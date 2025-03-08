Login
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Buyers No Longer Compelled To Purchase Charger, But There’s A Catch

Up until now, customers purchasing the BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs had to pay extra for the bundled charger, but now, Mahindra will allow customers to opt out of the charger purchase under certain conditions.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 8, 2025

Highlights

  • Mahindra tweaks bundled charger policy after customer feedback
  • The cost of a 7.2 kW or 11.2 kW charger was added to the price of new electric SUVs
  • Customers can now conditionally opt out of purchasing a Mahindra charger

Following customer feedback, Mahindra has revised its bundled charger policy for buyers of its BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs. Previously, customers had to purchase Mahindra-certified chargers along with their vehicles, with the cost of an AC charger added to the price of the vehicle. The company is now offering buyers the flexibility to opt out of purchasing these chargers but under specific conditions.

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV First Drive: Driver’s Delight

 

Initially, Mahindra bundled its certified chargers as a mandatory purchase, with buyers paying an additional Rs 50,000 for a 7.2 kW home charger or Rs 75,000 for an 11.2 kW unit.  Under the revised policy, customers can opt out of the mandatory charger purchase in one of three situations – in cases where a customer’s residence or workplace lacks provisions for a private charger installation; where an existing charger meets Mahindra’s recommended safety standards, or when multiple Mahindra EVs are purchased, making a single charger sufficient.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!
 

Mahindra entered the Indian EV market with the BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs, priced starting at Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), respectively. The XEV 9e is available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery options, offering an ARAI-certified range of 542 km and 656 km, respectively. Similarly, the BE 6e comes with two battery pack choices: a 59 kWh variant providing up to 535 km of range and a 79 kWh version offering up to 682 km.

