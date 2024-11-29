Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV First Drive: Driver’s Delight

All-electric and compact, this made-in-India SUV Coupe is as fun to drive as it looks
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

11 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BE 6e is based on Mahindra's dedicated EV platform named INGLO.
  • Has a decidedly sportier persona compared to the XEV 9e.
  • Introductory starting price of the BE 6e is Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

The smaller of two Mahindra Electric Origin SUV siblings, the BE 6e (pronounced ‘be-six-e’) is a compact SUV Coupe that will sit somewhere above the XUV400 and compete against the Tata Curvv EV. It has a lot of visual elements, hardware and software that it shares with the bigger XEV 9e, but is packaged in a way that makes it a completely different proposition. The main difference between this and its stablemate XUV 400 is that the former is built on an electric-only platform unlike the latter which is based on an internal combustion engine car platform.

 

Also Read: All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh

Mahindra BE 6e: Design & Dimensions

Mahindra BE 6e 16

The BE 6e is built using a new HEARTCORE Design philosophy created for the new “Electric Origin SUVs”. With an aim of appealing to a new (and possibly, younger) generation of audience it is deliberately made to look bolder, almost in-your-face. It almost looks like a concept car with its edgy surfaces and prominent contours. The high waistline and large optional 20-inch wheels (standard wheel size is 19in) add to this effect. A bit polarising for sure, but it can turn heads. 

Mahindra BE 6e 46

The sporty intentions are also enhanced using complex add on body panels on the front bonnet and a rear two-scoop spoiler on the rear roof. The boxy standout hatch design connects it to its bigger XEV 9e sibling. It gets sleek head and taillamps that run around the edges. Not only are these high-tech LEDs but also have a party trick up its sleeve but being able to glitter as if grooving to music.

Mahindra BE 6e 17

In terms of size this is roughly 100mm longer than a XUV400. The wheelbase and width of the car is identical to the XEV 9e (2775mm/1907mm, respectively) but is roughly 70mm shorter in height. On the outside however, it doesn’t look too compact despite the short overhangs to that massive wheelbase. It comes with 19inch wheels as standard with the option of 20in at a cost. We do feel the latter does more justice to the design. 255/55 R19 is the standard size while 245/50 R20 are for the optional wheels. Ground clearance is 207mm, which is marginally more than the 400. Interestingly, the lowest part of the BE 6e is not the battery which sits at a clearance of 222mm from the ground, 2mm better than even the bigger XEV 9e. This was possible thanks to the grounds up electric vehicle platform. Also has helped keep the turning radius at a compact 5m, which is better than even the smaller Tata Curvv EV.

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV: In Pictures

 

Mahindra BE 6e: Powertrain & Battery

Mahindra BE 6e 55

The BE 6e’s INGLO platform is a modular and scalable one that allows multiple body sizes and body styles. It also allows both two and all-wheel-drive configurations. However, with this BE 6e, Mahindra has stuck to a rear-wheel-drive configuration. So the engine drives the rear axle only. It’s available in two power levels as per the battery pack selected. The smaller 59 kWh battery comes with a motor tuned to output 170 kW while the bigger 79 kWh battery version gets a motor that makes 40 kW more. Torque remains the same for both tunes at 380 Nm. What this means that initial acceleration is at similar levels although top speed will differ. We have driven only the bigger battery version here and that tops at a cool 202 kmph indicated on the speedo.

 

The battery uses LFP (lithium-ferro-phosphate) composition which may not be as energy dense as NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) but Mahindra claims is relatively safer and more reliable. It claims to have already tested it for water, fire and impact resistance to international standards. To be able to use more LFP Blade Battery cells (interestingly, sourced from BYD) in a more compact space, it claims to have reworked the conventional packaging which involves packing the cells into modules and then into the battery pack. Instead, it has got rid of the need to create modules and used the additional space to go from cell to pack, directly. 

 

Mahindra BE 6e: Charging & Range

 

The BE 6e will come with an option of two AC wall chargers. The standard one is a 7.2 kW while there will be a faster 11 kW on offer too. The time taken to charge the smaller battery pack is somewhere between six and nine hours, depending on the charger used. For the bigger battery add another two to three hours to this. The BE 6e is also capable of DC fast charging of as high as 175 kW where a 20-80 per cent charging time can be as low as 20 minutes. Fast chargers with lesser capacity will take more time, of course. BE 6e uses the mandated CCS2 type charge port which can be accessed where the traditional fuel flap is on petrol/diesel cars. The car also gets an on-board portable 13A charger that is also compatible with a 16A three-pin household socket. While the latter will be the cheapest way to run, the time for a full charge easily runs over 24 hours.

