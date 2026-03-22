2026 Xiaomi SU7 Debuts With More Tech, 900+ Km Range
- Upgrades focus on tech and cabin comfort
- Select variants get active adaptive damping with air suspension with new location-based memory function
- More efficient electric motors increase range to over 900 km (CLTC)
Xiaomi has given its maiden electric sedan, the SU7, a notable tech overhaul for the 2026 model year. Changes to the sedan include a bevvy of upgrades to the on-board tech, as well as democratising some of the features previously limited to top variants. Xiaomi also claims major improvements to the SU7’s platform to improve the vehicle’s ride and handling.
Also read: Xiaomi YU9 SUV Spotted Testing In China
Starting with the cosmetics, the changes to the surface are not too apparent. The front air intake gets some minor tweaks with the 4D millimetre wave radar now integrated into the grille, and the SU7 gets wider brake cooling ducts as well. Other cosmetic updates come in the form of new wheel designs as well as new colourways borrowed from the SU7 Ultra and YU7 SUV. That said, Xiaomi says that up to 90 per cent of the SU7’s bodyshell is now comprised of ultra-high strength steel and aluminium alloy for improved structural rigidity and safety, with the sedan also featuring a concealed integrated roll cage. Additionally, in line with recent Chinese regulations, the sedan now gets a mechanical cable mechanism for the door handles.
Also Read: Xiaomi YU7 Launched In China; Costs As Much As A Mahindra XEV 9e
Inside, Xiaomi says that the focus has been on upping cabin quality, along with upgrading the premium feel for owners with additional features across the range. Starting with the seats, the front seats are now heated and ventilated as standard. The driver's seat offers 18-way electric adjustability, along with revised bolstering and a new 60 mm extendable powered leg rest, while the front passenger now gets the option for a new 123 degree zero-gravity seat configuration and seat massage. The company says that the rear seats also get revised cushioning, and the backrest can be reclined up to 121 degrees. The centre floor console has also been redesigned and features an upgraded cooled storage.
Also Read: Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Launched In China; Track Package & Nürburgring Limited Edition Introduced
Acoustic laminated glass is standard on all four doors, while the top-spec Max also gets the acoustic glass in the windshield and panoramic glass roof, along with additional sound deadening for a quieter cabin. A panoramic glass roof is standard across the range, with the Max getting a two-zone electrochromic dimming feature allowing the front and rear sections to be adjusted independently for opacity at the touch of a button.
Also read: Xiaomi EV Exports Likely Only From 2027, Says CEO
The in-car software has also been upgraded for a more seamless user experience across all six in-car displays. The company says that the AI voice assistant, too, has been overhauled for ‘more natural, intuitive interactions’ as well as featuring a memory bank capable of remembering past conversations beyond a single journey. The assistant is also capable of performing tasks across multiple applications with a single command. Xiaomi says that the navigation system, too, has been upgraded to display lane-level navigation as well as provide more intuitive voice commands.
Moving to the platform, Xiaomi says that the SU7 now uses the Xiaomi Smart Chassis 2.0, bringing some upgrades under the skin. New double wishbone front and five-link rear suspension is standard, with higher variants getting sensor-based active adaptive damping and air springs. Xiaomi says that the adaptive suspension system allows users to not only raise and lower the vehicle (lower by 20 mm and raise by up to 30 mm) at the press of a button but also save suspension settings based on GPS location to automatically raise or lower the car when arriving at specific points on the map.
The autonomous-driving tech, too, has been upgraded for the 2026 model with standard-fit LiDAR, 4D millimetre wave radar, 11 cameras and 12 sensors backed by NVIDIA's Drive AGX Thor computing platform for faster responses. Other features of note on the 2026 SU7 include the Motion Sickness Relief Mode, first seen on the YU7 SUV and voice-command-based self-parking. Xiaomi claims that the computing system of the SU7 also allows for parking spot-level navigation in public car parks.
On the motive side, Xiaomi says that all variants of the SU7 feature the V6s Plus electric motors developing 315 bhp in the base Standard and Pro trim and a combined 681 bhp in the top all-wheel-drive Max spec. Battery options include a 73 kWh (Standard), 96.3 kWh (Pro) and 101.7 kWh (Max) units offering a range of up to 902 km on the CLTC cycle, depending on the variant. Xiaomi claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.03 seconds for the SU7 Max and a top speed of 265 kmph.
Xiaomi says that the SU7 supports up to 5.2C peak charging with a 10-80 per cent charge taking just 12 minutes and a 15-minute charge adding as much as 670 km of range. Xiaomi says that it has also upgraded the brakes across all three variants.
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