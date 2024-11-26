Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV: In Pictures

Mahindra has finally entered the electric vehicle space in India with two products, the BE 6e and the XEV 9e electric SUVs. Prices for the former start at Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh for the latter (both ex-showroom, introductory). Focusing on the BE 6e here, which is currently the entry-level electric vehicle from the SUV maker's stable. The BE 6e is a compact electric SUV underpinned by the brand’s INGLO platform and is the first product to yield from the BE sub-brand.

The design of the BE 6e borrows cues from the BE.05 concept shown back in 2022.

Apart from the sharp and edgy styling, the front features J-shaped LED daytime running lamps, a closed-off grille, and a floating aerodynamic panel running between the headlamps.

Moving to the sides, notable elements include the prominent flared wheel arches and the angular-raked rear windscreen that gives the BE 6e a coupe-SUV look.

At the rear, the BE 6e incorporates C-shaped LED tail lamps and a split roof-mounted spoiler.

The BE 6e is offered with two battery pack options: a 59 kWh offering a claimed range of up to 535 km and up to 682 km with the larger 79 kWh option (IDC).

Power output figures for the single-motor 59 kWh variant are 228 bhp and 380 Nm, while the same motor in the 79 kWh version churns out 282 bhp and 380 Nm.

Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a panoramic screen that houses a driver's display and the central touchscreen infotainment system.

It gets two-spoke steering wheels with an illuminated BE logo and steering-mounted controls.

Features of interest include a head-up display, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, connected vehicle tech, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio system with Dolby Atmos, among others.

It also gets a one-touch auto-park function, which can be operated through the key fob.

The safety kit includes 7 airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree cameras, and more.

As for dimensions, the BE 6e measures 4371mm in length, 1907mm in width, and 1627mm in height, while the wheelbase is 2775mm.

The all-electric SUV rides on 19-inch aero-optimised wheels with 245/55-section tyres. (20-inch tyres offered as an option).

The boot space is rated to be 455 litres, while it also has an additional frunk space of 45 litres.