Mahindra BE 6e 11

The BE 6e is Mahindra’s longest-range EV, yet. It clocked over 682 km with the 79kWh battery in the Indian tests. The international WLTP cycle is also pegging it around 550 km. Mahindra says internal tests have consistently returned over 500 km range with AC running for the top variant. During our test, the car’s onboard computer also showed a similar result. We reckon the smaller battery can last 400 km with normal use.

Mahindra BE 6e 19

Range will also depend on the driving style, driving mode and regen level used. The latter can be set via +/- buttons on the steering wheel. The BE 6e also has a single-pedal mode which decelerates the car more noticeably every time you let go of the throttle pedal. This eliminates the need of using the brake pedal. Needs a little getting used to but ensures maximum regeneration.

 

Mahindra BE 6e: Performance, Ride and Handling

Mahindra BE 6e 53

The BE 6e can sprint from 0-100 kph in 6.7s flat. With similar power but lesser weight due to a smaller size, it is even faster than the more expensive XEV 9e by 0.1s. The acceleration is effortless and more importantly, seamless. However, we felt it was a bit more sudden than the bigger XEV which seemed a tad more graceful. But this isn’t a deal breaker because the BE 6e immediately feels like a quicker more powerful car. Top speed for this one is also 200 kph, if you can find a legitimate road to do it. We did it on a track so can validate this company claim. The surge of torque from standstill, which is the hallmark of an EV is well emulated by the BE 6e. Plus it has a higher top speed that allows you to keep going, given the road.

Mahindra BE 6e 57

The SUV coupe uses a similar suspension set-up as its bigger sibling. A semi-automatic suspension at the front and a multi-link rear. We found the set-up a bit on the firmer side in the BE 6e which is quite evident over bad roads and slower speeds. This vehicle is best enjoyed when it can higher speeds as it soaks up road undulations better without unsettling the occupants. The steering weighs up nicely too which eliminates any vagueness, important when doing high speeds or pushing it through a fast curve. Road/tyre noise is well controlled although wind noise does creep in once you hit 120kph.

 

The steering has been significantly updated for the Electric Origin EVs via variable ratios that provide maximum assistance at higher speeds but make it heavy as speed increases. The car comes with disc brakes all around which aids its sure-footedness. We liked the overall brake feel and its progressiveness. Deceleration is dealt with calmness. The wide tyre grip complements the mechanical grip, conveniently. 

 

Mahindra BE 6e: Cabin & Equipment

Mahindra BE 6e 44

The interiors of BE 6e are clearly aimed at keeping the front passenger, especially the driver happy. A rather unconventional layout at the front, separates the driver from the front passenger by a semi-circular panel that along with the right side of the dashboard creates a cockpit-like feel. The steering wheel is a two spoke one with a black central panel that has the usual switches and some touch buttons for music, phone and cruise control.

Mahindra BE 6e 43

The dashboard has a twin-screen set-up. Both the central infotainment screen and the instrument cluster are fully digital and integrated into a single unit. The system is relatively easy to use but we think it might be too much information at first glance and needs a little getting used to. But it is quick fast thanks to the latest Snapdragon processor, large storage ability and integrated 5G network. 

Mahindra BE 6e 26

The BE 6e boasts of the same wheelbase as the bigger XEV 9e but cannot match its spaciousness. While front two passengers can sit in relative comfort, rear passengers will have to deal with a low-set seat and knees-up seating position. Still, three can sit in relative comfort courtesy the flat floor. Headroom might be an issue at the rear for tall passengers. However, they do get to enjoy their individual screens as there are stands to place your smartphone on tab onto the front seats. Type C charging ports are also conveniently positioned on the front seat backrest. Air con vents at the rear seemed enough to work without fan controls. BE 6e also comes with UV filtration glass for windshield, roof and window glass.

 

In case you do have to carry luggage, the car gets a 455-litre boot with a 45-litre frunk (storage under the bonnet). The space is wide and flat but easy to load. Top variants come with hydraulic lifts for both the rear hatch and front bonnet. Spare wheel in the boot is a space saver.

 

Mahindra BE 6e: ADAS & More

 

The BE 6e gets a rather exhaustive ADAS in the top spec. It is Level 2+ with a combination of five radars and one camera. There is 360 camera view to help driving and parking in cramped spaces easy. It also records surroundings when parked. Data is stored for a specific time, and you can watch the same on your smartphone. Apart from modern car features such as heads-up display and driver alertness check, the on-board camera can also be used to make video calls. 

