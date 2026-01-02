No More KYV: Relief for FASTag Users from February 2026

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a major policy reform that will bring relief to millions of car owners across the country. From February 1, 2026, car owners will no longer be required to complete the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process when getting new FASTags for passenger vehicles, including cars, jeeps and vans.



The issue gained attention after the “One Vehicle, One FASTag” rule was rolled out in late 2024, a policy that was introduced to curb misuse of the toll collection system. However, putting the KYV system into practice led to several real-world issues for car owners. Many users ran into technical issues, including repeated app crashes, problems uploading documents, and OTP failures.



Under the new framework, all verification will be completed before FASTag activation rather than after. For newly issued FASTags, car owners will receive activated devices without facing post-issuance KYV requirements. For existing FASTags already in circulation, KYV will no longer be mandatory as a routine requirement. It will be required only in specific cases involving complaints such as loose FASTags, incorrect issuance, or misuse.



To ensure accuracy and system integrity, NHAI has strengthened pre-activation validation norms. Banks must validate all vehicle details against the VAHAN database before activating any FASTag. Where vehicle details are unavailable in VAHAN, banks must validate using the Registration Certificate (RC) before activation, with full accountability. This includes FASTags sold through online channels.



The new policy is meant to create a fair middle ground. It keeps the necessary safeguards to prevent misuse, but removes unnecessary hassle for vehicle owners once FASTags are issued. By addressing one of the most frustrating issues in the earlier system, it is expected to make toll payments easier, faster, and clearer especially for people who commute every day.