Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Waiting Period Rises To 6 Months

Mahindra has also announced it has sold over 3,000 units of the BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs so far.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • XEV 9e accounts for 59 per cent of total orders
  • Prices for the BE 6 start at Rs 19.40 lakh
  • The XEV 9e is priced from Rs 22.40 lakh

Mahindra has announced that both of its electric origin SUVs – the BE 6 and the XEV 9e – command a waiting period of up to 6 months in select regions across India. The company says it has delivered over 3,000 units of both electric SUVs up till now. Both models, launched in India in November 2024 and deliveries commencing from March 2025, have quickly garnered strong demand. Moreover, the brand states that the XEV 9e has accounted for 59 per cent of total orders, while the BE 6 makes up the remaining 41 per cent. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!

  

Mahindra BE 6e 16

The BE 6 is Mahindra's entry-level electric SUV under its BE sub-brand and is built on the company’s INGLO platform. This compact electric SUV is available in five variants, with prices ranging from Rs 19.40 lakh to Rs 27.40 lakh (ex-showroom, including a 7.2 kW charger). Buyers can choose between two battery options: a 59 kWh unit offering a claimed range of up to 535 km, and a larger 79 kWh pack with a range of up to 682 km, based on IDC standards. Both battery variants are paired with a single motor delivering 228 bhp and 380 Nm in the 59 kWh model, and 282 bhp with the same torque output in the 79 kWh version. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Buyers No Longer Compelled To Purchase Charger, But There’s A Catch

  

Mahindra XEV 9 E 14

The XEV 9e, also built on the INGLO platform, is available in four trims, priced between Rs 22.40 lakh and Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom, inclusive of the 7.2 kWh charger). Like the BE 6, the XEV 9e offers 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery options. The former provides a certified range of 542 km, while the latter extends the range to 656 km as per ARAI figures. Power outputs for the XEV 9e mirror those of the BE 6, with the 59 kWh variant producing 228 bhp and 380 Nm, and the 79 kWh version offering 282 bhp with the same torque. 

 

Mahindra Auto previously announced racking up 30,179 bookings in total for both SUVs just on Day 1. The automaker is now aiming to expedite deliveries of both SUVs in the coming months.

 

  

Popular Mahindra Models