Mahindra BE 6e 4

One of the coolest features on a BE 6e is its ability to self-park. Not only can it accelerate and brake, but it can also steer once you put it on parking mode. In case the space is too cramped to open doors freely, the driver can also park the car while standing outside the car with controls for forward and reverse movement with the vehicle key. The BE 6e will steer and brake once it reaches the desired slot. Parking slot markings should make this exercise easier and faster.

 

The BE 6e will also be capable of receiving over-the-air updates, and also has Alexa voice assistant.

 

Mahindra BE 6e: Verdict & Rating

 

The BE 6e is what it set out to be. Goodness of zero emission coupled with impressive performance. The latter is its USP and by virtue of that it’s a very personal car, to say the least. The modern exteriors and extra sporty interiors mean it’s a car for an enthusiast driver who wants to be a bit different than the rest. The adept handling and compact dimensions are matched by some new-age features that were once the domain of luxury cars. With this, Mahindra can now appeal to a whole new set of customers who too love the attention.

Mahindra BE 6e 51

The car isn’t necessarily cheap but packs an arsenal of tech. It is up against some good competitors in the price range both EV and ICE. Mahindra has put in a new pre-and post-purchase experience programme to make the owner feel special for this special car. These include a personal relationship manager with every car. How successful all this gets is something that will unfold in the next two months. Cars are expected to hit showrooms this January with deliveries beginning in February 2025.

 

The BE 6e promises to be a reliable car with its seemingly strong foundation built over the years by Mahindra. With a strong and reliable battery, some high-tech gadgetry that looks straight out of sci-fi, and the promise of an entertaining drive, 6e is an apt way to describe it.

 

Editor’s rating: 8/10

# Mahindra# Mahindra BE 6e# Mahindra BE 6e review# Mahindra coupe SUVs# Coupe SUVs# Coupe SUV# Mahindra BE 6e images# Mahindra BE 6e specs# Mahindra BE 6e powertrain# Mahindra BE 6e Battery# Cars# Car Reviews# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The BE 6e and XEV 9e share the same platform and powertrains though there are some differences between the two.
    Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: How Different Are They?
  • The two electric cars from Mahindra incorporate a handful of new features that are a first for the vehicles in the automaker's stable.
    Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUVs: 5 Features That Are A First For Mahindra
  • The BE 6e is a compact, all-electric coupe-SUV from Mahindra, which is the first model from the automaker’s BE sub-brand.
    Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV: In Pictures
  • The new BE 6e is set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV with deliveries set to start from March 2025.
    All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh
  • The XEV 9e is the first SUV from Mahindra’s new XEV electric SUV family.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh

Latest Reviews

  • The Mahindra XEV 9e is a born electric vehicle that has the potential to be a game changer for Mahindra.
    Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!
  • The Ducati Diavel V4 is an all-new motorcycle with its four-cylinder engine, aluminium monocoque frame and updated electronics. And as we found out, it’s now closer to a performance naked than a power cruiser!
    Ducati Diavel V4 Review: A Date With The Devil!
  • The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is an attractive factory custom bobber that has a lot going for it - custom cool design with four attractive colour options and a not-so-expensive price point.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review: In Pictures
  • We rode the charming new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Goa to find out if it makes for a practical choice as well.
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 First Ride Review: Goa Trippin'!
  • After living with the Skoda Kushaq for 3 months, here are 3 things I like about the SUV, and 3 things that I particularly dislike.
    Skoda Kushaq Long Term Review: 3 Things I Like, 3 Things I Don’t After 5000 km
  • It is the first Range Rover to be built outside of the United Kingdom, and I spent a day with this flagship SUV to find out what makes it so special.
    Made-In-India Range Rover Review: Boss Mode On!
  • The 14th and last launch of 2024 for Mercedes-Benz India is the super quick and powerful AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+. We drive it at the Buddh International Circuit.
    Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance 4MATIC+ Review: Timely Change Of Heart
  • The Nexon EV has received a new top variant with marginally more power, a larger battery, a longer range and a few new features. But is it worth the premium?
    Tata Nexon EV 45 Review: Max Range, Max Value?
  • The best-selling sub-4m sedan’s all-new generation promises a more desirous package of features, more practicality and even a 5-star safety rating.
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect
  • The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W465) packs in the same 4.0-litre V8 biturbo but now gets mild-hybrid tech and a range of features offered for the first time.
    2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Review: As Mad As Ever!

Research More on Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

Starts at ₹ 18.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View BE 6e Specifications
View BE 6e Features

Popular Mahindra Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved