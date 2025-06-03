Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark

Just over two months after crossing 3,000 deliveries in April, Mahindra has announced that it has delivered 10,000 units of its electric SUVs – the BE 6 and XEV 9e – since deliveries began on March 20, 2025. Both the BE 6 and XEV 9e are part of Mahindra’s Electric Origin lineup and are the first set of born electric models from the brand. Launched in November 2024, bookings for the two models began on February 14, 2025, with the automaker racking up 30,179 bookings on the very first day.

The BE 6 serves as Mahindra's entry-level electric SUV under its BE sub-brand and is available in five variants, with prices ranging from Rs 19.40 lakh to Rs 27.40 lakh (ex-showroom, including a 7.2 kW charger). The 59 kWh battery in the BE 6 offers a claimed range of up to 535 km, while the 79 kWh version extends this to 682 km, as per IDC standards. Both battery pack variants are paired with a single motor belting out 228 bhp and 380 Nm in the 59 kWh model, and 282 bhp with the same torque output in the 79 kWh version.

The XEV 9e, meanwhile, is positioned as a more premium offering and is available in four trims with prices ranging between Rs 22.40 lakh and Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom, including the same charger). Its 59 kWh battery provides a certified range of 542 km, while the 79 kWh version offers up to 656 km, based on ARAI testing. Power outputs for the XEV 9e mirror those of the BE 6, with the 59 kWh variant punching out 228 bhp and 380 Nm, and the 79 kWh version offering 282 bhp with the same torque.

Mahindra previously stated that between the two SUVs, demand for the XEV 9e accounted for 59 per cent of sales while the BE 6 registered the remaining 41 per cent. The brand is now expected to ramp up production of both electric SUVs, while sources in the know have told us that the minimum waiting period now stands at four months, down from six months in April 2025.