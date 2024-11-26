Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricHonda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100Harley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV: In Pictures

The BE 6e is a compact, all-electric coupe-SUV from Mahindra, which is the first model from the automaker’s BE sub-brand.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Mahindra BE 6e is priced from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It is offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh
  • Has a wheelbase of 2775mm and frunk space of 45 litres

Mahindra has finally entered the electric vehicle space in India with two products, the BE 6e and the XEV 9e electric SUVs. Prices for the former start at Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh for the latter (both ex-showroom, introductory). Focusing on the BE 6e here, which is currently the entry-level electric vehicle from the SUV maker's stable. The BE 6e is a compact electric SUV underpinned by the brand’s INGLO platform and is the first product to yield from the BE sub-brand.

 

Also Read: All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh

 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV

The design of the BE 6e borrows cues from the BE.05 concept shown back in 2022. 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 3

Apart from the sharp and edgy styling, the front features J-shaped LED daytime running lamps, a closed-off grille, and a floating aerodynamic panel running between the headlamps. 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 4

Moving to the sides, notable elements include the prominent flared wheel arches and the angular-raked rear windscreen that gives the BE 6e a coupe-SUV look. 

 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh

 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV

At the rear, the BE 6e incorporates C-shaped LED tail lamps and a split roof-mounted spoiler.

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 5

The BE 6e is offered with two battery pack options: a 59 kWh offering a claimed range of up to 535 km and up to 682 km with the larger 79 kWh option (IDC).

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 6

Power output figures for the single-motor 59 kWh variant are 228 bhp and 380 Nm, while the same motor in the 79 kWh version churns out 282 bhp and 380 Nm. 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 7

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a panoramic screen that houses a driver's display and the central touchscreen infotainment system. 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 8

It gets two-spoke steering wheels with an illuminated BE logo and steering-mounted controls. 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 9

Features of interest include a head-up display, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, connected vehicle tech, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio system with Dolby Atmos, among others. 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 10

It also gets a one-touch auto-park function, which can be operated through the key fob. 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 11

The safety kit includes 7 airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree cameras, and more. 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 2

As for dimensions, the BE 6e measures 4371mm in length, 1907mm in width, and 1627mm in height, while the wheelbase is 2775mm. 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 13

The all-electric SUV rides on 19-inch aero-optimised wheels with 245/55-section tyres. (20-inch tyres offered as an option). 

Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV 12

The boot space is rated to be 455 litres, while it also has an additional frunk space of 45 litres.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Electric# Mahindra Electric SUV# Mahindra BE 6e# Mahindra BE 6E# Mahindra BE 6e images# BE 6e# Mahindra electric SUV# Mahindra electric Vehicle# Mahindra electric car# Mahindra electric vehicles# Electric Mobility# Electric vehicles# Electric Cars in India# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new BE 6e is set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV with deliveries set to start from March 2025.
    All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh
  • The XEV 9e is the first SUV from Mahindra’s new XEV electric SUV family.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh
  • Ahead of the launch of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e, we take a quick look at their defining characteristics
    BRANDED CONTENT: Mahindra’s Born Electric SUVs: What to expect from the biggest EV launch of the year
  • The maiden all-electric offering from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will make its debut in Bengaluru on November 27. Here's all we know about it so far.
    Honda To Launch First Electric Scooter For India Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • The XEV 9e and BE 6e will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform which will be featured in a range of products from Mahindra in the future
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch Highlights: Starting Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

Latest News

  • The BE 6e is a compact, all-electric coupe-SUV from Mahindra, which is the first model from the automaker’s BE sub-brand.
    Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV: In Pictures
  • The new BE 6e is set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV with deliveries set to start from March 2025.
    All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh
  • The XEV 9e is the first SUV from Mahindra’s new XEV electric SUV family.
    Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh
  • Ahead of the launch of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e, we take a quick look at their defining characteristics
    BRANDED CONTENT: Mahindra’s Born Electric SUVs: What to expect from the biggest EV launch of the year
  • Now comes with a single-speed gearbox with chain drive, two new colours and more
    Updated River Indie Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.43 Lakh
  • Both the S1 Z and S1 Z+ feature removable dual batteries of 1.5 kWh each with an IDC-certified range of 75 km for each unit
    Ola S1 Z Launched At Rs 59,999; Equipped With Twin Removable Batteries
  • The XEV 9e and BE 6e will sit on Mahindra’s all-new INGLO EV platform which will be featured in a range of products from Mahindra in the future
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e Launch Highlights: Starting Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Ducati cites rising operational costs driven by overall inflation pushed for a price hike.
    Ducati India To Hike Prices On Select Models From January 1
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is based on the brand’s 650 Twins platform and the sixth model based on the 650 cc parallel-twin engine.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 To Be Launched In January 2025
  • The Amaze, now its second generation, will soon be replaced by the third-gen model, which has been spied sans camouflage for the first time.
    2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved