmakers for the month of April 2025.
    Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline
  • The Thar continues to be offered in two main trim levels: LX and AX (O).
    Mahindra Thar Variants Rejigged: Convertible Top Variants Discontinued
  • R Velusamy will replace Veejay Nakra in this new role, while Nakra will steer Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Business.
    R Velusamy Appointed President Of Mahindra Auto

Latest Reviews

  • Solely offered in diesel guise, the Corporate variant extends the option of a voice assisted panoramic sunroof to the diesel variants of the Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 Lakh
  • The Harrier EV will be offered in three trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Tata Harrier EV: In Pictures
  • All-electric Harrier gets notable upgrades over its internal combustion sibling, including hands-free parking, a larger 14.53-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera with transparent mode for off-roading, Dolby Atmos support and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More
  • The brand had crossed the 3,000 sales mark for eSUVs in April 2025, while deliveries had started a month earlier.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark
  • The new Bentayga Speed is over 40 kg lighter than the outgoing W12-powered SUV and develops marginally more power; 0-100 kmph time is reduced by 0.5 seconds
    New Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed; Goodbye W12, Hello Twin-Turbo V8
  • Tata Motors is all set to launch the Harrier EV, the largest, most expensive all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer to date
    Tata Harrier EV Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister Minister of Heavy Industries has said that electric car brand just wants to open showrooms in India
    Tesla Not Interested In Manufacturing In India: Heavy Industries Minister
  • Barring six models in its entire passenger vehicle portfolio, Maruti Suzuki now offers six airbags as standard equipment on all its cars and SUVs, and most of the remaining products will get more airbags soon.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out
  • The 2025 Z900 gets a slightly revised styling while its feature set has gained ride-by-wire tech, cruise control and a bidirectional quickshifter.
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9.52 Lakh
  • The hill is calling, and Ford’s answer is electric. This is the Pikes Peak specced-out Mustang Mach-E, which will be the third attempt by Blue Oval at the iconic hill climb.
    This Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Pikes Peak Ready With 6,125 Pounds Of Downforce

Research More on Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

Starts at ₹ 21.9 - 31.25 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XEV 9e Specifications
View XEV 9e Features

Popular Mahindra Models