Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV First Drive: Driver’s Delight

The smaller of two Mahindra Electric Origin SUV siblings, the BE 6e (pronounced ‘be-six-e’) is a compact SUV Coupe that will sit somewhere above the XUV400 and compete against the Tata Curvv EV. It has a lot of visual elements, hardware and software that it shares with the bigger XEV 9e, but is packaged in a way that makes it a completely different proposition. The main difference between this and its stablemate XUV 400 is that the former is built on an electric-only platform unlike the latter which is based on an internal combustion engine car platform.

Mahindra BE 6e: Design & Dimensions

The BE 6e is built using a new HEARTCORE Design philosophy created for the new “Electric Origin SUVs”. With an aim of appealing to a new (and possibly, younger) generation of audience it is deliberately made to look bolder, almost in-your-face. It almost looks like a concept car with its edgy surfaces and prominent contours. The high waistline and large optional 20-inch wheels (standard wheel size is 19in) add to this effect. A bit polarising for sure, but it can turn heads.

The sporty intentions are also enhanced using complex add on body panels on the front bonnet and a rear two-scoop spoiler on the rear roof. The boxy standout hatch design connects it to its bigger XEV 9e sibling. It gets sleek head and taillamps that run around the edges. Not only are these high-tech LEDs but also have a party trick up its sleeve but being able to glitter as if grooving to music.

In terms of size this is roughly 100mm longer than a XUV400. The wheelbase and width of the car is identical to the XEV 9e (2775mm/1907mm, respectively) but is roughly 70mm shorter in height. On the outside however, it doesn’t look too compact despite the short overhangs to that massive wheelbase. It comes with 19inch wheels as standard with the option of 20in at a cost. We do feel the latter does more justice to the design. 255/55 R19 is the standard size while 245/50 R20 are for the optional wheels. Ground clearance is 207mm, which is marginally more than the 400. Interestingly, the lowest part of the BE 6e is not the battery which sits at a clearance of 222mm from the ground, 2mm better than even the bigger XEV 9e. This was possible thanks to the grounds up electric vehicle platform. Also has helped keep the turning radius at a compact 5m, which is better than even the smaller Tata Curvv EV.

Mahindra BE 6e: Powertrain & Battery

The BE 6e’s INGLO platform is a modular and scalable one that allows multiple body sizes and body styles. It also allows both two and all-wheel-drive configurations. However, with this BE 6e, Mahindra has stuck to a rear-wheel-drive configuration. So the engine drives the rear axle only. It’s available in two power levels as per the battery pack selected. The smaller 59 kWh battery comes with a motor tuned to output 170 kW while the bigger 79 kWh battery version gets a motor that makes 40 kW more. Torque remains the same for both tunes at 380 Nm. What this means that initial acceleration is at similar levels although top speed will differ. We have driven only the bigger battery version here and that tops at a cool 202 kmph indicated on the speedo.

The battery uses LFP (lithium-ferro-phosphate) composition which may not be as energy dense as NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) but Mahindra claims is relatively safer and more reliable. It claims to have already tested it for water, fire and impact resistance to international standards. To be able to use more LFP Blade Battery cells (interestingly, sourced from BYD) in a more compact space, it claims to have reworked the conventional packaging which involves packing the cells into modules and then into the battery pack. Instead, it has got rid of the need to create modules and used the additional space to go from cell to pack, directly.

Mahindra BE 6e: Charging & Range

The BE 6e will come with an option of two AC wall chargers. The standard one is a 7.2 kW while there will be a faster 11 kW on offer too. The time taken to charge the smaller battery pack is somewhere between six and nine hours, depending on the charger used. For the bigger battery add another two to three hours to this. The BE 6e is also capable of DC fast charging of as high as 175 kW where a 20-80 per cent charging time can be as low as 20 minutes. Fast chargers with lesser capacity will take more time, of course. BE 6e uses the mandated CCS2 type charge port which can be accessed where the traditional fuel flap is on petrol/diesel cars. The car also gets an on-board portable 13A charger that is also compatible with a 16A three-pin household socket. While the latter will be the cheapest way to run, the time for a full charge easily runs over 24 hours.

The BE 6e is Mahindra’s longest-range EV, yet. It clocked over 682 km with the 79kWh battery in the Indian tests. The international WLTP cycle is also pegging it around 550 km. Mahindra says internal tests have consistently returned over 500 km range with AC running for the top variant. During our test, the car’s onboard computer also showed a similar result. We reckon the smaller battery can last 400 km with normal use.

Range will also depend on the driving style, driving mode and regen level used. The latter can be set via +/- buttons on the steering wheel. The BE 6e also has a single-pedal mode which decelerates the car more noticeably every time you let go of the throttle pedal. This eliminates the need of using the brake pedal. Needs a little getting used to but ensures maximum regeneration.

