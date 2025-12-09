Know Your Vehicle: All Steps Listed To Ensure Your Fastag Remains Active

You may have done Know your customer or KYC before on many occasions but your Fastag also needs a periodic verification else it could stop working. To ensure that every Fastag is pasted on the correct vehicle, Know Your Vehicle or KYV was initiated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in October 2024. After getting feedback on the lengthy process, recently the rules and number of steps were simplified. Here a step-by-step process on how to get your KYV done and ensure that your Fastag remains active at all times.

The Fastag needs to be verified every three years. The reason is possible misuse of tags in many situations like using it on multiple vehicles or using a tag made for car on a bigger category vehicle like a truck which requires a higher toll payment. The second reason specially resulted in a significant loss of toll revenue for the authorities. To prevent this misuse the Government has mandated a list of SOPs to ensure the Fastag is only used with the correct vehicle. This ‘one vehicle one tag’ mandate came into effect in October 2024 and recently the process was simplified even further.

The Fastag can be verified through the website of the issuing bank or the mobile application. Key details linked to your vehicle like engine & chassis number will be pulled out from VAHAN portal which you will then need to verify. The next process is to upload pictures of the vehicle where the license plate and the Fastag pasted on the front windshield can be clearly seen. After this the system will ask you to upload front and back images of the car registration certificate. Finally an OTP will be sent for verification and after assurance from NHAI the KYV process will be completed.

An earlier requirement of uploading side images of vehicles as well has now been dropped. There may be a scenario where multiple tags are linked to one mobile number in which case you will need to select the specific vehicle to complete the process. In case there is no complaint from the bank regarding the misuse of the tag, even older tags will remain valid which were issued before the KYV policy came into place. However it is recommended that you go ahead and complete the verification to avoid any unpleasant scenario in the future.

Remember if the Fastag is not clearly pasted on the windshield KYV will not be completed and the tag will eventually get blacklisted. The Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process is a crucial step in ensuring vehicle authenticity, preventing fraud, and enabling smooth transactions. By preparing the right documents, capturing clear images, and following the submission instructions carefully, you can complete the KYV in a flash. The banks have been notified by NHAI to send SMS reminders to customers and also aid in completing the process.