Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Hero MotoCorp; EV Startup Barred From Using ‘Destiny’ Trademark

Hero had earlier filed a suit against Urban Electric Mobility claiming infringement of its ‘Destiny’ trademark
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Urban Electric Mobility sold two models in India named ‘Destiny’ and ‘Destiny Plus’.
  • Ex parte ad-interim injunction granted to Hero MotoCorp.
  • Court noted that Hero showed strong prima facie evidence in the case.

The Delhi High Court has granted an ex parte ad-interim injunction to Hero MotoCorp in its case against Urban Electric Mobility and its associates. Urban Electric Mobility, an EV startup currently manufactures and sells two models in India under the names ‘Destiny’ and ‘Destiny Plus’. This decision comes after Hero had earlier filed a suit against the startup claiming infringement of its ‘Destiny’ trademark. The order was passed on August 13 by Justice Tejas Karia.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued In India
 Foto Jet 2025 08 16 T215233 174

Hero MotoCorp has told the court that it is the prior and registered proprietor of the marks ‘DESTINY’, ‘DESTINI’ and ‘DESTINI PRIME’ under Classes 12 and 37. During the case, it was argued that Urban Electric Mobility, by using the nametags for its products, tried to pass itself off as an associate of Hero, likely in an attempt to boost sales and reputation. The startup’s associates-Galaxy EV were also selling and promoting scooters with the same nametags via a commercial arrangement.

 

Also Read: New 440 cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Launch In Q3 FY26
 

It was also pointed out that Urban Electric Mobility was using the mark ‘Hero’, which would potentially cause further confusion among consumers about the origins of the product. With the mentioned findings the court noted that Hero MotoCorp showed strong prima facie evidence, and that the continued usage of the aforementioned nametags by Urban Electric would cause damage to Hero’s reputation. The startup has now, accordingly, been restrained from using, selling, promoting, or manufacturing any products that bear the ‘Destiny’ nametag. 


 

# News# Auto Industry# Two Wheelers# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
