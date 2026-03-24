All-New Freelander SUV To Debut On March 31
- JLR and Chery to unveil new Freelander SUV
- First model likely a 6-seat plug-in hybrid
- To debut in Shanghai on March 31
The Freelander name is set to make a comeback, with Chery Automobile and Jaguar Land Rover gearing up to unveil an all-new model on March 31, 2026, in Shanghai. This marks the beginning of a new range of electrified SUVs that will carry the revived Freelander badge.
Also Read: 2026 Xiaomi SU7 Debuts With More Tech, 900+ Km Range
The first model under this reborn brand is likely to be a large plug-in hybrid SUV with a three-row, six-seat layout. Spy shots hint at a boxy, upright design, with a squared-off look. Up front, the teaser image showcases rectangular headlamps with pixel-style LED detailing. Moreover, the SUV is expected to be boxy, with a flat roofline, short overhangs and a long wheelbase.
While the new models will be based on Chery’s existing platforms, JLR will play a key role in shaping the design. The idea is to give these SUVs a more familiar Land Rover-inspired look, drawing subtle cues from the original Freelander SUV.
For some context, the original Land Rover Freelander debuted back in 1997 and was sold in both three-door and five-door versions overseas. The model ran for two generations before being replaced globally by the Discovery Sport in 2015.
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