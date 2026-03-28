All-New Freelander SUV Images Leak Ahead Of Global Debut

The Freelander nameplate is set to return, with Chery Automobile and Jaguar Land Rover preparing to unveil an all-new SUV on March 31, 2026. Shortly after the model was officially teased, images of crash-tested Freelander have surfaced online, previewing the upcoming SUV.

Also Read: All-New Freelander SUV To Debut On March 31

From the images, the new Freelander appears to adopt a boxy, upright stance, reminiscent of classic Land Rover design cues. The model features squared-off proportions overall, and at the fascia, Freelander is spelt out. The headlamp units appear to be compact and rectangular, positioned at the edges.

The profile shows chunky wheel arches and a tall greenhouse, reinforcing its SUV credentials. Flush-fitting door handles and a relatively clean body surface can also be observed, although much of the detailing is hidden under camouflage wrap. The test car is seen riding on blacked-out alloy wheels.

At the rear, the tailgate clearly carries an even bigger ‘Freelander’ lettering, while the tail-lamps are rectangular units, sitting at the edge. What’s also noticeable are the roof rails and a spoiler atop the rear, which will also appear to house brake lamps.

The images also show the extent of crash testing, with visible structural deformation at the front and side sections, along with deployed airbags.

Visuals of the interior showcase a large, centrally mounted touchscreen dominating the dashboard, paired with a clean, uncluttered centre console.

While technical details remain under wraps, more information on the new Freelander will be revealed at its official debut next week. The first model under this reborn brand is likely to be a plug-in hybrid SUV.



For some context, the original Land Rover Freelander debuted back in 1997 and was sold in both three-door and five-door versions overseas. The model ran for two generations before being replaced globally by the Discovery Sport in 2015.

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