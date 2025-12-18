Lamborghini Urus Seized By Cops Following Viral Clip Of Speeding On Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The Mumbai Police have seized a Lamborghini Urus after a video surfaced on the internet allegedly showing the performance SUV being driven at 252 kmph on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, far exceeding the permitted speed limit. The incident is believed to have occurred earlier this month and came to light after the clip began circulating widely on social media.

After the video drew attention, traffic and police officials took cognisance of the matter and launched an investigation. A case has been registered at the Worli Police Station under sections related to dangerous and negligent driving, and the vehicle has been impounded as part of the probe.

Police sources say the footage shows a yellow Lamborghini Urus overtaking other vehicles at high speed on the Sea Link. The video was reportedly uploaded on social media, triggering complaints and prompting swift action from authorities. Officials are currently examining the authenticity of the clip, verifying the speed shown, and establishing the circumstances under which it was recorded.

Authorities have also stated that the same vehicle had previously received e-challans for speeding on the Sea Link earlier this year. The individual named in the FIR is reportedly a Mumbai-based car dealer, although officials have clarified that ownership details and responsibility are still being verified.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link, officially known as the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link, is an arterial route connecting Mumbai’s western suburbs with south Mumbai. The speed limit on the bridge is set at 80 kmph.

Police officials have said further action will be based on the findings of the ongoing investigation, which includes reviewing CCTV footage and vehicle records.