Mahindra BE 6e: Performance, Ride and Handling

The BE 6e can sprint from 0-100 kph in 6.7s flat. With similar power but lesser weight due to a smaller size, it is even faster than the more expensive XEV 9e by 0.1s. The acceleration is effortless and more importantly, seamless. However, we felt it was a bit more sudden than the bigger XEV which seemed a tad more graceful. But this isn’t a deal breaker because the BE 6e immediately feels like a quicker more powerful car. Top speed for this one is also 200 kph, if you can find a legitimate road to do it. We did it on a track so can validate this company claim. The surge of torque from standstill, which is the hallmark of an EV is well emulated by the BE 6e. Plus it has a higher top speed that allows you to keep going, given the road.

The SUV coupe uses a similar suspension set-up as its bigger sibling. A semi-automatic suspension at the front and a multi-link rear. We found the set-up a bit on the firmer side in the BE 6e which is quite evident over bad roads and slower speeds. This vehicle is best enjoyed when it can higher speeds as it soaks up road undulations better without unsettling the occupants. The steering weighs up nicely too which eliminates any vagueness, important when doing high speeds or pushing it through a fast curve. Road/tyre noise is well controlled although wind noise does creep in once you hit 120kph.

The steering has been significantly updated for the Electric Origin EVs via variable ratios that provide maximum assistance at higher speeds but make it heavy as speed increases. The car comes with disc brakes all around which aids its sure-footedness. We liked the overall brake feel and its progressiveness. Deceleration is dealt with calmness. The wide tyre grip complements the mechanical grip, conveniently.

Mahindra BE 6e: Cabin & Equipment

The interiors of BE 6e are clearly aimed at keeping the front passenger, especially the driver happy. A rather unconventional layout at the front, separates the driver from the front passenger by a semi-circular panel that along with the right side of the dashboard creates a cockpit-like feel. The steering wheel is a two spoke one with a black central panel that has the usual switches and some touch buttons for music, phone and cruise control.

The dashboard has a twin-screen set-up. Both the central infotainment screen and the instrument cluster are fully digital and integrated into a single unit. The system is relatively easy to use but we think it might be too much information at first glance and needs a little getting used to. But it is quick fast thanks to the latest Snapdragon processor, large storage ability and integrated 5G network.

The BE 6e boasts of the same wheelbase as the bigger XEV 9e but cannot match its spaciousness. While front two passengers can sit in relative comfort, rear passengers will have to deal with a low-set seat and knees-up seating position. Still, three can sit in relative comfort courtesy the flat floor. Headroom might be an issue at the rear for tall passengers. However, they do get to enjoy their individual screens as there are stands to place your smartphone on tab onto the front seats. Type C charging ports are also conveniently positioned on the front seat backrest. Air con vents at the rear seemed enough to work without fan controls. BE 6e also comes with UV filtration glass for windshield, roof and window glass.

In case you do have to carry luggage, the car gets a 455-litre boot with a 45-litre frunk (storage under the bonnet). The space is wide and flat but easy to load. Top variants come with hydraulic lifts for both the rear hatch and front bonnet. Spare wheel in the boot is a space saver.

Mahindra BE 6e: ADAS & More

The BE 6e gets a rather exhaustive ADAS in the top spec. It is Level 2+ with a combination of five radars and one camera. There is 360 camera view to help driving and parking in cramped spaces easy. It also records surroundings when parked. Data is stored for a specific time, and you can watch the same on your smartphone. Apart from modern car features such as heads-up display and driver alertness check, the on-board camera can also be used to make video calls.

One of the coolest features on a BE 6e is its ability to self-park. Not only can it accelerate and brake, but it can also steer once you put it on parking mode. In case the space is too cramped to open doors freely, the driver can also park the car while standing outside the car with controls for forward and reverse movement with the vehicle key. The BE 6e will steer and brake once it reaches the desired slot. Parking slot markings should make this exercise easier and faster.

The BE 6e will also be capable of receiving over-the-air updates, and also has Alexa voice assistant.

Mahindra BE 6e: Verdict & Rating

The BE 6e is what it set out to be. Goodness of zero emission coupled with impressive performance. The latter is its USP and by virtue of that it’s a very personal car, to say the least. The modern exteriors and extra sporty interiors mean it’s a car for an enthusiast driver who wants to be a bit different than the rest. The adept handling and compact dimensions are matched by some new-age features that were once the domain of luxury cars. With this, Mahindra can now appeal to a whole new set of customers who too love the attention.

The car isn’t necessarily cheap but packs an arsenal of tech. It is up against some good competitors in the price range both EV and ICE. Mahindra has put in a new pre-and post-purchase experience programme to make the owner feel special for this special car. These include a personal relationship manager with every car. How successful all this gets is something that will unfold in the next two months. Cars are expected to hit showrooms this January with deliveries beginning in February 2025.

The BE 6e promises to be a reliable car with its seemingly strong foundation built over the years by Mahindra. With a strong and reliable battery, some high-tech gadgetry that looks straight out of sci-fi, and the promise of an entertaining drive, 6e is an apt way to describe it.

Editor’s rating: 8/10