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Lamborghini Revuelto NA63 Celebrates An Important (And Eccentric) Milestone; And It’s Only For America

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
2 mins read
May 13, 2026, 12:55 PM
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Lamborghini Revuelto NA63 Celebrates An Important (And Eccentric) Milestone; And It’s Only For America
Key Highlights
  • Only 63 units will be sold
  • To be sold in North America and Canada
  • Marks 63rd anniversary of Raging Bull

Believe it or not, 2026 marks the 63rd anniversary of Lamborghini, which was founded in 1963. And to mark this occasion, the Italian marque will make 63 units of the Revuelto, which goes by the name NA 63 – where NA stands for North America (because it’s focused on the North American and Canadian markets) and 63, well, you guessed it, the eccentric celebration of this soi-disant achievement.

lamborghini revuelto na63

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Special for the Revuelto NA63 is a dual colour stripe running down the front hood, complemented by similar accents on the side skirts, front splitter profiles, and rear diffuser wing elements. There are three colour combinations for the NA63 to choose from: Grigio Serget bodywork with Blu Royal and Bianco Monocerus accents; Bianco Sideralis bodywork with Rosso Mars and Blu Royal details on the hood, echoing the colours of the United States flag; Grigio Acheso bodywork with Nero Nemesis and Arancio Xanto accents.

lamborghini revuelto na63 4

Also read: Lamborghini Fenomeno Breaks Cover At Monterey; Only 29 To Be Produced

On Blu Marinus paint job, the front stripes done in Rosso Mut (red) and Bianco Monocerus Matte (white) combination is a tribute to the United States flag (red, white and blue), while the dual-stripe motif also recalls the Canadian flag (red and white). Rosso Mut accents are also seen on additional exterior details, like on the front splitter profile, the side skirts, and the rear diffuser wing.

lamborghini revuelto na63 3

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There are no mechanical changes done to the NA63 edition of the Revuelto, which comes with the new V12 paired with a hybrid system, a first for the Raging Bull. The 1000bhp (and 808Nm) is good enough for a standing tonne in just 2.5 seconds and a clocked top speed of 350kmph.

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