Chery Land Rover Freelander Concept 97 Previews First Model Under Revived Nameplate

Meet the Freelander Concept 97, a boxy concept SUV that marks the revival of the nameplate at the hands of the Chery-JLR joint venture in China. The Concept 97 previews what could be the first of a line-up of future models under the Freelander sub-brand, with reports suggesting the first production SUV is expected to arrive by end-2026.

Also read: All-New Freelander SUV Images Leak Ahead Of Global Debut





The Freelander Concept 97 previews a boxy and upright SUV, not too dissimilar to the Defender. The concept also looks to have borrowed styling elements from the original Freelander 1 such as the shape of the headlamps and the unique triangular rear quarter glass design - a hallmark of the three-door Freelander 1. The concept’s fascia looks to feature no opening for a grille or a vent with only slim slits visible under the enclosed grille and lower down on the bumper. The centre section of the fascia and bonnet is finished in silver.

Also Read: All-New Freelander SUV To Debut On March 31

In profile, the Concept 97 features a prominent shoulder line running the length of the vehicle, along with exaggerated wheel arches filled out by two-tone alloy wheels. The rear design too could split opinion with its silver-finished tailgate housing the Freelander name and blacked outer panels that hide away the tail lamps.

In terms of size, the Freelander concept measures over 5.1 metres long with a wheelbase stretching over 3 metres.





Images of the cabin provide a glimpse at a minimalist cabin with an edge-to-edge display at the base of the windshield and a large central touchscreen on top of the centre console. A row of physical buttons sits below with two dials and twin wireless charging pads located on the floor console underneath. The concept featured three rows of seating with a unique wrap-around third row seat replacing on of the traditional captain chairs in the second row. The second row passengers get their own dedicated centre floor console with an armrest.





Moving to the tech and platform, the new models under the Freelander brand are expected to support a range of electrified powertrain options, including all-electric, range-extender electric, hybrid and PHEV. Chery-JLR has confirmed that the upcoming Freelander SUV will debut the latest ADAS technologies from Huawei, as well as use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8397 chipset. Intelligent four-wheel drive with locking differentials is also confirmed. The SUV will feature new-gen battery packs from CATL supporting fast charging of up to 360 kW and also featuring extra structural protection for off-road use.





The new Freelander SUV is expected to debut in production guise by the end of the year, with as many as six additional models also reported to be on the cards over the next five year.